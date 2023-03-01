Leveraging the well-respected ONIX brand and team, this acquisition extends Frameworks' regulatory operations and eCTD submission capabilities while also expanding its geographic reach

DANBURY, Conn. and WINDSOR, United Kingdom and BERKSHIRE, United Kingdom, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Framework Solutions ("Frameworks"), a provider of clinical to commercial solutions to the life sciences industry, announced today the acquisition of ONIX Life Sciences ("ONIX"). ONIX is a consultancy specializing in regulatory operations services to support life sciences clients. ONIX's global regulatory operations expertise in eCTD Submissions, Publishing, and eCTD Lifecycle Management facilitates client submissions to the FDA, EMA, and other health authorities around the globe. This acquisition helps both companies expand their global reach, while also bolstering service capabilities by providing a broader slate of critical services to clients.

Framework Solutions was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT. Frameworks partners with life sciences and pharmaceutical companies of all sizes, providing outsourced professional and consulting services. Frameworks leverages its expertise in the MLR/PRC space to help clients drive quality, efficiency, and compliance. (PRNewsfoto/Framework Solutions) (PRNewswire)

Framework Solutions Acquires UK-based ONIX Life Sciences

Based in the United Kingdom, ONIX has successfully completed eCTD submissions for more than 100 clients globally (Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Asia Pacific). ONIX has never had an eCTD technical rejection and has never missed a deadline since its inception in 2010.

ONIX Founder and CEO, Jasbir Chohan stated, "Frameworks is an industry leader in providing services and technology solutions to the life sciences industry. ONIX prides itself on excellent quality and customer service, a trait that we immediately recognized in the Frameworks team. Combining our Regulatory Operations capabilities alongside Frameworks current offerings will elevate both companies and undoubtedly benefit our customers. We are delighted to partner with the Frameworks team and look forward to supporting life sciences companies as they bring new products to market."

"We are thrilled to welcome Jasbir and the ONIX team to Frameworks," said Joe Walsh, CEO of Frameworks. "ONIX has built an impeccable reputation in the industry and we are excited to bring Regulatory Operations services to our customers. We look forward to working with Jas as we continue to expand our suite of service offerings to best serve the clinical to commercial-stage needs of life sciences clients."

Frameworks, headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut, received a growth investment from WestView Capital Partners in 2021 with the goal of building out end-to-end solutions for clinical and commercial-stage organizations across the life sciences industry. WestView is a Boston-based growth equity firm focused on investing in middle-market companies with a longstanding dedication to the life sciences services sector.

The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Frameworks:

Framework Solutions is a provider of clinical to commercial solutions to biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies with the goal of accelerating customer success. The company offers consulting and operational support services supporting Regulatory Affairs, Medical Affairs, MLR, Technology, and Global Recruiting functions. More information can be found here: https://framesol.com/.

About ONIX:

ONIX is a global regulatory operations consulting group, with an expertise in eCTD submissions and submissions processes. The team has over 60 years of experience in supporting Biotechnology, Pharmaceutical, Universities, and Contract Research Organization (CRO) companies throughout the regulatory approval processes to the respective Regulatory Health Authorities. ONIX has supported more than 100 clients across Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Asia Pacific throughout the process from initial clinical trials application to full marketing approvals and lifecycle maintenance. For more information, visit www.onixls.com.

About WestView Capital:

WestView Capital Partners, a Boston-based private equity firm focused exclusively on middle market growth companies, manages approximately $1.7 billion in capital across four funds. WestView partners with existing management teams to sponsor minority and majority recapitalizations, growth, and acquisition transactions in industries such as healthcare technology and outsourcing, software, IT services, business services, and growth industrial. WestView focuses on investing in companies with revenue of at least $10 million and operating profits between $3 and $25 million. For more information, please visit www.wvcapital.com.

