Dove Men+Care Brings New Clinical Solutions to Men's Body and Face Cleansing Routines

The new Advanced Care collection features three specialized formulas to provide solutions for dry, sensitive, and acne-prone skin.

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- One in two U.S. men experience skincare problems.1 Yet, when they try to find answers to these problems, they have a tough time finding the right product. To bridge the gap, Dove Men+Care, a powerhouse men's grooming brand in the U.S., is debuting its Advanced Care Face + Body Cleansing range to help solve men's top skin concerns—beginning in the shower.

Recommended by board-certified dermatologists,2 the Advanced Care Face + Body Cleansing range is a first-of-its-kind innovation from the brand – one that works with your skin to help naturally repair the skin barrier, rather than just cleanse like other products. Formulated with triple-action moisturizers that activate in the shower and infused with ingredients like aloe extract, this groundbreaking range elevates the shower into a skincare moment.

Dove Men+Care created Advanced Care based on specific insights about men's skin composition and needs. For example, men produce double the amount of oil from their skin versus women and men have larger pores, which makes men's skin more prone to acne. Additionally, frequent shaving and rougher skin texture lead to increased dryness and irritation.3 The new Advanced Care collection is bringing clinically advanced products to retail shelves across America, offering men accessible solutions made for their specific skin concerns and preferences.

"I speak with a lot of men about their skin and the concerns they have: acne-prone skin, sensitive skin, dry skin," says Dr. Evan Rieder, a board-certified dermatologist in New York, who partnered with Dove Men+Care to help launch this collection. "They're looking for answers and often can't find them at their local retail stores. This Dove Men+Care Advanced Care launch is the solution that men have been looking for – and at an affordable price point!"

While half of men struggle with these everyday skincare concerns, a staggering 77% of men don't look for a functional ingredient when buying a personal care product.4 With Advanced Care, Dove Men+Care is here to point them more clearly to the solutions they need – with the functional products they deserve.

"We found 4 out of 5 men5 are interested in purchasing a product like Advanced Care, which shows women are no longer the only ones seeking advanced skincare solutions," said Brent Lukowski, Senior Brand Manager, Dove Men+Care at Unilever. "We hope men find an offering within Dove Men+Care Advanced Care Face + Body Cleansing collection that becomes their go-to. It's a brand they know and trust – and better addresses their specific preferences than gender-neutral or female-focused products that they see on-shelf."

After years of working with the nation's leading dermatologists,2 Dove Men+Care is debuting its Advanced Care range, which features three new variants:

Dove Men+Care Advanced Care Dry Repair – This gentle cleanser, infused with smooth shea butter, helps to hydrate and restore dry skin. It's formulated with the brand's most advanced moisturization system ever—attracting moisture to the skin even after use—and has a warm, masculine scent. – This gentle cleanser, infused with smooth shea butter, helps to hydrate and restore dry skin. It's formulated with the brand's most advanced moisturization system ever—attracting moisture to the skin even after use—and has a warm, masculine scent.

Dove Men+Care Advanced Care Sensitive Calm – Infused with natural extract of aloe vera, this mild cleanser helps calm dry, irritated skin. It's formulated with active skin nourishers and a hypoallergenic fragrance. – Infused with natural extract of aloe vera, this mild cleanser helps calm dry, irritated skin. It's formulated with active skin nourishers and a hypoallergenic fragrance.

Dove Men+Care Advanced Care Acne Clear – A first-ever launch for the brand, Acne Clear is a gentle cleanser containing 1% salicylic acid. Paired with active nourishers and a minty, masculine scent, this cleanser penetrates pores to reduce and prevent the number of acne blemishes. – A first-ever launch for the brand, Acne Clear is a gentle cleanser containing 1% salicylic acid. Paired with active nourishers and a minty, masculine scent, this cleanser penetrates pores to reduce and prevent the number of acne blemishes.

Dove Men+Care Advanced Care Face + Body Cleansers hit shelves nationally starting in February at major retailers including Walmart, Target, CVS, and Walgreens. For more information about the new Advanced Care range, visit DoveMenCare.com and follow @DoveMenCare on Instagram and Twitter.

About Dove Men+Care

Dove Men+Care is the first range of products from Dove developed specifically for men. Manufactured by Unilever, the line includes the #1 dermatologist-recommended body wash brand. Launched in 2010, Dove Men+Care is a powerhouse men's grooming brand in the U.S. with a product portfolio that includes bars, body washes, face care, antiperspirant/deodorants, hair care, and hand/body lotions, which are available nationwide in food, drug, and mass outlet stores.

Since launching, Dove Men+Care has also been dedicated to debunking the stereotypes of how men around the world care for themselves and others. The brand is on a mission to inspire every man to experience the transformative effects of care and focuses on making that a reality through cultural initiatives, legislative action, and community engagement. Learn more at DoveMenCare.com.

About Unilever North America

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Personal Care, Beauty & Wellbeing, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream products, with 400 brands around the world, sales in over 190 countries and products used by 3.4 billion people every day. Worldwide, we have 148,000 employees and generated sales of €60.1 billion in 2022. Our leading brands in North America include Dove, Knorr, Hellmann's, Magnum, Axe, Ben & Jerry's, Degree, Seventh Generation, TRESemmé, and Vaseline.

Our vision is to be the global leader in sustainable business and to demonstrate how our purpose-led, future-fit business model drives superior performance. We have a long tradition of being a progressive, responsible business.

The Unilever Compass, our sustainable business strategy, is set out to help us deliver superior performance and drive sustainable and responsible growth, while:

improving the health of the planet;

improving people's health, confidence and wellbeing;

and contributing to a fairer and more socially inclusive world.

For more information on Unilever U.S. and its brands visit: www.unileverusa.com



For more information on Unilever Canada and its brands visit: www.unilever.ca

