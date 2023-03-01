Bestselling Children's Book Teaches Kids Tools for Coping with Discomfort amidst Rising Mental Health Challenges in Young Children

OCEAN CITY, N.J., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mental health emergencies in young children are growing. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, U.S. hospitals saw a 24% increase in mental health emergency visits for children during the months of April to October of 2020. The past few years have been challenging for so many, and times of uncertainty can create anxiety and feelings of worry.

Author Deirdre Palm Adams' mission is to help children learn to overcome fear through gratitude and friendship.

With growing stress among children, Author Deirdre Palm Adams' mission is to help children learn that things that seem scary, may not be so scary after all.

How? Writing children's books. Recent bestseller "Don't Worry Rocky" is the second in the series The Adventures of Rocky, an endearing story of friendship and inner strength. From seemingly scary situations, to forming happy friendships, "Don't Worry Rocky" follows the story of a puppy's day at the beach.

Inspiration struck when Adams saw her own spunky, yet anxious poodle navigate waves, sand, and other animals along the Jersey Shore. A former teacher, Deirdre was reminded of young students trying to make friends and cope with external stressors for the first time.

"It is a great way to inspire kids to have a positive mindset when they come across challenges or are trying new things in their own lives," says Nicole Picone, 2nd Grade teacher.

Adams realized she could use the passions teaching brought her to encourage children to rely on gratitude when they are worried, and to stay focused on all the good things around them.

With childhood summers on the Jersey Shore, Adams knew this landscape was perfect for her children's books. She wrote her first book, "Don't Be Afraid Rocky" , in 2021.

"I'm excited to continue with The Adventures of Rocky to teach children to be happy, to enjoy life, to not be afraid…all the messages the law of attraction teaches," said Adams.

Don't Worry Rocky is the second in her series published by Miriam Laundry Publishing and is available on Amazon . The story is brought to life with vibrant illustrations by Lindsay Morano. A portion of proceeds will be donated to the Humane Society of Ocean City .

For additional information, visit www.deirdrepalmadams.com .

