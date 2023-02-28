ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- StarCompliance ("Star"), a leader in employee compliance technology solutions, has named Terry Dawson as its new Head of Product. In this position, Terry will be responsible for driving Star's vision and innovative product roadmap to continually deliver competitive differentiation and greater value for its customers.

StarCompliance Appoints Terry Dawson as Head of Product to Drive Innovation and Increased Customer Value

"All industries are facing a new wave of global regulation, putting pressure on participants to stay ahead and remain compliant without introducing burdensome processes that affect their operations," said Jennifer Sun, CEO of StarCompliance. "We're delighted to have Terry at the helm of our product development, where his deep knowledge and understanding of the evolving regulatory landscape will be vital for safeguarding our customers from whatever compliance challenges come their way, while helping them increase their competitive advantage."

Terry is a seasoned executive with decades of experience in large financial services data and consulting firms like Refinitiv, GBG and RELX Group, where he managed complex, B2B, enterprise-wide transformation projects with blue chip clients from around the globe. His strong commercial acumen, and ability to understand his client's needs aligns perfectly with Star's customer-centric principles and enables his team to develop compelling value propositions and continually optimize the compliance solutions they take to market.

"The cost of non-compliance is at an all-time high, and businesses need to be able to easily assess their employee base to identify any potential areas that may put their operations at risk," said Dawson. "I look forward to the opportunity of continuing our work with clients, understanding their needs, and providing them with great digital products that ensure their employees remain compliant."

Recently, Star launched its new License & Registration solution to address the industry-wide problem of having registered representatives unable to work and not generate revenue due to licensing delays. The solution automates and improves visibility into the multistep, mandatory license-and-registration process and provides digital connection to the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority ("FINRA").

About StarCompliance

StarCompliance is a leading provider of employee compliance technology solutions. Trusted globally by forward-thinking companies in 114 countries, Star's future-ready compliance platform delivers on-demand configurability, multi-jurisdictional integrity, and the actionable intelligence you need to monitor for conflicts, meet regulatory obligations and reduce risk. Compliance no longer needs to be complex. Check out Star's intuitive, straightforward UX and give your employees the multi-layered protection they need to comply with confidence. www.starcompliance.com

