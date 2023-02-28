Rocketlane Launches The Customer Onboarding Maturity Report

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocketlane , a leader in the customer onboarding and implementation software space, announced the release of its Customer Onboarding Maturity Report. The report provides insights into the current state of customer onboarding practices and how companies worldwide are working on improving their processes to deliver better customer experiences.

(PRNewswire)

Insights into the current state of customer onboarding and how companies worldwide are working to improve processes

The survey results were based on 200+ responses from onboarding and implementation professionals across multiple industries (Vidyard, ArmorCode, Chargebee, Confluent, Mixpanel, etc.). The report covers four areas of customer onboarding experience:

Value Orientation CX & Delivery Adaptability & Organization Manageability & Productivity

The survey was launched during Propel22, Rocketlane's virtual mega-event for customer onboarding and PS professionals that was attended by over 1,000 people from around the world.

"The survey results helped us realize the dimensions/specific factors of customer onboarding where we need to focus. In an era of automation and digitization, the customer experiences have to be more frictionless and easier. This can only be achieved by giving customers a delightful onboarding experience," said Niekita Mangla, Implementation Lead at MoEngage.

The survey also found that organizations are performing well in the Adaptability & Organization area, with a basic implementation methodology in place for different types of customers. However, organizations need to pay closer attention to customer experience, delivery, and adaptability, as these areas are constantly evolving and becoming increasingly important.

Notable takeaways from the report include: 51% respondents don't measure and benchmark time-to-value, about 50% don't have their status updates, reminders, and follow ups automated to hold customer accountable, and a whopping 88% don't have their key onboarding processes like data configurations, integrations, and training automated.

Rocketlane's Customer Onboarding Maturity Report is a valuable resource for organizations looking to improve their customer onboarding processes and enhance their customer experience. The report provides a comprehensive understanding of the various aspects of onboarding and actionable advice for companies across industries to measure and improve their methodology for optimal results.

"It's encouraging to see customers use the scorecard to decide where to focus their efforts in order to have a substantial impact on their customers' outcomes. We've also heard great feedback from the community about how this is helping them benchmark their processes while also revealing their blind spots," said Srikrishnan Ganesan, CEO of Rocketlane.

Rocketlane is hosting Propel to bring together the customer onboarding, implementation and professional services community for a two-day virtual mega event on April 18–19. Save your spot for free today.

Rocketlane also runs Preflight , a community of 2,400+ onboarding leaders and practitioners where members get access to exclusive events, resources, templates and a forum to connect, engage and grow through peer learning.

About Rocketlane

Rocketlane is a purpose-built customer onboarding and PSA platform that helps businesses accelerate their time to value, boost customer satisfaction, and thereby reduce churn. The platform replaces generic project management, document collaboration, and communication tools with a unique, unified workspace that improves communication, collaboration, and project visibility for businesses and their customers. It equips teams with trends and benchmarks across projects, which in turn helps them develop and optimize playbooks and best practices.

For more information, visit www.rocketlane.com

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Colberg, steve@rocketlane.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Rocketlane Corp