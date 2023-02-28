Quantic Eulex to Showcase Next Generation RF and Microwave Capacitors at the 2023 Optical Fiber Communication Conference

Booth #5519 to feature innovative, patented ceramic capacitors featuring up to 20x the capacitance of the competition, and flat insertion losses up to 70GHz for the most demanding applications

MONTEREY PARK, Calif., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- QuanticTM Eulex, a business of Quantic® Electronics ("Quantic"), today announced it will exhibit at the 2023 Optical Fiber Communication Conference (OFC), March 7-9, at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, California. QuanticTM Eulex develops innovative ceramic components for the most demanding high-frequency microwave, millimeter-wave, and 5G applications.

Defining and delivering the future of mission-critical electronics. (PRNewswire)

Visit Quantic Eulex at Booth #5519 to speak with our design experts and learn more our solutions, including our patented Gap Capacitor design providing customers with a solution featuring up to 20x the capacitance of the competition, and flat insertion losses up to 70GHz, eliminating the need for wire bonds. Quantic Eulex's booth will also feature:

Broad Band Capacitors: Low insertion loss for 100nF and 220nF

Vertical Layer Capacitors: Smallest size suitable for MMICs

Binary Capacitors: 10X capacitance with multiple pads

Ultra-High Q MLCC: 01005-1111 sizes, up to 1500V

Show Information:

Tuesday, March 7 th , 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Wednesday, March 8 th , 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Thursday, March 9 th, 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Quantic Eulex's solutions are fully tested up to 70Ghz, with a roadmap planned to 100GHz. To schedule a meeting or learn more, contact Quantic Eulex at info@quanticeulex.com or visit www.quanticeulex.com

About Quantic Eulex

Quantic Eulex (Eulex Components) develops innovative, high-performance ceramic components for the most demanding high-frequency microwave, millimeter-wave and 5G applications. Our solutions deliver design advantages through small-footprint, low-profile packaging, and a wide voltage range. And the reliability of Quantic Eulex capacitors is well-established, at temperatures ranging from –55°C to 150°C. For more information, visit www.quanticeulex.com.

