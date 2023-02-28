HYOSUNG Chairman Hyun-Joon Cho, "Customer Obsession Management" in the US ATM market

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HYOSUNG Chairman, Hyun-Joon Cho, announced today a management change in HYOSUNG TNS with the goal of increasing market share in the US ATM market.

(PRNewsfoto/Hyosung Corporation) (PRNewswire)

HYOSUNG TNS recently launched a new brand identity, "Hyosung Innovue." The new brand identity has been localized to exercise Chairman Cho's new management policy, "customer obsession management."

Chairman Cho's emphasis on customer obsession management comes from his belief that the need for multidimensional understanding of customers goes beyond the VOC (Voice of Customers).

Based on their automation technology in the IT infrastructure and financial services, HYOSUNG TNS continues to excel in ATM production and management businesses in the global market. It holds high market shares not only in the domestic market but all over the world, including the US, India, Indonesia, and Australia.

HYOSUNG TNS is the number 1 company in the US ATM market, holding 50% of the entire market share. HYOSUNG TNS has been expanding its business area from its existing ATM provision services and entered the retail market with its easily installed software platform on ATMs which supports various functions such as currency exchange and bill payment as well as its development of self-ordering kiosks and self-checkout systems.

