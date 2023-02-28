Huawei Launches One 5G Solutions to Drive All Bands to 5G

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Mobile World Congress (MWC) Barcelona 2023, Huawei unveiled a full series of One 5G solutions, capable of driving all bands to 5G. Cao Ming, President of Huawei Wireless Product Line, said: "The rapid development of 5G will stimulate the evolution of all bands to 5G. To help operators maximize the value of each band and continuously improve network capabilities in multiple dimensions, Huawei's One 5G solutions not only deliver industry-leading performance, but also feature simplified O&M and deployment, as well as unrivaled energy efficiency and evolution ability."

One 5G solutions can unleash the full power of all bands at a single site based on TDD, FDD, and indoor digitalization. Additionally, intelligentRAN enables in-depth, network-wide collaboration across all scenarios, helping operators build the most cost-effective 5G networks.

ELAA for optimal TDD coverage and experience and MetaAAU for all scenarios

Combinations of advanced software and hardware, such as extremely large antenna array (ELAA) and the AHR algorithm, can result in optimal TDD coverage and the ultimate experience. New "0 bit, 0 watt" MetaAAU offers excellent coverage, while maintaining optimal energy efficiency, in all scenarios, as well as ensuring ultra-low power consumption when under a light load.

In terms of discrete spectrum scenarios, the 800 MHz MetaAAU, featuring the industry's largest bandwidth, can cover full C-band. For scenarios with limited antenna installation space, Huawei launches Meta BladeAAU, which innovatively integrates Meta and Blade technologies. The Meta BladeAAU allows all sub-6 GHz bands to be deployed on a single pole.

Through continuous innovation in M-MIMO system engineering, Huawei's new 32T32R M-MIMO module for macro base stations weighs only 12 kg. Not only is it high performing, it also features the industry's lightest design, meaning it can be installed with only one person and carried with one hand. This helps increase operators' network construction efficiency.

Further breakthroughs in ultra-wideband, multi-antenna technologies, accelerating the evolution of all bands towards 5G

Incorporating the latest hardware and algorithms, ultra-wideband 4T4R RRU simplifies the deployment of all FDD bands and RATs while slashing energy consumption by 20%. Furthermore, the built-in PIM cancellation technology eliminates interference, and SingleCell improves user-perceived rate at the cell edge by 20%.

Owing to the 5G NR high-precision beamforming technology, ultra-wideband 8T8R RRU can simultaneously improve network capacity and coverage, increasing user experience by 40%.

The newly launched FDD BladeAAU is a combination of FDD M-MIMO and advanced transparent antenna technology. It achieves optimal sub-3 GHz coverage and ultimate capacity while supporting single-pole deployment.

Expand premium indoor 5G experience, and ensure 5G coverage extends from urban to rural areas

Indoor scenarios currently carry 70% of all wireless network traffic. The Huawei LampSite 5.0 solution integrates 3G, 4G, and 5G, and this design reduces its weight and volume by 25%, and site power consumption by 40%. Supported by distributed M-MIMO, it is also able to translate interference into gains and bring a 4-fold increase to network capacity, achieving ubiquitous gigabit experience. LampSite 5.0 has become the top choice in many indoor scenarios such as airports, railway stations, and shopping malls.

In remote rural areas, Huawei's RuralLink solution provides three-sector coverage with just a single RRU and one antenna. It uses microwave fronthaul to simplify deployment, eliminating the need for BBUs and extending the coverage range of remote sites to 20 km. Featuring a simplified design and low power consumption, RuralLink supports remote O&M and requires just six solar panels to power a single site.

SDIF leads sustainable development in the antenna industry: 20% higher energy efficiency across all bands

Signal direct injection feeding (SDIF) is Huawei's unique advanced antenna technology. It saves a large number of feeders and cables, and improves amplitude and phase precision while significantly reducing impedance loss, boosting overall antenna RF efficiency. Huawei's SDIF technology is designed for all antenna scenarios and series to meet band- and region-specific configuration requirements, bringing about a 20% increase in the energy efficiency of all bands.

Ultra-wideband multi-channel mode is critical for next-gen MAGICSwave

The new 2T products that support conventional bands (with 800 MHz bandwidth) allow more carriers to be aggregated. The new 2T products supporting E-band provide 25 Gbps capacity. And thanks to higher transmission power and intelligent beam tracking antennas, their transmission distance is 50% longer than the industry's best.

IntelligentRAN signals a new path for RAN intelligence

Huawei IntelligentRAN brings intelligence to the RAN and provides three major functions: iPowerstar, iHashband, and iFaultcare. The live network test results show that the iPowerstar doubles the energy saving effect compared with conventional solutions, while the iHashband improves user experience by 30%, and the iFaultcare improves troubleshooting efficiency by 40%. IntelligentRAN will bring various intelligent applications to more scenarios and enable in-depth collaboration between all bands and all scenarios.

"Huawei will help operators evolve all bands to 5G through a number of unique innovations, and provide users with the ultimate mobile network experience. Looking ahead, Huawei will continue to innovate alongside global customers to achieve a win-win future for 5G." said Mr. Cao.

MWC Barcelona 2023 runs from February 27 to March 2 in Barcelona, Spain. Huawei showcases its products and solutions at stand 1H50 in Fira Gran Via Hall 1. Together with global operators, industry professionals, and opinion leaders, we dive into topics such as 5G business success, 5.5G opportunities, green development, digital transformation, and our vision of using the GUIDE business blueprint to lay the foundation for 5.5G and build on the success of 5G for even greater prosperity. For more information, please visit: https://carrier.huawei.com/en/events/mwc2023.

