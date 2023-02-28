Honda Performance Development Unveils CR-V Hybrid Racer: "An INDYCAR Wolf in CR-V Clothing"

Demonstration vehicle combines HPD INDYCAR drivetrain, racing suspension, Firestone high-performance tires and Honda CR-V Hybrid bodywork

Features 2024 Honda INDYCAR hybrid power unit technology

CR-V Hybrid Racer to debut at Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg

TORRANCE, Calif., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- While hybrid power units officially debut in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES in 2024, race fans and car enthusiasts alike will be treated to a "sneak preview" of the incoming technology with the debut of the Honda CR-V Hybrid Racer at next month's season-opening Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.

"This project vehicle is an INDYCAR 'beast' in Honda CR-V 'sheep's clothing'," said David Salters, president and technical director for Honda Performance Development, the North American racing arm of American Honda and Acura. "The CR-V Hybrid Racer is our 'rolling electrified laboratory', to investigate where the talented men and women of HPD and Honda could go with electrification, hybrid technology and 100% renewable fuels. It epitomizes Honda's fun-to-drive ethos, showcases electrification and it just rocks our car culture roots and racing heritage! We present the CR-V Hybrid Racer – aka 'The HPD Beast'!"

Conceived and designed by the engineers at Honda Performance Development (HPD) in California and designers from the North America Auto Design Division (NAAD) of American Honda; then built at Honda Automotive Development Center (ADC) in Ohio by the Honda of America Racing Team (HART); the CR-V Hybrid Racer places a 2.2-liter twin-turbocharged, electrified Honda V6 INDYCAR power unit and transmission under 2023 Honda CR-V Hybrid bodywork to create the "rolling laboratory" for the continued development of electrified technology by Honda and HPD.

The CR-V Hybrid Racer runs on Shell's 100% renewable race fuel; and features world-leading Skeleton Supercapacitors and Empel MGU hybrid motor technology.

The Chromoly steel tube chassis of the Honda CR-V Hybrid Racer is clothed in suitably "hybrid" bodywork designed by NAAD. From the beltline up, the Hybrid Racer utilized a standard production sixth-generation CR-V steel body, including the glass windshield, windows and even the sunroof. The lower half is of carbon-composite construction, incorporating a massive front splitter and louvered, flared fenders. An equally large rear wing and butterfly half-cut doors on either side for the driver and passenger complete the bodywork.

"When the Design Studio learned about this project, we had already established a great relationship with HPD through other projects, including the ACURA ARX-06," said Dave Marek, executive creative director. "So this was – pardon the pun – 'Right in our wheelhouse'. It became a 'what if?' of keep the CRV as is, but add some serious attitude with parts indicative of an Indy car. Then it was back to my childhood of never building model cars right out of the box, by manipulating areas with DTM or Japanese Super GT cars in mind. I basically mocked up the idea in 3D then our amazing Digital Modelers made it work."

The finished Honda CR-V Hybrid Racer is clothed in a one-of-a-kind wrap, designed by Lili Melikian, senior exterior designer. The eye-catching design contains a variety of "easter eggs" including ghosted images of the powertrain and INDYCAR SERIES circuits.

"The graphics were inspired by the hybrid powertrain, radiating from Honda Hybrid Blue to Honda Racing Red to symbolize the duality of the drivetrain," Melikian explained. "While the 'speed squirkles' add a dynamic fun layer and showcase the playful side of Power of Dreams. Throughout the wrap, we have also sprinkled easter eggs like ghosted outlines of Honda-sponsored tracks and an overhead view of the engine that powers the Honda CR-V Hybrid Racer."

While under development, the project carried the appropriate code name "The Beast", with looks reminiscent of the silhouette GT racing and Group B rally cars of the 1980s and '90s. But the technology under the skin is strictly 21st century.

The Honda CR-V Hybrid Racer strengthens the connections between HPD, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and Honda passenger vehicles; creates additional awareness around the new INDYCAR hybrid powertrain coming in 2024; showcases the fun and power available from Honda electrified powertrains; and spotlights the innovation, creativity and capabilities of both HPD and Honda Automotive Development Center.

Honda CR-V Hybrid Racer Public Appearances

The Honda CR-V Hybrid Racer will make its public debut March 3-5 at the NTT INDYCAR SERIES season-opening Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, Florida. The unique vehicle will be on display and making on-track demonstrations at multiple INDYCAR events, including the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach (April 14-16); the Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix (April 28-30); the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio (June 30- July 2); the Honda Indy Toronto (July 14-16); the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix in Nashville (August 4-6); the Grand Prix of Portland (September 1-3); and the season-concluding Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey (September 8-10).

In addition to INDYCAR race weekends, the CR-V Hybrid Racer will make additional appearances at select events throughout 2023.

Honda CR-V Hybrid Racer Specifications

Powertrain

Honda HI23TT 2.2-liter, twin-turbocharged V6 engine

Borg Warner EFR7163 turbochargers

McLaren Applied Technologies Tag 400i Engine Control Unit

Drive-by-wire controlled port throttle

Shell 100% renewable race fuel

Driver-activated Empel electric motor generator unit

Skeleton super capacitor energy storage system

XTRAC six-speed transmission; Mega-Line Assisted paddle-shift

Chassis and Bodywork

Chromoly tube frame chassis

New, 6 th generation Honda CR-V Hybrid bodywork from beltline up

Standard Honda CR-V Hybrid windshield and greenhouse

Custom carbon fiber lower bodywork incorporating flared fenders

Butterfly half-cut doors provide access for driver and passenger

Radiator adapted by HPD from the Dallara IR-18 Indy car

Clamshell rear bodywork to display power unit and drivetrain

Custom downforce-producing front splitter and rear wing

Suspension

Front suspension from HPD-developed Acura NSX GT-3 Evo22

Rear suspension adapted from Dallara IR-18 Indy car

Brembo 380mm front brakes from Acura NSX GT-3 Evo22

Brembo 355mm custom rear brakes adapted to Dallara IR-18 suspension

Firestone Firehawk Indy 500 Ultra-High Performance Summer Tires

Front tires 285/35-20; Rear tires a massive 305/35-20

2Elle Engineering 20x10.5 Front and 20x11 Rear two-piece alloy wheels

About Honda Performance Development

Honda Performance Development, Inc. (HPD), has a rich heritage creating, manufacturing, and supporting Honda Racing and Acura Motorsports customers since 1993. From pinnacle racing in INDYCAR and IMSA Sports Cars to commercial racing programs, HPD powers the dreams of professional and amateur racers from age 4 to 40+. HPD is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Honda Motor Co., Inc., and leads all of the Honda and Acura high-performance racing programs in North America.

HPD specializes in the design and development of competition powertrains, chassis and performance parts, as well as technical and race support. HPD offers parts and race support to Honda and Acura amateur and professional motorsports racers, and is continually expanding its palette of racing programs that make Honda racing products available to all racing styles, from karting and Quarter Midgets to the highest levels of pro racing. Learn more at https://hpd.honda.com.

About Honda Automotive Development Center

Honda began establishing research and development operations in America in 1975, today conducting R&D activities at 21 facilities across the country responsible for creating advanced products and technologies that provide new value to Honda and Acura customers. Honda conducts all phases of product development in the U.S., from market and technology research and styling through engineering design to prototype fabrication and testing, local parts procurement and support for mass production preparation. With major R&D facilities in California, Ohio, and North Carolina, Honda's U.S. associates are engaged in the development and testing of Honda and Acura automobiles, Honda powersports and power equipment products, and also play a lead role in the development of leading-edge safety, driver-assistive and environmental technologies. Learn more at http://www.hondaresearch.com/ .

About Honda

Honda offers a full line of clean, safe, fun and connected vehicles sold through more than 1,000 independent U.S. Honda dealers. The award-winning Honda lineup includes the Civic and Accord, along with the HR-V, CR-V, Passport and Pilot sport utility vehicles, the Ridgeline pickup and the Odyssey minivan. Honda's electrified vehicle lineup includes the Accord hybrid, CR-V hybrid, and, in the future, Civic hybrid. The Honda Prologue SUV, Honda's first volume battery-electric vehicle, will join the lineup in 2024.

Honda has been producing automobiles in America for over 40 years and currently operates 18 major manufacturing facilities in North America. In 2022, more than 99% of all Honda vehicles sold in the U.S. were made in North America, with more than two-thirds made in America, using domestic and globally sourced parts.

