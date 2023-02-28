Global Contingent Workforce Solutions Firm EverHive Ranks #1 on Inc. Magazine's List of the Pacific Region's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 Regionals: Pacific list had an average growth rate of nearly 560 percent

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. Magazine today revealed that contingent workforce management partner EverHive is No. 1 on its third annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Pacific list. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies generating sustainable growth and jobs in the Pacific economy. This includes businesses in Alaska, Hawaii, California, Oregon, and Washington.

EverHive Contingent Workforce Solutions (PRNewswire)

They're disrupters and job creators, and delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names ...

"Reaching such a significant milestone is a testament to the service excellence we at EverHive strive to provide to the contingent workforce industry," says Brandon Moreno, president of EverHive. "This is an honor we dedicate to our employees, with a sincere appreciation for all of the clients who put their trust in us as we helped them create easier, smarter, more cost-effective contingent workforce management solutions to fit the specific needs of their industry. Whether it be gaming, technology, or biotech, their support is what allowed an emerging company like EverHive to continue making an impact in enterprises across the globe."

All companies ranked on the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Pacific list showed a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Pacific. Between 2019 and 2021, these 184 private companies had an average growth rate of 559 percent. In 2021 alone, they added a total of 14,536 jobs and $4.6 billion to the Pacific region's economy. For its part, EverHive added jobs in not just its Pacific region offices, but Colorado and Arizona, as well.

California-based companies placed high on this year's list. Along with San Diego-based EverHive, companies based in the Irvine, Santa Monica, and Venice, California areas had the highest growth rates overall.

"This year's Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America's off-the-charts growth companies. They're disrupters and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you'll be hearing about for years to come," said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. magazine. For the full list of winners, visit www.inc.com/pacific

Methodology

The 2023 Inc. 5000 Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2019 and 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About EverHive

EverHive is one of the few companies in the world to provide a holistic and truly vendor-neutral approach to optimizing contingent workforce management programs. EverHive is currently the only company offering a Hybrid MSP model. As vanguards of the global workforce, EverHive empowers its clients to gain a competitive edge through strategic, efficient, and effective solutions that evolve and grow with the business. EverHive's custom contingent workforce management solutions are used around the world by industries across the business sphere from financial services to entertainment, technology, consumer goods, aerospace, and video games. EverHive is a proud supporter of diversity and inclusion and is an MBE-certified company and winner of the "All Money Is Green" award that recognizes minority-owned companies that have done the most work with other MBE firms. EverHive is proud to be named as 2021 Inc Magazine Best Workplaces and in HRO Baker's Dozen MSP Customer Satisfaction in 2022. To learn more, visit everhive.com.

Media Contact:

Brianne Garner

brianne.garner@everhive.com

8009456340

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE EverHive Corp