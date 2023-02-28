Everlaw Achieves StateRAMP Authorization to Standardize Cloud Security for State and Local Government Agencies

The ediscovery platform's certification will further accelerate cloud adoption for local and state governments

OAKLAND, Calif., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Everlaw , the cloud-native investigation and litigation platform, has achieved StateRAMP authorization . With this authorization, state and local government agencies will be able to use Everlaw's ediscovery platform confidently as they move toward widespread cloud adoption, knowing the tools follow trusted protocol and protections.

StateRAMP provides a standardized approach to security and risk assessment for cloud technologies deployed across state and local governments. StateRAMP puts the infrastructure in place to ensure the right security protocol is in place to protect information. This authorization ensures Everlaw's security and risk standards meet the critical needs of state government agencies who can now securely implement Everlaw's platform to manage litigation, investigations, public records requests and collaboration.

"With this authorization, state level agencies can confidently adopt Everlaw's platform knowing it meets the cloud security standards," said Megha Thakkar, head of governance, risk and compliance at Everlaw. "We're proud to be one of the first ediscovery platforms with this certification."

"This achievement maps back to Everlaw's mission of helping state agencies accelerate cloud adoption," added Angela Kovach, senior director of public sector solutions and operations at Everlaw. "This comes at the right time. With an influx of cybersecurity attacks at the state and local level, security has become a hot button – many of those orgs can't afford in-house cybersecurity resources. StateRAMP authorization provides a standard of trust as organizations move to the cloud."

StateRAMP helps fill gaps in states' cloud security protocols. The program ensures uniformity and repeatability with procurement processes and ultimately simplifies cloud adoption. Everlaw's StateRAMP certification is the latest security achievement for the company and just the latest example of Everlaw's continuing investment in Public Sector needs: Everlaw also has FedRAMP authorization, achieved SOC 2 Type 2 certification in Privacy, Security, Confidentiality and Availability and has completed voluntary independent audits for HIPAA and GDPR compliance.

About Everlaw

Everlaw helps legal teams navigate the increasingly complex ediscovery landscape to chart a straighter path to the truth. Trusted by Fortune 100 corporate counsel, 91 of the Am Law 200, and all 50 state attorneys general, Everlaw's combination of intuitive experience, advanced technology, and partnership with customers empowers organizations to tackle the most pressing technological challenges—and transform their approach to discovery and litigation in the process. Founded in 2010 and based in Oakland, Calif., Everlaw is funded by top-tier investors, including Andreessen Horowitz, CapitalG, HIG Growth Partners, K9 Ventures, Menlo Ventures, and TPG Growth.

