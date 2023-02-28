CloudCover® announces BMS Re as their Broker

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudCover® announces BMS Re (a trading name of BMS Group companies) as their Broker for promoting the innovative potential of the CC/B1 to the worldwide insurance market, carriers, reinsurers and insureds globally. BMS Re has reaffirmed its relationship with CloudCover® and thereby is able to leverage its global resources via both wholesale insurance and reinsurance platforms to bring the CloudCover® CC/B1™ to insurance customers all over the world, helping to bring forward the latest AI-generative Cybersecurity Platform solution to reduce and control cyber risk.

BMS Re, globally, views the CloudCover Cybersecurity Platform as a highly differentiated offering within the fast-growing Cyber Insurance market with immense potential to not just reduce risk, but to better inform the underwriting process, educate its users and make better decisions – all emphasized by CloudCover's willingness to promise customers the CC/B1 won't suffer a ransomware attack by providing a $1,000,000 guarantee. It is expected to garner interest from individual insured's as well as insurers, public entity pools and other risk bearing entities looking to provide a unique offering across their portfolios.

"The global BMS team is excited to partner with CloudCover on an exceptional new offering in the Cyber Insurance Market." Said Simon Meech, Cyber Practice Leader, Cyber & Technology Division, BMS Group. Mr. Meech further added, "While there is no silver-bullet solution in cyber security, the power, yet simplicity of the CloudCover CC/B1™ gives organizations of all sizes the opportunity to greatly reduce their risk by working with a company willing to compensate their customers for losses."

About BMS Group

BMS Group is a leading independent specialist (re)insurance broker. For 40 years, BMS has provided comprehensive, customized solutions in the fields of wholesale, reinsurance and direct insurance, and capital advisory through our team of experts. Today, this experience and expertise, served with a spirit of creativity, allows BMS to offer a full range of integrated services. Designing individual, tailored solutions makes BMS the risk and capital management advisor clients want to work with time and again. For more information about BMS please visit www.bmsgroup.com

About CloudCover®

CloudCover® is a full-telemetry AI-generative platform which has reimagined how cybersecurity can protect network infrastructure. By delivering the most advanced extended network prevention solution that eliminates malware threats at sub-second response speeds, CloudCover is second to none. The CloudCover Platform establishes an AI-generative X/NDR deep-learning security orchestration automated zero-trust layer to a customer's existing cybersecurity stack translating threat detection into near zero false-positive accuracy at microsecond speeds. Learn more, follow CloudCover on LinkedIn or visit https://cloudcover.cc

