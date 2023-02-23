Thunkable Unveils Powerful New Collaboration and Administration Capabilities

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Thunkable, the no-code development platform for creating custom mobile apps, unveiled Thunkable Organizations, a full suite of collaboration and administration tools to enable organizations of any size to seamlessly work together on a single workspace to create mobile-first experiences. As the demand for custom applications continues to grow, the value of collaboration capabilities and no-code tooling will help organizations build tailored solutions with speed.

"Every company should provide access to no-code tooling so anyone from any team can create solutions"

Thunkable supports more than 3.5 million users worldwide by providing an intuitive development experience for anyone to create entirely native mobile applications without any technical experience required. Employees at 40% of Fortune 500 businesses have used Thunkable to create mobile-first solutions.

"We recognize that all companies in all sectors are looking to streamline operations. The most innovative organizations are moving faster with no-code platforms. Every company should provide access to no-code tooling so anyone from any team can create solutions without burdening the IT or product teams. Thunkable Organizations will make app development accessible to the entire organization so everyone in your company can create mobile-first solutions with speed," said Arun Saigal, CEO of Thunkable.

Thunkable Organizations Makes Design, Development, and Deployment Faster

Thunkable Organizations includes three new key capabilities; collaboration, administration, and version control.

Collaboration: From a single workspace, teams can work together jointly to design, develop, test, and deploy mobile apps.

Administration: New management capabilities allow admins, editors, and approvers to have the right level of input throughout the development process.

Version control: Teams can track progress, revert changes, and iterate freely throughout the development process. This allows for the rapid, fluid development expected from no-code, but with the rigor of production-grade applications.

The Rise of Citizen Development

Approximately 60% of all custom applications are now built outside the IT department, 30% of which are built by employees with limited or no technical skills, according to the Project Management Institute . The rise of Citizen Development has empowered both technical and non-technical employees to create new solutions and products, rather than further burden IT or risk lengthy development cycles.

"Companies have invested in their existing core tech stack, and we want them to keep using those foundational investments. With Thunkable's flexible integration capabilities, it's simple to quickly build a custom, mobile-first solution and tap into those backend systems," says WeiHua Li, CTO of Thunkable. "Equipping your design, marketing, product, IT, HR, or, frankly, any team with Thunkable Organizations gives them the ability to spin up new solutions, ideas, and apps in days."

Thunkable Organizations is now available for all Thunkable users on the Teams and Enterprise plans. Contact our Creators Success or Account Management teams for more information .

About Thunkable

Thunkable , a pioneer in the no-code mobile app development space, provides the most robust development platform to create custom, native mobile applications with no technical expertise required. Anyone can create and customize native Android and iOS apps from a single project, then directly deploy them to Google's Play Store and Apple's App Store. With 3.5 million users from 184 different countries, Thunkable is changing the way the world builds mobile apps. For more information or inquiries, please visit: www.Thunkable.com/#/press

