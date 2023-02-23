Leland Little to Hold Signature Spring Auction

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, March 11th, at 9:00am (EDT) Leland Little Auctions will hold its Signature Spring Auction, following a slate of auctions including their Spring Sporting Art Auction, a Single-Owner Coin Auction, and a Rare Spirits Auction.

Ernie Barnes (American, 1938-2009), The Hurdler (PRNewswire)

The Signature Spring Auction offers bidders a vetted selection of fine art, antique furniture, and fine jewelry. American Art highlights include two fresh to the market paintings by Ernie Barnes. The first of which, an oil on canvas titled, "The Hurdler," depicts a hurdler stretched out, mid jump. Known for his unique style of depicting movement, Barnes' Hurdler embodies the essence of power, grace, and pure determination. The second work, an oil on canvas titled, "Pool Hall Sharpie," depicts a long-legged young man contemplating his next move within the dimly lit smoky confines of the pool hall. Both works were purchased directly from the artist.

Antique furniture offerings are led by a Pennsylvania Chippendale Walnut Tall Case Clock by Isaac Thomas. This circa 1780, rare Willis Town, Chester County clock has descended within the same family for over 150 years, documentation of which accompanies this lot. Another top lot is a circa 1760, Pennsylvania Queen Anne Walnut Highboy. Accompanying this piece is written documentation, detailing its provenance, starting with its original owner, Daniel Fuller, who lived from 1789-1856.

Jewelry offerings are led by an extensive selection of spectacular pieces including an Antique Platinum and Multi Diamond Lavalier Necklace. This beautiful piece centers on a pendant with five bezel set diamonds which is joined to the necklace with ten diamond stations. Another lot to watch is an Antique Platinum and Diamond Ring set with an old European cut diamond weighing 3.19 carats. The platinum mount of this intricate ring includes milgrain detailing and bead set old European cut diamonds.

Bidding for this auction will take place live in person as well as live on the Leland Little Auctions website (www.lelandlittle.com). Registered bidders can also leave absentee bids or arrange for telephone bidding through the Leland Little website prior to the live auction.

