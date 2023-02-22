Thrive Aviation Soars to New Heights with Expanded Headquarters

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Private jet operator, Thrive Aviation announced the grand opening of its 17,000 sq ft. headquarters expansion in Henderson Nevada's upscale Green Valley Corporate Center. The company has experienced tremendous growth over the past few years, landing it in the top 25% of Inc. 5000 companies, as well as being recognized as one of the top 20 charter operators in the United States by hours flown.

The new space is now home to Thrive's Operational Control Center ("TOCC"), where day-to-day operations of its globally operated fleet are managed by Thrive's flight support, maintenance planning, safety, and dispatch teams. The company invested heavily in state-of-the-art technology and amenities including a spacious reception area, modern conference rooms, and private offices to accommodate its executive, commercial, and finance teams. An expansive, on-site Training and Development Lab will be used for ongoing education and training.

Co-founder and CEO, Curtis Edenfield comments "I am proud to continue our growth journey with this new space, providing our employees a cutting-edge and comfortable place to call home. It is also important to us that our clients and partners see this expansion as belonging to them as well. Meeting in-person is a little sweeter in these post-Covid days and we want to welcome every opportunity to do exactly that." Additional growth announcements in the coming months were also floated by Curtis and his team.

The company engaged Newmark, a world leader in commercial real estate to lead the search for the new headquarters. During buildout, Thrive leaned on the resources of local MillerKnoll dealer, HB Workplaces, and their expert team to plan and fulfill Thrive's office furnishings. Also, partnering with John Challenger and Office Furniture Resources (OFR, Inc.) from Boise for a seamless installation. The result is not only impressive and functional, but also contains an aesthetic that speaks to Thrive's industry-known branding. "Creating great spaces for our clients is what we do every day, but doing so alongside a client that has vision and truly cares about the end result for their team makes it much more fun!" – Heather Bressler, Principal HB Workplaces.

Thrive Aviation is committed to advancing the aviation industry through its innovative products, services, and elevated client experience. The company looks forward to the many opportunities this expansion will bring and is confident that this new space will position them for even greater success as they continue their mission towards becoming the industry's trusted operator.

About Thrive Aviation

Thrive Aviation is a U.S. owned and globally operated curator of private aviation services, recognized as one of the Nation's Top 20 charter operators. Thrive's innovative aircraft and fleet management strategy has fueled its ability to provide bespoke asset-management, superior service, and elevated flight experiences for its guests and partners around the world. With corporate headquarters in Henderson Nevada's exclusive Green Valley Corporate Center, our core operational footprint in Las Vegas includes a large-scale expansion of over 30,000 square feet of private hangar space, as well as a dedicated maintenance facility; all at Harry Reid International Airport (KLAS). Thrive Aviation's owned/operated and managed fleets of light, super-mid, large cabin, and ultra-long-range aircraft have emerged as some of the industry's most coveted aircraft.

