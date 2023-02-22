Overproof Releases Revolutionary AI-Driven Analysis of Margaritas for National Margarita Day

Comprehensive market report analyzes more than 4.5 million menus, revealing top tequila and liqueur suppliers and brands listed in margaritas on menus nationally, in each state and by margarita variation.

MIAMI, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Overproof , the premier data services provider to the world's leading alcohol brands, released a new market report that highlights the top-performing suppliers and brands in America's most popular cocktail: the margarita.

Overproof analyzed 4.5M U.S. menus to identify which suppliers and brands are most frequently mentioned in margaritas.

The report is based on Overproof's proprietary menu analysis technology, which uses AI and machine learning to extract insights from bar and restaurant menus at scale. Overproof analyzed 4.5 million on-premise menus from across the United States to identify which suppliers and brands are most frequently mentioned in margarita cocktails.

The report contains several key findings, such as:

Campari is the leading supplier with almost 15% of all brand mentions in margarita cocktails. Grand Marnier accounts for more than 72% of the supplier's mentions, while Espolòn makes up 9%. Proximo Spirits and Bacardi Limited are the next two leading suppliers.

Cointreau ( Remy Cointreau ) is the leading liqueur mentioned in margaritas, with 38% of the liqueur market share. Cointreau is most frequently listed with Bacardi Limited's Patrón Silver and Cazadores Reposado.

Among tequila brands, Cuervo Tradicional (Proximo Spirits) leads with the largest share of mentions (12%), followed by Patrón and Don Julio (Diageo USA ).

The report also provides a portfolio breakdown for the three leading suppliers, a deep dive into the top five states with the most margarita mentions (Texas, California, New York, Florida and Colorado), and details the leading tequila and liqueur by state.

Additional suppliers listed in the report include: Beam Suntory, Brown Forman, Sazerac Company, Heaven Hill, Pernod Ricard USA, William Grant & Sons, Constellation Brands, Tanteo Spirits, CNI Brands, Back Bar Project, Luxco Spirited Brands, Infinium Spirits, among others.

Download the report here: https://overproof.com/margarita/

