OHZA TAKES TO THE SKIES WITH JSX PARTNERSHIP

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ohza, the original canned mimosa Company and one of the fastest-growing ready-to-drink cocktail brands in the industry, is pleased to announce that it has aligned with JSX, the world's only 5-star hop-on jet service, to serve select flavors of their award-winning cocktails on all JSX flights across North America. With Ohza's Peach Bellini marking the first style being offered onboard, customers traveling on JSX can enjoy a canned Bellini made with premium sparkling wine and 100% real peach juice for a bold, authentic taste.

Starting August 1, 2023, Ohza's Fizzy Red Sangria, which launched in 2022 in partnership with globally renowned musician and actor, Joe Jonas, a co-owner in the brand, will be available across all JSX routes. Fizzy Red Sangria is made with 100% real raspberry, blueberry, plum, and tangerine juices mixed with premium sparkling red wine. It's a bold, refreshing taste that's perfect to enjoy in-flight.

"We started Ohza in 2019 because we wanted to enjoy premium cocktails on a boat. Fast forward a few years later, we are excited to now be serving Ohza in the skies. It fills a huge need for air carriers: bar-quality taste in a single-serve, cost-effective, space-saving format. I couldn't be happier to align with JSX and look forward to reaching new customers across the country as our brand continues to expand in the travel segment," says Ryan Ayotte, Founder and CEO of Ohza.

JSX, the world's only 5-star hop-on jet service, is redefining travel with simple, seamless nonstop flights between your favorite destinations. Primed for quick and seamless getaways, the award-winning hop-on jet service is today's travelers' ultimate travel hack that bypasses the hassle of crowds, airport dwell times, and unpredictable cancellations and delays by flying between spacious private terminals.

"Delighting our Customers is paramount to the joyful, simple experience JSX is known for, and the Ohza lineup is a fabulous addition that we're confident customers will enjoy," said Sherry Groff, Vice President of Hospitality at JSX. "Feedback from our customers on the Peach Bellini is overwhelmingly positive and we look forward to working with Ohza in the future."

About Ohza

Ohza was founded in June 2019 by Ryan Ayotte after attempting to mix mimosas with his friends on a tippy boat off of Cape Cod, Mass. Ohza uses quality sparkling wine and real juice like you would when making them yourself, but with fewer calories, less sugar, and ready-to-drink. Now available in a variety of styles, Ohza is one of the fastest-growing ready-to-drink cocktail companies in the industry, most recently teaming up with new co-owner Joe Jonas to launch his line of Fizzy Sangrias in 2022. Ohza is available direct to consumers across the country via DrinkOhza.com and is sold across the country in select retailers such as Bevmo, Total Wine, Gopuff, Fresh Market, Meijer, Whole Foods, and more. Follow Ohza on Instagram and Twitter @DrinkOhza and like on Facebook.

About JSX

Founded in 2016, JSX is a hop-on jet service that's faster on the ground, more comfortable in the air, and competitively priced. Recognized as among the top 5 " Most Innovative Companies for 2020 " by Fast Company in the travel category and honored by Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX) as the world's only 2023 'Five-Star Regional Airline' for a third consecutive year and as the 2020 "Best Overall Air Carrier in North America " JSX is dramatically improving air travel for thousands of travelers every day by offering the hassle-free, crowd-free experience of flying between private terminals on 30-seat, Embraer E145 aircraft. For over half a decade, JSX has amassed a reputation for joyful, simple, and reliable air travel by carving out a new category of flying it calls 'hop-on jet service' for all, dramatically reducing the dwell time while improving the experience of air travel.

JSX offers many industry-leading features including:

Allowing customers to check-in just 20 minutes before their flight from beautifully appointed, spacious private terminals

No long check-in lines and fast, effortless, TSA-accepted security

A bright, spacious, modern cabin interior featuring 30 leather seats with business class legroom, no middle seats, and power outlets at every row

Added complimentary amenities for all customers such as two checked bags (including golf bags, skis, and snowboards), drinks, snacks, and cocktails inflight

Planeside Baggage retrieval within minutes of arrival

Enhanced cleaning protocols including aircraft disinfection, increased touchpoint cleanings, and hospital-grade HEPA filters onboard

JSX proudly serves Austin (AUS), Burbank (BUR), Concord/Napa (CCR), Dallas Love Field (DAL), Denver/Boulder (BJC), Houston Hobby (HOU), Las Vegas (LAS), Los Angeles (LAX), Miami (MIA), Oakland (OAK), Orange County (SNA), Orlando (MCO), Phoenix (PHX), San Diego (SAN), Reno-Tahoe (RNO), Rifle/Vail (RIL), Taos (TSM) and Westchester County (HPN) and offers seasonal service to Destin (DSI), Monterey (MRY) and Gunnison/Crested Butte (GUC).

JSX flights may be booked directly through www.jsx.com , the JSX mobile app, or through codeshare partner JetBlue. JSX's 30-seat jets may be chartered for group trips, corporate events, or other travel needs. For a charter quote, please email charter@jsx.com .

