ELLISON CONSTRUCTION ANNOUNCES NEW EXECUTIVE APPOINTMENTS

Firm promotes Cory Ellison to President and hires Brady Harris as Executive Vice President

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellison Construction, formerly EWI Construction, a leading construction management firm in the Tampa Bay area, is proud to announce Cory Ellison as President and Brady Harris as the company's new Executive Vice President and partner of the firm.

Cory Ellison has been with Ellison Construction since its inception in 2007. Starting as a project manager, Cory has grown his role within the company and was most recently Chief Operating Officer. As President, he will be responsible for the firm's operations, oversee budgets, and provide high-level oversight across Ellison's projects.

"Cory has been an integral part in the growth of Ellison Construction, working in all aspects of the business from the field to the office," said Casey Ellison, now CEO of Ellison Companies. "I look forward to watching him continue to grow into the leader of the construction sector of the company."

Brady Harris has over 27 years of experience in the construction industry in the Tampa Bay market. Harris will be tasked with executing the company's daily operations and will oversee business administration and construction activities. In addition, he will be accountable for ensuring that Ellison Construction projects are successfully delivered and with the exacting quality that is standard on all Ellison projects.

Before joining Ellison, Harris recently served as the Area Leader and Senior Project Executive for Gilbane Building Company following his 21 years of project leadership with Batson-Cook Construction

"In a time of positive change and growth for Ellison, now was the perfect time to add Brady's deep knowledge and industry experience to our growing team." Said Cory Ellison. "We're lucky to bring him on board as EVP and partner. Beyond his experience, Brady aligns with our core values and is highly respected in the Tampa community."

Harris serves as Treasurer of the executive board of directors for the Associated Builders and Contractors Florida Gulf Coast Chapter and Leadership Tampa Bay as the immediate past chair. In addition, he is a program member of the MacDill Air Force 927th Honorary Commander Program.

"I've known the Ellisons for a long time and could not be more excited to take the next step in my career with them," says Harris. "No other company could be a better fit for me. Not only is Ellison the most innovative, agile builder in the market, but they're built on a foundation of family – which was essential for me."

The Construction firm, founded in 2007 by Casey Ellison, has grown revenues to over $100 million annually. In addition to the promotion of Cory and the hiring of Harris, Casey will be shifting his focus to establishing and growing the new development arm of the company as CEO of Ellison Companies, which includes Ellison Construction and Ellison Development. Sam Ellison will remain CEO of Ellison Advisors

"While my focus might be shifting to launch Ellison Development, I'll still be active in the Construction business," explains Casey. "The relationships I have with our clients are so important to me. I'll continue to support Cory and Brady in any way I can to continue the success of Ellison Construction; after all, that's where the whole dream started."

Their portfolio consists of many of Tampa's iconic destinations, including Oxford Exchange, Armature Works, Sparkman Wharf, and Hotel Haya. Currently, Ellison is the construction manager for The Nolen, a luxury 23-story condominium tower in downtown St. Pete which will feature 31 residences and many other projects throughout Tampa Bay.

About Ellison Construction

Founded in 2007, Ellison Construction is a leading commercial construction company in Florida. Ellison is a leader of high-quality construction, adaptive reuse, and placemaking projects in Tampa Bay. The company was built on the foundation of unparalleled customer service, a deep understanding of the Tampa Bay market, and an appreciation for exceptional design. Recently named AIA Florida's Contractor of the year, the firm has earned a reputation for doing all things with integrity and getting the job done right. Find out more about the company and its projects at: www.ellisonbuilds.com

About Ellison Development

Ellison Development is a real estate development firm based in Tampa, FL. Founded by Casey Ellison, the firm is focused on acquiring, developing, and constructing architecturally significant mixed-use projects that aim to build timeless projects that embrace and enhance their local community.

About Ellison Advisors

Ellison Advisors is an owner's representative firm with an understanding of the design and building processes like no other. Serving clients in the complex and ever-changing construction world, Ellison Advisors provides industry expertise to guide the building process, support ownership, and ensure projects run smoothly. Ellison Advisors have completed landmark projects across the US, most recently completing Bishop's Lodge in Sante Fe, NM, and the Tampa Museum of Art's Phase One Renovation.

