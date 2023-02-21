Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation Adds Veteran Reverse Industry Educator Craig Barnes; Names New President of Reverse Lending, Tane Cabe; Promotes Reverse Executive Team

MADISON, Wis., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp. today took key next steps to evolve reverse mortgage origination across its network. Leading the charge will be newly named President of Reverse Lending, Tane Cabe. "The entire focus of our team will be streamlining support and ops across Fairway – we can have great vision, but it all hinges on closing loans quickly and well," said Cabe. "The key to efficiency in closing is clean files, and the key to clean files is excellent training. On product and policy, but also on systems and tactics – hence Craig Barnes."

Fairway Mortgage Announces Executive Changes in its Reverse Group

Barnes will be serving Fairway as VP, Reverse Education and Training, and brings with him a wealth of experience as a teaching leader at MetLife, Security One, and, for the last 9 years, at Reverse Mortgage Funding (RMF). Craig also is an educator for the National Reverse Mortgage Lenders Association (NRMLA) and assists in certifying reverse mortgage professionals with the CRMP program. "I am thrilled to be able to bring my experience to a completely new environment like Fairway – the spirit of collaboration and learning is so exciting," said Barnes. "It's one thing to bring reverse education to one of the largest traditional non-bank lenders, but to be welcomed so wholeheartedly is incredible. Fairway sees an opportunity to mainstream the HECM and other reverse loans across the lending industry."

Tom Evans, VP of Marketing, Reverse, will now be EVP, Reverse Marketing and Technology, to facilitate the adoption of reverse both inside the company and for the consumer. "Sales, marketing, and technology cannot exist in silos in this day and age. Our customers expect the same experience in reverse that they get from a traditional purchase or refi – simple, digital interaction, and a connection to a well-qualified loan officer to answer their questions," said Evans. "They want to self-educate, self-empower, and then speak to a specialist, whether through their browser, or through their financial advisor or Realtor. Reverse Marketing 2.0 is about empowering the customer."

Mike Daryanani, now EVP of Reverse Sales Support, is also focused on empowerment - putting the control and communication back into the hands of Fairway originators. "On the forward, or traditional, side of the business, LO's get to decide how involved they need and want to be," said Daryanani. "2.0 for us is about ease and transparency – management over the front end of the process, ability to connect with underwriters, a voice in the direction of their loan – that's the Fairway difference, and it needs to work that way in reverse." This approach is echoed by Peter Sciandra, new EVP of Reverse Operations and Secondary Marketing. "Fairway is one of the most successful mortgage lenders in the country, and our LO's and operation staff know how to get the job done," said Sciandra. "All we need to do is make it easy, create a path, and close well, and they will fill the pipeline accordingly. With a full pipeline, we can add more investors and keep pricing competitive."

When it comes to goals for the organization, Tane Cabe did not mince words: "Fairway provides platforms – that's what we do. With the platform that was built here, and the enhancements we are now bringing to it by collaborating with leaders in every part of the business, we aim to deliver the fastest, simplest, finest customer experience in the industry. We have the talent and the reach, and with the support of the Fairway Exec team, we have all the tools we need to reach that goal."

