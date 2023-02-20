bp invests in future talent with HBCU Fellowship Program

Donation of $4.05 million to three historically Black colleges and universities

Provides 45 full scholarships to students interested in the energy sector

Builds on bp's aim for greater diversity, equity and inclusion for its workforce and customers

HOUSTON, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- bp announced today it is investing $4.05 million in three historically Black colleges and universities (HBCU) to provide students with scholarship funding, exposure to the energy industry, and career development experience.

As part of bp's new HBCU Fellowship Program, Florida A&M University, North Carolina A&T University, and Prairie View A&M University will each receive $1.35 million, covering five full scholarships per year at each school for three years – a total of 45 full scholarships during that period. Students who successfully complete the program will be provided with opportunities for additional development, including internships.

Mark Crawford, bp's senior vice president, global diversity, equity and inclusion, said: "We need the best and the brightest talent as we transform our company. We are thrilled to work with these great universities and provide students with an opportunity to earn a degree while giving them real-world experience in the exciting and evolving energy sector."

The donation builds on bp's aim for greater diversity, equity and inclusion for its workforce and customers. The company has taken steps in recent years to develop a global framework for action to guide its efforts in the areas of talent, accountability, and transparency. As a result, it has launched gender and minority ambitions and designed programs supporting the development of ethnic minority talent.

Dave Lawler, bp America chairman and president, said: "Our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion goes beyond just words. It's our actions that define us, and this program will help us develop a consistent pipeline of talent for the future. This is another example of how we're driving change across bp and building a culture that gives everyone an opportunity to succeed."

The three universities are part of bp's talent acquisition portfolio, and the company has successfully recruited talent from each school.

Florida A&M University President Larry Robinson, Ph.D., said: "I want to commend bp for crafting a program that complements our goal to prepare the next generation of scientists, engineers and business executives for this key industry. This partnership will provide Florida A&M University students with internships, scholarships and, ultimately career opportunities allowing them to prosper while addressing important challenges that we face as a society."

North Carolina A&T Chancellor Harold L. Martin Sr. said: "North Carolina A&T is proud to be a catalyst for success by preparing well-trained graduates to fuel the energy sector and its essential infrastructure. We are happy to partner with bp, a corporation demonstrating its commitment to establishing, maintaining and growing a talent pipeline. We know that investing in education results in economic growth and civic engagement that fosters innovative solutions to global challenges."

Specific, consistent criteria for student selection was created and agreed upon by bp and the selected universities. Scholarships will be open to all US students on each campus who have an interest in the energy sector, a minimum grade point average of 3.0, and are in good standing.

Prairie View A&M President Dr. Ruth Simmons said: "bp's commitment aligns with Prairie View A&M University's focus on preparing today's students for leadership in the most vital sectors of our global economy and future. We are honored to have this opportunity to partner with bp. The HBCU Fellowship Program aids us in ensuring that our promising students, across some of our most dynamic degree programs, have the opportunity to gain real-world experience throughout their collegiate careers and access mentorship inside the sector - all while alleviating the financial burden of their education."

Applications for the program will open in the first quarter of 2023, with students notified in April of a final decision. A committee consisting of university faculty will select the final recipients with input from bp.

About bp

bp's ambition is to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero. bp has a larger economic footprint in the United States than anywhere else in the world, investing more than $140 billion since 2005 and supporting about 245,000 jobs. For more information on bp in the US, visit www.bp.com/us.

About Florida A&M University

Founded October 3, 1887, Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University (FAMU) is a public, historically Black university located in Tallahassee, Florida. FAMU's 14 colleges and schools offer a total of 54 bachelor's degrees, 29 master's degrees, three professional degrees and 12 doctoral degrees. FAMU is part of the State University System of Florida and is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges. In addition to the main Tallahassee campus, FAMU has several satellite campuses across Florida. These include the College of Law in Orlando and the College of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, Institute of Public Health, which has sites in Crestview, Tampa, Jacksonville, and Miami.

About North Carolina A&T State University

North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University is the nation's largest historically Black university, as well as its top ranked (Money magazine, Best Colleges; Washington Monthly College Guide and Rankings). It is a land-grant, doctoral university, classified as "high research" by the Carnegie Foundation and a constituent member of the University of North Carolina System. A&T is known for its leadership in producing graduates in engineering, agriculture and other STEM fields. The university was founded in 1891 and is located in Greensboro, North Carolina.

About Prairie View A&M University

Prairie View A&M University, founded in 1876, is the second oldest public institution of higher education in the state of Texas and the third largest Historically Black College/University (HBCU) in the nation. Designated as an "institution of the first class" in the Texas Constitution, the enrollment exceeds 9,000 students, and over 80,000 graduates. PVAMU offers academic programs through its seven colleges, Undergraduate Studies, and the School of Architecture, boasting degree options leading to bachelor's to doctoral-level degrees. A Carnegie-classified high-research (R2) University, and a member of The Texas A&M University System, PVAMU is dedicated to fulfilling its land-grant mission of achieving excellence in teaching, research, and service. For more information, visit www.pvamu.edu.

