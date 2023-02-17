PATRÓN® Tequila Announces New AI Art Generator to Craft the Margarita of Your Dreams

Ahead of National Margarita Day (Feb. 22), PATRÓN raises the bar with a first-of-its-kind digital innovation, giving fans a chance to see Becky G. live in NYC this year

ATOTONILCO EL ALTO, Jalisco, Mexico, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PATRÓN® Tequila, the world's number one super-premium tequila*, is shaking things up this National Margarita Day (Wednesday, Feb. 22) by bringing tequila fans the perfect way to celebrate the occasion with a technology twist in partnership with global superstar, Becky G. Launching for one week only, PATRÓN is unveiling an AI art tool - the PATRÓN Dream Margarita generator - that allows users the opportunity to create the margarita of their dreams in a few easy steps. Whether you're celebrating at your favorite local bar or mixing up cocktails at home, the PATRÓN Dream Margarita generator is a first-of-its-kind experience that makes any margarita a masterpiece, perfectly for you.

In recent months, the world of AI has led to a wave of cultural conversation, with an increasingly strong interest shown by users. As a leader in the tequila category, PATRÓN has a rich history of exploring emerging technologies, and it continues that momentum with this AI-powered tool building off other recent activations like the brand's first foray into the Metaverse with the "Summer Made Sensational: A PATRÓN Pop-Up Series," PATRÓN Chairman's Reserve NFT, and more. The PATRÓN Dream Margarita generator authentically embraces this new digital frontier with easy-to-use technology that can be enjoyed by tequila fans.

"Innovation is at the core of what we do at PATRÓN, and we're always looking for unique ways to explore new technologies and virtual communities, while remaining authentic to our brand," said D-J Hageman, Vice President of Brand Marketing, PATRÓN North America. "We are excited to bring the essence of this experience to your fingertips and inspire you to order your own simply perfect PATRÓN Margarita from the Dream Margarita AI art generator in real life."

To use the PATRÓN Dream Margarita generator, fans will input answers to a list of three simple prompts including dream location, flavor, and garnish, detailing the elements that will go into their perfect margarita. Within seconds, bespoke AI-generated art pieces will appear, integrating responses from the prompts into a personalized PATRÓN Dream Margarita image ready to share with friends on social media. Starting on Friday, Feb. 17, users will be able to share their margarita creations on Twitter or Instagram stories for a chance to win two tickets to see global superstar, Becky G., perform at an upcoming show in New York City, along with travel, hotel and other accommodations for an unforgettable experience.

"I always say that the perfect margarita is the one made just for you. This National Margarita Day, my favorite tequila brand is helping people create the cocktail of their dreams with the help of AI," says Becky G. "No other brand has done anything like this before, and I love how PATRÓN continues to push creative boundaries, the same way I do as an artist. I can't wait to see how fans use this technology to craft their dream margaritas, and to invite the most creative margarita makers to my show!"

To participate in the PATRÓN Dream Margarita sweepstakes, please visit https://patrondreammargarita.com/ and follow the below steps:

Share your PATRÓN Dream Margarita images on Twitter or Instagram Stories using the hashtags #PatronDreamMargarita AND #PatronSweepstakes AND tag @Patron within the Tweet or Instagram story. Once posted, you will receive a Direct Message (DM) from @Patron on the respective platform (your profile must be public or able to receive DMs from @Patron). From there, follow the link in your DM to complete your submission by following the full instructions on the microsite. Entrants must fill out all required information and forms in order for entry towards sweeps to be counted. HERE for official sweepstakes and rules. Users who share their AI-generated creations to Twitter or Instagram Stories can enter for a chance to win a trip to see Becky G. live in NYC. Clickfor official sweepstakes and rules.

For more information, visit the PATRÓN Dream Margarita generator at https://patrondreammargarita.com/ . If you're in need of inspiration for an IRL cocktail to mix up at home, try out a personal favorite of Becky G., the PATRÓN Pineapple Margarita, and find PATRON Tequila by visiting Drizly, Reserve Bar or www.patrontequila.com.

PATRÓN Pineapple Margarita

Classic margarita flavors get a sweet, pineapple twist in this refreshingly tropical cocktail.

Ingredients:

1.5 oz PATRÓN Silver

.5 oz Citrónge Orange Liqueur

1 oz Pineapple juice

.5 oz Lime juice

Tajín rim

Lime wedge for garnish

Method:

Combine all ingredients in a shaker with ice.

Shake until combined and chilled.

Strain into a Tajín-rimmed rocks glass filled with ice.

Garnish with a lime wedge.

*IWSR 2021 Global Database



*Bottles represented in the AI generated images are not true representations of the actual PATRÓN products.

