A PERFECT MATCH: JENI'S PARTNERS WITH WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY GLOBAL CONSUMER PRODUCTS TO RELEASE TED LASSO-INSPIRED ICE CREAM FLAVOR - BISCUITS WITH THE BOSS

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The eventual pairing between Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams and Ted Lasso was inevitable. After all, the two live and play nicely in the same feel-good genre (with diehard, loyal fans to boot). Both offer the equivalent of an emotional, soul warming pep talk. One in the form of comedic one-liners and heartfelt anecdotes. The other with delicious flavors with the power to bring people together and be the bright spot in someone's day.

Jeni's x Ted Lasso Biscuits With The Boss collaboration flavor will launch on March 2, 2023

In short: Jeni's release of a Ted Lasso-inspired ice cream is pretty much destiny fulfilled.

Fans of the show who have ogled Ted's homemade shortbread cookies from their couches can now eat along with Rebecca thanks to Jeni's forthcoming Biscuits with the Boss ice cream. A conversation-worthy flavor that tastes like falling out of the lucky tree, hitting every branch on the way down, and ending up in a pool of cash and homemade, buttery shortbread cookies topped with the perfect sprinkle of flaky sea salt. It's a pleasantly addicting salted butter sweet cream riddled with shortbread cookie crumbles.

Biscuits with the Boss drops in Jeni's scoop shops, online for nationwide shipping, and via the Jeni's app for pickup and delivery on Thursday, March 2. Early comers to Jeni's shops on drop day will get a few surprise and delight items. And, for those who want access to all the limited-edition collaboration merch (including Jeni's x Ted Lasso stickers and employee-only T-shirts), you'll need to sign up for Jeni's Splendid Rewards program.

"Ted Lasso" season three starts streaming March 15 on Apple TV+.

For the latest on Jeni's limited-edition collaboration with Ted Lasso, visit jenis.com/ted .

About Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams is an American ice cream company devoted to making the finest ice creams the world has ever known. Founded in 2002 by James Beard Award-winning ice cream maker Jeni Britton, Jeni's has emerged over the past 20 years as the new standard by which all other ice creams are judged. With Jeni in charge of all creative output—from the ice cream itself to all of the supporting details that enhance the experience of eating it—Jeni's continues to make one-of-a-kind flavors with Direct and Fair Trade ingredients and super fresh milk from family dairy farms. Today, Jeni's is a Certified B Corporation known for its social, environmental and business leadership with more than 70 scoop shops, an online shop at jenis.com and distribution in top grocery stores across the country.

About Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP), part of Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands and Experiences, extends the company's powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBDGCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on award-winning toy, fashion, home décor and publishing programs inspired by the biggest franchises from Warner Bros.' film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, DC, Cartoon Network, HGTV, Eurosport, Adult Swim, and more. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, and promotional partnerships, WBDGCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

Jeni's x Ted Lasso

