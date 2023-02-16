Knix launches their sexiest collection to-date!

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Knix is excited to announce their newest campaign Own Your Sexy, with the release of two all new bra styles!

Being sexy is more than just an action or how you come off to others. It's about the confidence that comes from within; the confidence that comes with knowing who you are. This campaign celebrates the importance of feeling confident in your skin - that is when you are at your sexiest. When you own it.

This campaign is dedicated to everyone who wants the confidence to feel like their most authentic self, and to empower them to own it by offering everyday intimates with stylish, sexy designs customers want, without compromising comfort and support. Own Your Sexy reminds us that confidence doesn't need an occasion. With this campaign Knix continues to build on the narrative that age, body type and background, shouldn't hold anyone back from owning their sexy and having the confidence to be their most unapologetic self!

Included in the launch is the all new Shadow Mesh Bra , as seen on Global Brand Ambassador, supermodel and entrepreneur Ashley Graham. The new Shadow Mesh Bra is a wireless bra with a Vee neckline featuring mesh detailing at center front with adjustable straps, non-removable cups, 4 way stretch and smooth fabric. The new sexy bra is available in Rosewater, Shocking Pink, Cobalt, Lotus Leaf and Black with a variety of matching Leakproof underwear silhouettes to complete the set. Because even Leakproof underwear can be sexy too and everyone should own their sexy, even on their period.

The campaign also included the release of the new Lace Longline Bra - a full lace deep Vee neckline lace bra with adjustable straps, non-removable foam cups and sheer mesh above the cups and in the underband. The Lace Longline is available in Vintage Plum, Shocking Pink, Rosewater and Black and includes a suite of matching Leakproof and essential underwear silhouettes to complete your set.

These new bras are designed with a combination of comfortable feel and full coverage support, and range in sizes XS to XXXXL++. Knix continues to pursue their passion for empowering people through intentional designs and bringing revolutionary solutions to life for their community.

About Knix

Knix is a direct-to-consumer intimates and apparel brand. Through innovative products and a community-first approach, Knix is on a mission to empower people everywhere to live unapologetically free. Every product, campaign and image that Knix puts into the world is tied to this mission that has been embedded in the company's DNA since day one. Founded in 2013, by Joanna Griffiths, Knix is one of the fastest growing DTC brands in North America and is globally recognized as an innovator and disrupter within the apparel space

