New Owners of Northeast Health Services Uphold High Standards for Mental Health Care in Massachusetts

BOSTON, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Transformations Care Network (TCN), the parent company of recently acquired Northeast Health Services, reinforces its commitment to improving access to mental health services that uphold the highest standard of care. TCN acquired Northeast Health Services from its previous owners in October 2020 and has invested in refining clinical and operational processes that ensure compliance with all regulatory requirements and clinical best practices.

Northeast Health Services has been expanding access to high-quality mental health care in new clinics across Massachusetts. Under new ownership, Northeast Health Service has worked to improve oversight, regulatory adherence, and quality of care in order to enhance the experience of both clients and team members. (PRNewswire)

On Tuesday, it was announced by the Massachusetts Attorney General's Office that the previous owners of Northeast Health Services agreed to a settlement with MassHealth to resolve allegations that the previous owners caused fraudulent claims to be submitted to MassHealth by failing to ensure that certain clinicians received appropriate supervision from a licensed clinician. As part of its investigation, the Attorney General's Office reviewed hundreds of encounters, most of which had proper supervision. Unfortunately, in some cases, documentation and proof of supervision was incomplete and the previous owners were not able to prove that all requirements were met. All dates of service in the findings were from 2020 or earlier, prior to TCN taking ownership of Northeast Health Services. The Attorney General looked at more recent data from 2021 and 2022, including calls to recently departed employees, and found no further violations and very sound documentation and supervisory processes.

"The high quality of care we provide is important and so are our administrative processes. Both are critical to quality, safety, and compliance," said Brian Wheelan, CEO of TCN. "Northeast Health Services and Transformations Care Network have invested heavily in training, documentation, supervisory personnel, and compliance verification to ensure that our clients, our supervisors, and our supervisees are all appropriately protected."

TCN respects the Attorney General's Office for the work it is doing to ensure all Massachusetts residents have access to high quality mental health care from appropriately trained and supervised professionals. Since taking ownership of Northeast Health Services, TCN has put processes in place to ensure that supervisor ratios, documentation standards, and protocols are consistent with clinical best practices and regulatory requirements. These processes are internally audited and reviewed regularly.

"We invest in supervision, training, and professional development for our clinicians throughout their entire career," said Wheelan. "We value the great care that our providers deliver to our clients, and I am proud of the programs that TCN has in place to support our clinicians."

About Transformations Care Network

Transformations Care Network (TCN) is an industry-leading outpatient mental health organization that is committed to increasing access to high-quality care in their communities. TCN is passionate about bettering the lives of those they serve with a growing network of clinics in Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, and Washington. For more information about TCN, please contact us at info@transformationsnetwork.com or visit www.transformationsnetwork.com.

