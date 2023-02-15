RAM Partners Nationally Honored for Elite Communities

ATLANTA, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning multifamily management company RAM Partners had its most successful year in the Elite 1%, with 57 communities ascending to the top 1% properties in the nation based on their online reputation.

RAM Partners manages more than 60,000 apartment communities across 19 states and has a track record of success through dedication to superior service. (PRNewswire)

Even with its significant growth in 2022, 26% of RAM-managed communities earned the sought-after designation. It marks the 9th straight year RAM has secured a spot in the Top 10 for Online Reputation Assessment scores, verified and ranked by independent firm J Turner Research.

"RAM Partners is honored to be recognized as one of the top multifamily management companies for renter satisfaction for the 9th year in a row," said Chairman and President Bill Leseman. "This is the latest confirmation that our service-first culture works for our owner partners and the individuals who call their communities home."

RAM attributed its repeated success to purposefully creating impactful experiences that garner positive feedback from residents. It builds a sense of community by focusing on both its management teams and renters.

The Elite 1% ORA™ Power Rankings recognize the apartment communities with the most outstanding online reputations in the country. The top 1% provide a stellar resident experience to earn a first-class online reputation.

Only 1,984 properties earned the distinction out of more than 132,000 plus reviewed. Several RAM-managed communities earned scores of 98% satisfaction and higher.

About RAM Partners

RAM Partners manages more than 60,000 apartment communities across 19 states and has a track record of success through dedication to superior service. RAM attributes its success to their results-driven model consisting of three parts — people, approach and partnership. Dedicated to providing the highest quality experience, each member of the RAM team shares a common set of goals and takes pride in exceeding resident expectations. Entrusting properties to RAM Partners means a positive impact on the bottom line and a smart move for everyone involved. For more information, visit rampartnersllc.com.

