LANSING, Mich., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Celink, the nation's leading reverse mortgage subservicer, received an affirmed SQ2 (above average) assessment as a reverse mortgage servicer from Moody's Investor Service.

Moody's Affirms Celink's SQ2 (Above Average) Reverse Servicer Assessment

Celink has been reviewed by Moody's since 2016; initially receiving a SQ2- rating, which was upgraded to SQ2 in 2021.

Moody's highlighted Celink's strong performance for foreclosure, REO, and claims management. Further, Celink received an above average assessment in key areas such as loan administration, call center performance, and maturity event monitoring. In addition, the assessment noted key investments made by the company around enhancing the borrower experience via Celink's Borrower Portal and eSign capabilities.

"Celink is proud of Moody's recognition of the quality we are delivering to both reverse mortgage borrowers and our clients," says Marion McDougall, Celink's CEO. "We have consistently pursued and invested in providing the best experience for our clients and their borrowers. We have made great technological strides. These advancements, coupled with a continued focus on high-touch borrower interaction, has been the real needle mover."

About Celink

Celink is the nation's leading subservicer of reverse mortgages for almost two decades and is the subservicer of choice for the nation's largest reverse mortgage lenders. With operations in both Austin, TX and Lansing, MI, Celink is a Ginnie Mae-approved Participation Agent and Subcontract Servicer for the HMBS program, a DBRS Morningstar approved servicer, as well as a Moody's approved servicer of reverse mortgages ("SQ2" rating). Celink utilizes an innovative servicing platform, ReverseServ Elite, which is fully scalable and supports numerous proprietary reverse mortgage products in addition to the HUD HECM program. For more information, visit www.celink.com.

