Bunnies, Eggs and Jelly Beans, Oh My! Frankford Candy Debuts New Easter Treats

Assortment of new PEEPS® treat sets and Kellogg's® Rice Krispies® candy joins returning Frankford Easter favorites at retailers nationwide this season

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Frankford Candy, the leader in manufacturing and marketing licensed confections and gifts, is bringing five new goodies to the candy aisle this Easter. Three new PEEPS® Brand treat sets and two new Easter-inspired Kellogg's® Rice Krispies® candy items join returning Frankford favorites.

Frankford Candy logo (PRNewswire)

"People not only love to give and receive candy at Easter, but they also look forward to trying new items each year, especially when they involve favorite brands," said Molly Jacobson, director of business development at Frankford Candy. "In addition to returning Easter favorites like our chocolate Easter rabbits, chocolate eggs and jelly beans, we are now rolling out new PEEPS®-inspired treats and new Kellogg's® Rice Krispies® candy that are sure to delight fans of these beloved brands."

It's not an Easter basket without PEEPS® Marshmallows. The three new PEEPS® treat sets joining Frankford Candy's Easter lineup are:

PEEPS ® Milkshake Kit has everything needed to make a marshmallow-flavored milkshake, including the milkshake mix, sprinkles, a glass jar and a plastic straw. This 3.56-ounce kit will be available at a suggested retail price of $8.99 at Walmart and Target stores nationwide.

PEEPS ® Flower Power Bunny Gift Set features a plush rainbow bunny with a flower headband and four pink PEEPS ® Marshmallow Bunnies. This 1.5-ounce gift set will be available at a suggested retail price of $7.99 at Target, Walgreens, Meijer and CVS stores nationwide, as well as online at Amazon and FrankfordCandy.com.

PEEPS® Race Car Driver Bunny Gift Set is a race-car-themed plush gift set that includes a yellow bunny with racing goggles and four blue PEEPS® Marshmallow Bunnies. This 1.5-ounce gift set will be available at a suggested retail price of $7.99 at Walmart stores nationwide.

Add some Snap! Crackle! Pop!™ to your Easter with two new Kellogg's® Rice Krispies® candy items:

Kellogg's ® Rice Krispies ® Candy Eggs are crispy, crunchy half-inch milk chocolate or flavored candy eggs made with popular Kellogg's ® Rice Krispies ® flavors — Marshmallow, Strawberry and Milk Chocolate. They will be available in either a 16-ounce variety pack that features all three flavors or a 9-ounce-ounce marshmallow-only bag, perfect for fans of the iconic Kellogg's ® Rice Krispies ® Treats. The assorted candy eggs will be available at a suggested retail price of $6.99 at Walmart stores nationwide. The marshmallow-only version will be available at a suggested retail price of $3.99 at Target and CVS stores nationwide.

Kellogg's® Rice Krispies® Marshmallow Candy Rabbit combines creamy marshmallow-flavored candy with original Rice Krispies® cereal in a rabbit shape for a crispy, crunchy treat. It comes in a 5-ounce individual size at a suggested retail price of $4.99 and will be available at Target and Meijer stores nationwide, as well as online at Amazon.

Frankford fans can also find returning top-selling Easter candy to fill their gift baskets this year, including:

Krabby Patties Mix features an assortment of individually wrapped gummy burgers popularized in the Nickelodeon TV series "SpongeBob SquarePants" in five flavors — Green Apple, Blue Raspberry, Cherry, Grape and Original. The 12.7-ounce bag will be available at a suggested retail price of $6.99 at Walmart stores nationwide.

Welch's Jelly Beans are made with real fruit juice and offer a refreshing burst of flavor. The 12-ounce bag contains five flavors — Concord Grape, Strawberry, White Grape Peach, Raspberry and Orange — and will be available at a suggested retail price of $3.99 at Walgreens, CVS, Five Below, Kroger and other select stores nationwide, as well as online at Amazon and FrankfordCandy.com.

Dunkin' Iced Coffee Flavored Jelly Beans feature an assortment of five flavors inspired by Dunkin's popular iced coffees — French Vanilla, Caramel Latte, Butter Pecan, Toasted Coconut and Hazelnut. The 12-ounce bag will be available at a suggested retail price of $3.99 at retailers nationwide, including Rite Aid, Meijer, Five Below, Walgreens and Kroger, as well as Amazon and FrankfordCandy.com.

Kellogg's® Rice Krispies® Milk Chocolate Rabbit combines original Rice Krispies® cereal with milk chocolate in a rabbit shape for a tasty, crispy and crunchy Easter treat. It comes in a 1.6-ounce individual size at a suggested retail price of $1.25 at Walmart, Five Below and Family Dollar stores nationwide, as well as a 5-ounce individual size at a suggested retail price of $4.99 at Walgreens, CVS, Rite Aid and Dollar General stores nationwide.

A look back: Frankford Candy's Easter history

Frankford Candy's history is rooted in Easter. Founder Sam Himmelstein started the company in 1947, molding chocolate into seasonal items like Easter bunnies. The company's first product was a hollow chocolate rabbit named Little Frankie. To this day, Frankford Candy's chocolate rabbits are among the most-purchased chocolate Easter bunnies in the country. While Easter remains an important part of the company's business today, Frankford Candy has grown significantly and now offers a wide variety of seasonal and everyday treats.

To learn more about these treats, visit FrankfordCandy.com/Shop.

About Frankford Candy

Founded in 1947, Frankford Candy has evolved into the largest marketer of licensed confections and gifts in the United States. The company partners with the most respected companies in the entertainment and food industry to bring iconic brands into the candy aisle. For more information on Frankford Candy and its products, visit FrankfordCandy.com and follow Frankford Candy on Facebook and Instagram to keep up with the latest new items.

About Just Born Quality Confections

Just Born Quality Confections is a third-generation family-owned candy manufacturer with its purpose to bring sweetness to people's lives. Just Born is the maker of some of America's most beloved and iconic brands – PEEPS®, MIKE AND IKE®, HOT TAMALES® and GOLDENBERG'S® PEANUT CHEWS®. As Just Born celebrates a century of sweetness, it has enjoyed being a part of family traditions and memories for 100 years. In 1923, the founder, Sam Born, opened a small candy shop in Brooklyn, New York, where he marketed the freshness of his daily-made candy with a sign that declared, "Just Born." Together with Born's brothers-in-law, Irv and Jack Shaffer, the company thrived and, in 1932, moved its operations to Bethlehem, PA where it has grown to become one of the largest candy companies in the US by giving back to the community, being good environmental stewards and creating a culture where people want to work.

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2022 were over $15.3 billion, comprised principally of snacks as well as convenience foods like cereal, frozen foods, and noodles. As part of our Kellogg's™ Better Days PromiseESG strategy, we're addressing the interconnected issues of wellbeing, climate and food security, creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com.

About Nickelodeon

Nickelodeon, now in its 43rd year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location-based experiences, publishing and feature films. For more information or artwork, visit http://www.nickpress.com. Nickelodeon is a part of Paramount's (Nasdaq: PARA, PARAA) global portfolio of multimedia entertainment brands.

About Welch's

Founded in 1869 and headquartered in Concord, Mass., Welch's is an iconic and leading fruit-based food and beverage company owned by a cooperative of about 700 family farms across the United States. Welch's is known for products such as 100% Grape Juice, Passion Fruit Juice, Concord Grape Jellies and Jams, and Sparkling Juice Cocktails. Through the Growing Tomorrow Together sustainability practices, Welch's is committed to improving the quality of life for our communities, employees, and family farm owners. Visit www.welchs.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram.

About Dunkin'

Founded in 1950, Dunkin' is America's favorite all-day, everyday stop for coffee and baked goods. Dunkin' is a market leader in the hot regular/decaf/flavored coffee, iced regular/decaf/flavored coffee, donut, bagel, and muffin categories. Dunkin' has earned a No. 1 ranking for customer loyalty in the coffee category for 16 years running. The company has more than 12,600 franchised restaurants in 40 countries worldwide. Dunkin' is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants. For more information, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com.

Editor's note: Kellogg's and Rice Krispies are trademarks of Kellogg NA Co., used with permission. PEEPS is a registered trademark of Just Born, used with permission.

Media contact

Lauren Fontaine

612-375-8524

lauren.fontaine@clynch.com

Frankford Candy launches new Easter treats (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Frankford Candy