Angeles Investments Earns B Corporation Certification*

Investment management firm recognized for mission alignment and driving impact through its work with nonprofits.

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Angeles Investments , a global multi-asset investment firm and OCIO with approximately $36 billion in total assets, including $6 billion in discretionary assets under management (as of September 30, 2022), announced that it has been certified as a B Corporation ("B Corp™"), which is awarded to companies verified by B Lab™ that meet high standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability.

"When we founded Angeles more than 20 years ago, we purposefully wanted to build an organization that was distinctive and mission-focused both in our approach to investing and in our work with our clients, our colleagues, and our communities," said Howard Perlow, Managing Partner and Co- Founder of Angeles. "We are proud to be recognized for our actions and look forward to participating in the global B Corp community alongside other like-minded executives and organizations that are also using their platforms to drive betterment in our world."

To become a Certified B Corporation™, organizations are evaluated over a rigorous two-year process on the impact of their operations and business model on governance, their workers, customers, communities and environment, and must meet a minimum verified score to be certified. Angeles earned an overall score of 101.7, out of 200 possible points. The median score for ordinary businesses who complete the assessment is currently 50.9.

Angeles was recognized in two categories – governance and customers – for having an Impact Business Model, as identified by B Corporation, that is designed to have a specific positive outcome for its clients and stakeholders. Through Angeles' mission and values, the firm collaborates with different perspectives and backgrounds to better serve its clients and communities.

"The core of our work when it comes to building and managing portfolios for our clients has always been to ensure their missions and values are reflected in the underlying investments," said Anna McGibbons, Senior Managing Director and Partner at Angeles who spearheads the firm's internal and external mission-driven initiatives and serves as the Investment Officer for several nonprofit clients.

McGibbons continued, "This certification is the ultimate acknowledgement of the values and practices we have always maintained and are evident each day in how we work with, engage, and support our clients and our colleagues. Those values and practices manifest across every aspect of our business, through our investment process, and in our ability to build portfolios that reflect our clients' values and their desired impact."

About B Lab — B Lab is transforming the global economy to benefit all people, communities and the planet. A leader in economic systems change, our global network creates standards, policies, tools, and programs for business, and we certify companies - known as B Corps - who are leading the way. To date, our community includes over 400,000 workers in over 5,000 B Corps across 79 countries and 154 industries, and more than 150,000 companies manage their impact with the B Impact Assessment and the SDG Action Manager. To learn more and join the movement, visit www.bcorporation.net.

About Certified B Corporations — Certified B Corporations, or B Corps, are companies verified by B Lab to meet the high standards of social and environmental performance, transparency and accountability.

About Angeles Investments — Angeles Investments is an institutional investment management and private wealth firm that serves as the Outsourced Chief Investment Office (OCIO) for nonprofits including higher education, independent schools and healthcare foundations, and advises distinguished investors through its wealth management platform. As fiduciaries, we are dedicated to creating the best outcomes for our clients through asset allocation and high conviction investments across alternative and traditional asset classes plus full-service investment office management. Angeles was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA with offices in New York City, Chicago, and Houston.

*The rating was given by B Lab Global on January 29, 2023, and will cover the time period from January 2023 to January 2026 at which time Angeles will be recertified. Angeles pays an annual fee to maintain this membership. ** Angeles Wealth was not examined in the certification process.

