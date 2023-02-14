Polyplastics Introduces New DURANEX (R) PBT 201EB Resin for Millimeter Wave Radar for Automotive Applications

TOKYO, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Polyplastics Group has announced the launch of a new electrically conductive grade of DURANEX (R) polybutylene terephthalate (PBT) for millimeter wave radar applications for the automotive industry. DURANEX (R) PBT 201EB provides the benefit of electromagnetic wave shielding as an added effect of electrical conductivity. As a result, the material contributes to reduced assembly work and cost cut.

In today's advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), millimeter wave radar is a type of sensor that measures the distance, speed, and angle of objects such as approaching cars by sending and receiving radio waves (electromagnetic waves) in millimeter wave bands. The market for millimeter wave radar is rapidly expanding due to increased use for periphery monitoring of vehicles, including on the rear side, thanks to its ability to accurately recognize distances and other parameters in inclement weather and at night.

Polyplastics has worked to produce materials for millimeter wave radar applications through varied approaches. The use of electrically conductive grades like DURANEX (R) PBT 201EB in radio wave absorbing materials can contribute to reduced processing costs for customers and greater design freedom.

Previously, electromagnetic wave-absorbing materials have been partially incorporated on the back side of radomes that transmit electromagnetic waves. Incorporating electromagnetic wave-absorbing materials has the effect of reducing millimeter wave reflection noise and inhibiting the occurrence of detection error (increasing accuracy of detection). However, a process to attach conventional rubber electromagnetic wave absorbers to the back of radomes has been problematic.

DURANEX (R) PBT 201EB has the same PBT resin base composition as radomes, and it also bonds extremely well due to its double-shot molding capability.

