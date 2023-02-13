U.S. Government and Novavax Extend Partnership, Securing Up to 1.5 Million Additional Doses of Novavax' COVID-19 Vaccine

Modified agreement also includes the development of an updated vaccine in fall 2023

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a biotechnology company dedicated to developing and commercializing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced a modification to its existing agreement with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), in collaboration with the Department of Defense, to deliver up to 1.5 million doses of the Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine, Adjuvanted (NVX-CoV2373). This agreement will maintain the U.S. public's access to Novavax' vaccine and support the development of smaller dose vials, strain selection in line with U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recommendations, and a smooth transition to the commercial market.

"This agreement acknowledges the need to offer the American people a diverse COVID-19 vaccine portfolio and underscores the importance of Novavax' partnership with the U.S. government to ensure continuous access to a protein-based option as part of public health measures," said John C. Jacobs, President and Chief Executive Officer, Novavax. "We look forward to continuing our collaboration with the U.S. government on the development of our COVID-19 vaccine to meet the requirements of the FDA and our commercial customers for the upcoming 2023/2024 vaccination campaign."

This contract will support the U.S. government's continued efforts to make Novavax' protein-based vaccine available for free to states, jurisdictions, federal pharmacy partners and federally qualified health centers.

The Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine, Adjuvanted received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA for use to prevent COVID-19 in adults aged 18 and older and in adolescents aged 12 through 17 as a primary series, and as a first booster dose at least six months after completion of primary vaccination with an authorized or approved COVID-19 vaccine to individuals aged 18 and older for whom an FDA-authorized mRNA bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine is not accessible or clinically appropriate, and to individuals aged 18 and older who elect to receive the Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine, Adjuvanted because they would otherwise not receive a booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

This contract is supported with previously allocated federal funds from HHS, the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response, and Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, through the Department of Defense Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense under Contract Number W15QKN-16-9-1002, Project Number MCDC2011-001.

Use of the Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine, Adjuvanted in the U.S.

The emergency use of this product is only authorized for the duration of the declaration that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of emergency use of the medical product under Section 564(b)(1) of the FD&C Act unless the declaration is terminated or authorization revoked sooner.

Authorized Use

The Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine, Adjuvanted is authorized for use under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to provide a two-dose primary series for active immunization to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in individuals 12 years of age and older. The Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine, Adjuvanted vaccine is also authorized to provide a first booster dose at least 6 months after completion of primary vaccination with an authorized or approved COVID-19 vaccine to individuals 18 years of age and older for whom an FDA-authorized mRNA bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine is not accessible or clinically appropriate, and to individuals 18 years of age and older who elect to receive the Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine, Adjuvanted because they would otherwise not receive a booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Contraindications

Do not administer the Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine, Adjuvanted to individuals with a known history of a severe allergic reaction (e.g., anaphylaxis) to any component of the Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine, Adjuvanted.

Warnings and Precautions

Management of Acute Allergic Reactions: Appropriate medical treatment to manage immediate allergic reactions must be immediately available in the event an acute anaphylactic reaction occurs following administration of the Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine, Adjuvanted. Monitor the Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine, Adjuvanted recipients for the occurrence of immediate adverse reactions according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention guidelines .

Myocarditis and Pericarditis: Clinical trials data provide evidence for increased risks of myocarditis and pericarditis following administration of the Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine, Adjuvanted (see Full EUA Prescribing Information). The CDC has published considerations related to myocarditis and pericarditis after vaccination, including for vaccination of individuals with a history of myocarditis or pericarditis ( https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/covid-19/clinical-considerations/interim-considerations-us.html#myocarditis-pericarditis ).

Syncope (fainting): May occur in association with administration of injectable vaccines. Procedures should be in place to avoid injury from fainting.

Altered Immunocompetence: Immunocompromised persons, including individuals receiving immunosuppressant therapy, may have a diminished immune response to the Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine, Adjuvanted.

Limitations of Vaccine Effectiveness: The Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine, Adjuvanted may not protect all vaccine recipients.

Adverse Reactions

Adverse reactions reported in clinical trials following administration of the Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine, Adjuvanted include injection site pain/tenderness, fatigue/malaise, muscle pain, headache, joint pain, nausea/vomiting, injection site redness, injection site swelling, fever, chills, injection site pruritus, hypersensitivity reactions, lymphadenopathy-related reactions, myocarditis, and pericarditis.

Myocarditis, pericarditis, anaphylaxis, paresthesia, and hypoesthesia have been reported following administration of the Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine, Adjuvanted outside of clinical trials.

Additional adverse reactions, some of which may be serious, may become apparent with more widespread use of the Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine, Adjuvanted.

Reporting Adverse Events and Vaccine Administration Errors

The vaccination provider enrolled in the federal COVID-19 Vaccination Program is responsible for mandatory reporting of the following to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS):

vaccine administration errors whether or not associated with an adverse event,

serious adverse events (irrespective of attribution to vaccination),

cases of myocarditis,

cases of pericarditis,

cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS), in adults and children, and

cases of COVID-19 that results in hospitalization or death.

Complete and submit reports to VAERS online: For further assistance with reporting to VAERS, call 1-800-822-7967. The reports should include the words "Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine, Adjuvanted EUA" in the description section of the report.

To the extent feasible, report adverse events to Novavax, Inc. using the following contact information or by providing a copy of the VAERS form to Novavax, Inc. Website: www.NovavaxMedInfo.com , Fax Number: 1-888-988-8809, Telephone Number: 1-844-NOVAVAX (1-844-668-2829).

Please click to see the Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine, Adjuvanted Fact Sheet for Healthcare Providers Administering Vaccine (Vaccination Providers) and EUA Full Prescribing Information.

Please click to see the Fact Sheet for Recipients and Caregivers .

About NVX-CoV2373 (Novavax' COVID-19 Vaccine, Adjuvanted)

The Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine, Adjuvanted is a protein-based vaccine engineered from the genetic sequence of the first strain of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 disease. The vaccine was created using Novavax' recombinant nanoparticle technology to generate antigen derived from the coronavirus spike protein and is formulated with Novavax' patented saponin-based Matrix-M™ adjuvant to enhance the immune response and stimulate high levels of neutralizing antibodies. The vaccine contains purified protein antigen and can neither replicate, nor can it cause COVID-19.

The vaccine is packaged as a ready-to-use liquid formulation and is stored at 2°- 8° Celsius, enabling the use of existing vaccine supply and cold chain channels. Use of the vaccine should be in accordance with official recommendations.

Novavax has established partnerships for the manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of its vaccine worldwide. Existing authorizations leverage Novavax' manufacturing partnership with Serum Institute of India, the world's largest vaccine manufacturer by volume. They will later be supplemented with data from additional manufacturing sites throughout Novavax' global supply chain.

About Matrix-M™ Adjuvant

Novavax' patented saponin-based Matrix-M adjuvant has demonstrated a potent and well-tolerated effect by stimulating the entry of antigen-presenting cells into the injection site and enhancing antigen presentation in local lymph nodes, boosting immune response.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX) is a biotechnology company that promotes improved health globally through the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's proprietary recombinant technology platform harnesses the power and speed of genetic engineering to efficiently produce highly immunogenic nanoparticles designed to address urgent global health needs. The Novavax COVID-19 vaccine, has received authorization from multiple regulatory authorities globally, including the U.S. FDA, the European Commission, and the World Health Organization. The vaccine is currently under review by multiple regulatory agencies worldwide, including for additional indications and populations such as adolescents and as a booster. In addition to its COVID-19 vaccine, Novavax is also currently evaluating its COVID-19-Influenza Combination (CIC) vaccine candidate, its quadrivalent influenza investigational vaccine candidate, and an Omicron strain-based vaccine (NVX-CoV2515) as well as a bivalent format Omicron-based / original strain-based vaccine. These vaccine candidates incorporate Novavax' proprietary saponin-based Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response and stimulate high levels of neutralizing antibodies.

For more information, visit www.novavax.com and connect with us on LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements herein relating to the future of Novavax, its operating plans and prospects, its partnerships, the potential for subsequent orders from the U.S. government for additional doses of NVX-CoV2373 and other potential formulation, the ongoing development of NVX-CoV2373, NVX-CoV2515 and a bivalent Omicron-based / original strain based vaccine, the CIC vaccine candidate, a quadrivalent influenza investigational vaccine candidate, the scope, timing and outcome of future regulatory filings and actions, including Novavax' plans to supplement existing authorizations with data from the additional manufacturing sites in Novavax' global supply chain, additional worldwide authorizations of NVX-CoV2373 for use in adults and adolescents, and as a booster, the potential impact and reach of Novavax and NVX-CoV2373 in addressing vaccine access, increasing vaccination rates, controlling the pandemic, and protecting populations, the efficacy, safety, intended utilization, and expected administration of NVX-CoV2373 and the CIC vaccine candidate are forward-looking statements. Novavax cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, challenges satisfying, alone or together with partners, various safety, efficacy, and product characterization requirements, including those related to process qualification and assay validation, necessary to satisfy applicable regulatory authorities; difficulty obtaining scarce raw materials and supplies; resource constraints, including human capital and manufacturing capacity, on the ability of Novavax to pursue planned regulatory pathways; unanticipated challenges or delays in conducting clinical trials; challenges meeting contractual requirements under agreements with multiple commercial, governmental, and other entities; and those other risk factors identified in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of Novavax' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). We caution investors not to place considerable reliance on forward-looking statements contained in this press release. You are encouraged to read our filings with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov and www.novavax.com , for a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this document, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any of the statements. Our business is subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, including those referenced above. Investors, potential investors, and others should give careful consideration to these risks and uncertainties.

