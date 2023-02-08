SILVER GOLUB & TEITELL LLP INVESTIGATES CLASS ACTION CLAIMS AGAINST T-MOBILE FOR RECENT DATA BREACH

STAMFORD, Conn., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Silver Golub & Teitell LLP, a plaintiffs' class action law firm headquartered in Connecticut, is investigating claims against T-Mobile in connection with a new data breach which exposed the sensitive information of over 37 million T-Mobile account holders. T-Mobile has begun notifying impacted customers that their data has been compromised. T-Mobile has confirmed this is a distinct incident from the 2021 data breach.

T-Mobile has once again allowed the sensitive personal information of millions of its customers to be stolen.

T-Mobile has disclosed it discovered the data breach on January 5, 2023. T-Mobile says e a bad actor obtained customer information through an API without authorization. An API provides applications with access to data and if not properly secured, they can be exploited by bad actors to steal large amounts of information stored by companies like T-Mobile. As a result of the breach, impacted customers should anticipate being targeted by phishing scams and should look out for identity theft attempts.

