Identiv Expands NFC and HF Solutions Portfolio, Offering Enhanced and Specialized Capabilities from STMicroelectronics

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE), a global leader in digital security and identification in the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced an expansion of its partnership with STMicroelectronics (ST) to offer new near-field communication (NFC) inlays for luxury goods, wine and spirits, healthcare, pharmaceutical, medical devices, consumer packaged goods, apparel, and smart packaging applications for any industry.

Every day, millions of people use NFC technology to connect physical objects to the surrounding digital world, setting data in motion - reading and writing data to an embedded NFC tag. The technology has evolved to something people rely on daily to navigate the world via NFC-equipped smartphones and wearables. Identiv now offers specialized NFC and high frequency (HF) designs with cost-effective ST25TN Type 2 NFC chips from ST, strengthening Identiv's position as a global leader in RFID/NFC technology.

ST's products enable the creation of specialty solutions for innovative use cases in consumer engagement, product identification, product configuration, product information management, and smart labeling. "This collaboration extends our long-standing relationship going to market with ST. Expanding our product portfolio with ST25TN chips provides our customers with specialty solutions across the segments where we operate and provides an additional level of encryption for their many highly secure requirements," said Amir Khoshniyati, VP and GM Transponders at Identiv.

The ST25TN complies with ISO/IEC14443 Type A and NFC Forum Type 2 tag specifications, operates at the fast baud rate of 106kbits/s, and embeds the TruST25 digital signature, which ensures tag authenticity and defends brands against counterfeiting. All ST25TN chips are Type 2 Tags and comply with the NFC-A Technology specification from the NFC Forum .

The data stored on the NFC tags is transferred to NFC smartphones or professional NFC/RFID HF readers that support the NFC Data Exchange Format (NDEF). The ST25TN series offers tags with user memory from 512-bits up to 1.6-Kbits and includes a contextual automatic NDEF messaging service. This Augmented NDEF technology allows the tag to respond with dynamically generated content after a simple "tap" by end users with their NFC mobile phones.

"Identiv is a strong innovator in this industry," said Gianmarco Ferrari, Marketing Manager for NFC/RFID and NVM Americas at STMicroelectronics. "With our collaboration extending from design and development to qualification and launch, Identiv and ST offer best-in-class HF and NFC products for the most innovative and demanding applications."

Customers selecting the new ST25TN-enabled NFC solutions from Identiv can create direct-to-consumer branded communications via Identiv's new bitse.io connected IoT platform. Experiences can be designed to create unique personalization and deeper end-user engagement.

Identiv's connected ecosystems put the IoT in motion , creating digital identities for every physical object. Our innovative RFID team handles research, design, development, software and manufacturing. We embed tags, inlays, and labels in billions of everyday objects, including medical devices, pharmaceuticals, luxury brands, specialty retail, athletic apparel, industrial applications, smart packaging, library media, toys, wine and spirits, mobile devices, cold chain items, and perishables.

