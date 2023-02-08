Apollo.io Announces Shek Viswanathan as Chief Product Officer Amidst Record January Revenue Numbers and Expanded Product Vision

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Apollo.io , the world's leading B2B sales intelligence and engagement platform, announces the appointment of Shek Viswanathan as their Chief Product Officer.

Shek comes to Apollo after serving as a Chief Product Officer at Qualtrics, where he managed a portfolio of digital and analytics tools and helped guide them through an acquisition and IPO, bringing them to over one billion in revenue. Before that, Shek spent 17 years in Product roles, including working on legendary products such as "Words with Friends" from Zynga.

As part of this announcement, Apollo has revealed today that they experienced record growth in January in terms of added ARR and new users. This comes after a 400% increase in their user base since March 2022.

"These growth numbers position us perfectly to continue the market wave we are seeing as tens of thousands of users join Apollo each week," said Apollo CEO and co-founder Tim Zheng. "Bringing Shek onboard has augmented our already world-class product team, as we bring about a generational product that is superior in quality to alternatives and solves all your GTM needs without breaking the bank."

Specifically, Apollo, having just raised a $110 million series C round (led by Sequoia) in March, is focused on building out their product suite that makes world-class GTM tools focused on the sales intelligence and sales engagement categories. Their suite also includes tools that augment the sales process with automation, playbooks, AI enhanced writing, the world's best Chrome extension for sales reps, and beyond — all in one unified platform.

Apollo sits among a small cadre of companies that are breaking the mold by posting record in January.

"We are where we are now because of our product," said Tim. "Bringing on Shek will be a force multiplier, accelerating and enhancing all the work we are doing. This next year will be frightening for many in SaaS, but we've never been more optimistic about the future here at Apollo – couldn't be more excited that Shek will be joining us as we change the tech stack script for B2B companies throughout the world."

About Apollo

Apollo.io is the leading B2B sales intelligence and engagement platform, trusted by over 160,000 companies and more than one million users globally, from rapidly growing startups to some of the world's largest enterprises. Apollo.io provides sales teams with easy access to contact data for over 250 million contacts, along with tools to engage with these contacts in one single platform. By helping sales professionals find the most accurate contact information and automating the outreach process, Apollo.io turns prospects into customers.

