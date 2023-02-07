ViewLift and Google Open Up the Cloud for OTT: Platform To Offer Multiple Cloud Providers

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewLift, a leading OTT and streaming technology solutions company, has announced a unique approach for its clients: the easy ability to utilize any major cloud provider or use multiple clouds, with just a click in ViewLift's back-end. ViewLift will now integrate its technology stack through a new partnership with Google Cloud and offer organizations a multi-cloud and cloud agnostic deployment advantage, making it one of the only platform companies in the OTT solutions space offering this agility and flexibility.

ViewLift Logo (PRNewswire)

A long-time partner with Amazon Web Services (AWS), ViewLift now will offer customers the technology stack of their choice or to run both Google Cloud and AWS in parallel, splitting traffic to secure the best platform uptimes. Cloud agnostic deployment offers access to new features and functionality available on any major cloud, uniquely improving the quality, availability, and resiliency of the ViewLift platform.

Manik Bambha, President of ViewLift, said "With the Google Cloud integration, we take a major step towards the next level in technology leadership; our customers can choose exactly what cloud services work best for them, letting them mix and match features and functionalities to arrive at an ideal bouquet of services."

About ViewLift

ViewLift is a full-service digital content distribution platform empowering media companies, sports leagues and teams, broadcasters and others to monetize their content through the web and via native branded apps on major OTT devices including mobile, TV-connected devices, Smart TVs and gaming consoles. ViewLift operates across the digital ecosystem, understanding each device's unique requirements and best practices. ViewLift offers clients the full range of monetization models on a proprietary platform with advanced analytics, tracking performance in real-time. To learn more please visit www.viewlift.com .

