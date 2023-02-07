Tech & Growth Innovation Consultancy, Assemble Inc, Launches Retail Practice

Industry Leader Loretta Soffe To Spearhead Global Retail Practice with Additional Design, Data, & Technology Integration Capabilities.

SEATTLE, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seattle-based technology firm Assemble Inc announces its launch as a Retail Transformation Consultancy. Assemble is expanding its award-winning talent pool of engineers and architects to address the challenges and opportunities in multi-channel retailing.

Industry expert Loretta Soffe will lead the retail practice and oversee the integration of brand strategy, design & behavior, and digital transformation. Loretta's immediate focus is working with the leadership team on deepening the firm's consultative approach, balancing the "art & science" of the business, and establishing and managing key strategic partnerships.

Tim Bauman, Assemble CEO, stated: "Loretta brings a unique client-centric perspective and a consultative approach that gets to the heart of client challenges and opportunities. She knows what retailers and merchants need to make smarter decisions to grow their business."

Most recently, an independent consultant and senior advisor to the Boston Consulting Group, Loretta is best known for her consumer-centric approach to developing growth strategies to increase enterprise value and market share. Previously, Loretta served as Executive Vice President and General Merchandise Manager for Womenswear at Nordstrom, where she successfully pioneered consumer-centric merchandising strategies and delivered exponential growth across all commerce channels. Throughout her career, Loretta has inspired leaders to explore cutting-edge ideas, transform existing businesses, and achieve breakthrough performance. Her experience and expertise span mass-market to luxury across all segments of wholesale and retail.

"I am excited to join Assemble to combine my industry experience and expertise with a talented and experienced group of engineers, architects, and designers to fulfill our mission to make retail extraordinary. The Assemble team is uniquely poised to innovate and drive real growth as retail becomes more complex and clients require smarter, faster ways to better understand their changing consumers," stated Loretta.

Additionally, Assemble announces the addition of Keith Karlick, who is joining the team as Vice President of Design & Behavior. Keith brings a proven background focused on building exceptional and growth-generating digital customer experiences across platforms.

"The powerful addition of Loretta and Keith makes us more formidable in doing what we do best: scaling innovation and delivering real growth around data, tech, and operational excellence. I'm excited to see them already working closely with clients to solve immediate growth needs while also mapping for what is next." Jeremy Norberg, Co-Founder and CTO of Assemble.

