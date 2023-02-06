Anytime Fitness Calls on Football Fans to Listen for the Word "Anytime" During Sunday's Big Game for Chance to Win a Trip Anywhere in the World

Viewers in the U.S., Canada who post #JustHeardAnytime on Twitter or Instagram any time "anytime" is mentioned on air during the broadcast will qualify for grand prize trip or year-long Anytime Fitness memberships

WOODBURY, Minn., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anytime Fitness®, the world's largest fitness club brand and fastest-growing fitness franchise, is giving Big Game viewers in the U.S. and Canada the chance to win a trip valued up to $20,000 to anywhere in the world there's an Anytime Fitness or one of 50 free year-long Anytime Fitness memberships. With over 5,100 locations across all seven continents, the grand prize winner will be able to travel just about anywhere, even including Antarctica!

During the Big Game broadcast on February 12, viewers are invited to post #JustHeardAnytime on Twitter or Instagram whenever the word "anytime" is said on-air during the broadcast - this can be a mention of "anytime" from the Big Game broadcasters, lyrics in a halftime show song or even during a commercial. Viewers who post #JustHeardAnytime following mention of the word "anytime" will be entered into a sweepstakes and become eligible to win the grand prize trip to anywhere in the world where there is an Anytime Fitness location. Those who don't win the trip still have a chance to win one of 50 free year-long Anytime Fitness memberships. The sweepstakes will begin February 12 at 6:00 p.m. ET and winners will be notified via social media direct message and will be required to complete an online winner verification.

"With our global brand presence and locations on all seven continents, including Antarctica, Anytime Fitness has the unique advantage of being able to give away a grand prize trip to anywhere in the world, along with a chance to work out at an Anytime Fitness club while on vacation," said April Anslinger, Global Chief Marketing Officer, Self Esteem Brands, the parent company of Anytime Fitness. "Our 'Anytime, Anytime' campaign provides Big Game viewers with an alternative way to watch the game that is fun and engaging, through a campaign closely connected to our brand. With more than 5,100 locations across nearly 40 countries, Anytime Fitness is uniquely positioned for this opportunity."

Anytime Fitness is launching its "Anytime, Anytime" campaign today with a series of informative videos and social posts on the brand's Instagram and Twitter accounts that further explain campaign rules.

"We're excited to launch our "Anytime Anytime" campaign and look forward to seeing viewers participate," said Julie Anderla, Vice President, Marketing, Anytime Fitness. "We know that New Year's resolutions are typically abandoned in mid-February, so Sunday's telecast presents the chance to engage with viewers while offering a free opportunity to get back in the gym and burn off some of those calories consumed during the Big Game."

For more information about the "Anytime, Anytime" campaign, please visit justheardanytime.com. The sweepstakes is open only to legal residents of the U.S. and Canada (except the Province of Quebec) who are at least eighteen years of age at the time of the entry. Not open to employees and their families (spouses, parents, children/siblings and their respective spouses, and those living in the same household) of Self Esteem Brands, LLC, Anytime Fitness Franchisor, LLC, their subsidiaries, affiliates, agents, franchisees, retailers, promotion partners, and advertising and production agencies, and administrator.

About Anytime Fitness

Anytime Fitness is the largest and fastest-growing fitness brand in the world, averaging 300 new clubs per year while serving nearly 5 million members at more than 5,100 clubs in nearly 40 countries and on all seven continents. Open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, Anytime Fitness delivers personalized and affordable health and wellness training, coaching, nutrition, and recovery guidance for our members – in the club, in their homes, in their pockets, wherever they are and anytime they need it. All franchised clubs are individually owned and operated, and members have access to any Anytime Fitness club worldwide. For more information, visit www.anytimefitness.com

