Robustel Release High Speed Smart 5G Router R5020 Lite

Robustel strengthen industry leading portfolio of Industrial IoT routers and gateways with a small footprint & cost-effective industrial 5G Router.

GUANGZHOU, China, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Robustel are pleased to announce the 5G (NSA and SA) capable R5020 Lite offering support for global 5G, 4G and 3G bands with a powerful Cat-18 LTE (4G) fallback.

With its on-board smarts, compact size and ultra-competitive price point, the R5020 Lite is one of the most attractive options for customers looking to migrate from previous generation technologies to 5G.

R5020 Lite is equipped with 2 Gigabit Ethernet ports and dual-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi for low latency and reliable data transfer. Supporting 4G cellular networks, R5020 Lite is also a powerful Cat-18 LTE-A router which means that even locations without 5G coverage currently can still benefit from broadband in excess of 100Mbps using Carrier Aggregation on 4G (aka LTE-A).

The R5020 Lite leverages Robustel's "RobustOS" operating system providing a simple, secure and lightweight operator interface. RobustOS has been penetration tested by UK Cybersecurity experts Nettitude and shown to have ZERO VULNERABILITES as of Q4 2022. "Security by Design" means RobustOS continues to be monitored and updated to counter emerging security threats.

Robustel High Speed Smart 5G Router (PRNewswire)

Suitable Applications

The R5020 Lite is the perfect tool to get greater bandwidth from cellular networks for any application but one of its main sweet-spots is for use in Enterprise / SD-WAN applications as a '5G managed modem'.

Existing site routers can use the R5020 Lite as a layer 2 device to add a fast cellular WAN acting as a backup to existing fixed line broadband connections.

Management is provided by Robustel's exceptionally powerful router management platform RCMS – a pane of glass through which the performance and health of all cellular routers can be observed at-a-glance.

R5020 Lite is also being considered for primary broadband access. With good antenna selection and placement and a cost-effective SIM tariff, it can now be cheaper and better to opt for a wireless internet connection.

The R5020 Lite also opens doors for Industrial IoT applications like industrial automation, autonomous robots and Smart Transportation applications including captive portals, CCTV, real-time management that need high speed internet access.

Key Features of R5020 Lite

Global 5G/4G/3G cellular coverage

Cat-18 LTE for ultra-fast 4G connections

Supports Ethernet, Wi-fi and 4G/5G internet with auto-failover

Fully programmable Operating System with a well-documented SDK

Multiple VPN options available including DMVPN, IPsec, L2TP + more

Powerful device management and monitoring functions through RCMS

Industrial-grade Aluminium enclosure with a small footprint

About Robustel:

Robustel are a Wireless IoT & WAN Edge solutions provider specialising in 5G, 4G/LTE & LPWAN devices, helping the enterprise in smart cities, transportation, smart water, energy and precision agriculture industry to deliver unbreakable connectivity by Robustel's hardware and cloud.

Founded in 2010, Robustel are headquartered in Guangzhou, China with branch offices in Germany, Australia, Japan, the UK, the US, the Netherlands, and Hong Kong. Robustel and their network of global distribution partners service enterprises of all sizes in diverse vertical markets such as smart cities, retail, energy, security, industrial automation, building automation and transportation.

