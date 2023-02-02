INDUSTRY-LEADING JOB BOARD 'SUPERINTENDENT SEARCH' GOES LIVE, PROVIDES UNIFYING RESOURCES FOR EDUCATORS, STUDENTS

JG Consulting debuts online job board and tech solution to help site visitors get a pulse on the educational system in America

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Superintendent Search, a new online resource board that empowers school systems to create or claim a presence to attract qualified job candidates and administrative leaders, is now live at superintendentsearch.net.

Superintendent Search empowers school districts to post and manage their own profiles, create classified job listings, promote events, and publish news articles. Users can receive point-in-time feedback on how effectively their listings are performing, enabling users to make informed decisions about their budget and approach.

Its features are designed to streamline executive search on a national scale including traffic reports and managing job leads within the client dashboard.

"As a leading K-12 executive search firm and consultancy, our vision for Superintendent Search is to create a gathering of school districts across the nation and provide a unifying resource to provide better outcomes for educators and students," said James Guerra, CEO and President of JG Consulting and Superintendent Search. "This platform offers a new level of control, empowerment and accessibility, and is the perfect solution for districts lacking their own website. By providing access to national reach, Superintendent Search allows users to cast a wider net, creating exposure and boosting the chances of finding the next great hire."

Profiles and job listings are flexible, allowing the school district to edit, enhance or remove listings 24/7, and job listings can integrate seamlessly with a school system's established hiring platform, both providing national exposure and allowing districts to retain complete control of user data. In addition, districts can use Superintendent Search to promote events like job fairs and open houses, as well as post news articles and editorial content to help establish thought leadership and credibility.

Advertisers, such as local governments, can use Superintendent Search to promote their cities and to attract exemplary candidates to improve school systems. The ad dashboard allows users to see traffic reports including impressions, click-thru rates and more.

The platform takes every budget into account, offering a free version which provides national visibility for open administrative positions, while the junior varsity and varsity tiers of the platform provide access to a valuable suite of additional tools like a tailored library of support resources, allowing users to get the most out of Superintendent Search's tools. For more information visit: https://www.superintendentsearch.net/faq

About Superintendent Search

Superintendent Search allows site visitors to get a pulse on the educational system in America. The industry-leading job board empowers school districts to post and manage their own job listings and provides a one-stop digital hub for districts to raise their profile in a competitive hiring environment. Users can post and manage their own listings enabling immediate, effective searches empowering school systems to create or claim a presence to attract qualified job candidates. Its affordable model takes every budget into account, with a free tier that offers national visibility for open positions and the junior varsity and varsity tiers providing access to a valuable suite of additional tools. Learn more at SuperintendentSearch.net

About JG Consulting

JG Consulting is one of the nation's largest executive search firms for pre-K-12 leaders. Founded in 2014, JG Consulting partners with schools, school boards, cities, and municipalities to lead executive-level searches and provide organizational support. Recognizing that the academic success of every learner begins with leaders, the firm offers executive coaching and professional development for emerging talent. With deep expertise in the field, JG Consulting strives to be an intellectual partner to school systems and education leaders to transform the pre-K-12 system for the better. Learn more at jgconsulting.us

