FinMkt and American Heritage Credit Union Partner to Transform Dental Financing

American Heritage and FinMkt partner to provide customized SaaS solutions for healthcare digital financing and payments.

NEW YORK CITY, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American Heritage Credit Union has partnered with award-winning fintech, FinMkt, in providing a customizable SaaS solution for healthcare digital financing and payments. As financial institutions are working to implement new technology to stay relevant as rapid digital transformations develop across the financial services industry, American Heritage has accelerated its strategy by harnessing FinMkt's powerful, purposely-built technology and established network of healthcare providers.

American Heritage Logo and FinMkt Logo (PRNewswire)

Initially launching in the dental industry, American Heritage and FinMkt are providing practices with streamlined point of sale financing solutions. As dental care evolves and patient demographics change, consumers are increasingly looking for faster, more dynamic financing options. This partnership allows American Heritage to bypass the costs of building new technology and products to quickly optimize the cutting-edge features available on FinMkt's highly adaptable lending platform. Dental practices using the platform can serve more patients by providing access to a streamlined digital financing experience. In addition, practices can reduce accounts receivable, customize programs offered, and manage all financing accounts in one easy-to-use platform.

Bryan Eichenbaum, Senior Vice President of Consumer Lending at American Heritage Credit Union, says, "Through this partnership, we have integrated best-in-class digital lending technology into our business model while also plugging into FinMkt's network of vetted providers to expand our offerings to our membership and workplaces, grow business and enhance member experience."

FinMkt launched their omnichannel, multi-lender, point-of-sale loan origination platform in 2020 and has since earned many notable accolades. Including being named a World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer and having their CEO and CTO included in the Financial Technology Report's Top 50 Financial Technology CEOs and Top 25 Financial Technology CTOs of 2022, respectively. Most recently, FinMkt was named the winner of Tearsheet's Best New Embedded Platform Award . Due to the nature of the fintech industry, FinMkt's technology has been built to be flexible and scalable, providing seamless solutions that are needed now and looking towards the future to meet market demands.

FinMkt CEO, Luan Cox, says, "We are thrilled to announce our partnership with American Heritage Credit Union. By utilizing FinMkt's robust suite of tools, American Heritage enters this new era of consumer financing with the most up-to-date technology available. We are proud to empower credit unions like American Heritage to meet the demands of an exponentially growing consumer base that wants ease of application combined with competitive rates for financing their healthcare needs."

About American Heritage Credit Union

American Heritage Credit Union is a member-owned financial cooperative with more than $4.5 billion in assets serving more than 800 Workplace Partners and more than 280,000 members, with more than 35 locations across Philadelphia, Bucks, Montgomery, Delaware, and Camden Counties. Founded in 1948, American Heritage Credit Union is now one of the top 75 largest credit unions in the United States.

For more information about American Heritage Credit Union please visit at www.AmericanHeritageCU.org.

About FinMkt

FinMkt is revolutionizing digital lending and payments technology with a fully customizable, multi-lender, full credit spectrum, embedded SaaS solution. FinMkt's award-winning, API-driven platform offers both end-to-end and modularized consumer financing, loan origination and payment technology that empowers lenders, merchants, and enterprise partners to control their destiny with a customized solution tailored to their unique brand. FinMkt's proprietary, omni-channel and product agnostic SaaS platform is optimized for home improvement, healthcare, and retail.

To learn more about FinMkt please visit FinMkt.io or reach us by email at info@finmkt.io .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE FinMkt