Applications Now Open for Small Business Grant and Mentorship Program From Ladies Who Launch

Applications Now Open for Small Business Grant and Mentorship Program From Ladies Who Launch

The Launch Program will provide 20 women and non-binary small business owners with a $10,000 grant and six months of educational programming.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Applications are now open for the Launch Program , a grant and mentorship program that will provide 20 women and non-binary small business owners with a $10,000 grant and six months of educational programming, from the 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization Ladies Who Launch . The 2023 Launch Program is open to women and non-binary small business owners who operate consumer packaged goods businesses, including businesses selling items like food and beverages, household goods, apparel and more—with an annual gross revenue between $100,000 and $499,000. The deadline to apply for the 2023 Launch Program is Friday, March 31.

Ladies Who Launch mission is to celebrate and empower female identifying and non-binary entrepreneurs. We focus on three pillars: Inspiration, Education, and Community to help give women the motivation, resources, and connections to follow their dreams and launch their companies. Learn more at www.ladieswholaunch.org (PRNewsfoto/Ladies Who Launch) (PRNewswire)

The Launch Program will provide women and non-binary small business owners with $10k grants and six months of education.

Each of the 20 women and non-binary small business owners selected for the Launch Program will receive:

A $10,000 grant to help them scale their businesses.

Six months of programming, including educational sessions from industry experts to answer their biggest questions and support the program participants' growth.

Mentorship and one-on-one coaching from Ladies Who Launch staff and industry experts to help overcome business challenges.

Networking with fellow program participants, including through an in-person retreat and peer networking opportunities throughout the program and beyond as alumni.

"Since joining Ladies Who Launch, I've immersed myself in a world where I can learn about scaling a business, navigate the issues I've had on keeping up with demand as a result of growth, supply chain management and gaining access to experts and resources in the industry," Regina Trillo, Founder of Nemi Snacks and a 2022 Launch Program participant, shared. "The Launch Program is helping me make strategic decisions based on data in order to continue growing Nemi Snacks in a sustainable way and continue sharing un poquito de Mexico with the American consumer. The grant gave us the opportunity to upgrade our website and purchase more inventory to expand distribution and sales."

Ladies Who Launch has provided nearly $500,000 in grants to 40 women- and non-binary- owned small businesses in varying stages since the program began in 2020.

Eligible women and non-binary small business owners can apply to the Launch Program through March 31, 2023 at https://www.ladieswholaunch.org/launch-program .

About Ladies Who Launch:

Ladies Who Launch (LWL) is on a mission to celebrate and empower women and non-binary business owners across small towns and big cities globally. We focus on four pillars: Inspiration, Education, Funding, and Community to help give women and non-binary entrepreneurs the motivation, resources, and connections to scale the businesses of their dreams. For more information, visit www.ladieswholaunch.org , and follow Ladies Who Launch on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ladies Who Launch