THE WHO: THE WHO WITH ORCHESTRA LIVE AT WEMBLEY

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 6, 2019, The Who headlined Wembley Stadium in London for the first time in forty years. The show was the only U.K. date on their 'Moving On' Tour and featured the band accompanied by an over 50-piece orchestra performing classic tracks from Quadrophenia, Tommy, Who's Next, Who Are You and more as well tracks from their WHO album, their first studio release in thirteen years.
The Who With Orchestra Live At Wembley will be released on March 31st as a limited edition yellow, orange & red 3LP set, triple black vinyl and a 2CD / Blu-Ray set which features the audio remixed in Dolby Atmos. In addition, all formats feature a booklet with unseen photos from the show.
Performing with The Who and an orchestra had been a long-held ambition for singer Roger Daltrey "Just because it is The Who with an orchestra, in no way does it compromise the way Pete and I deliver our music. It is full throttle Who with horns and bells on." Pete Townshend "Roger christened this tour Moving On! I love it. It is what both of us want to do. Move on, with new music, classic Who music, all performed in new and exciting ways. Taking risks, nothing to lose."
THE WHO WITH ORCHESTRA LIVE AT WEMBLEY
Pete Townshend Guitar /Vocals
Roger Daltrey Vocals (plus guitar on Eminence Front)
Simon Townshend Guitar/Vocals
Loren Gold Keyboard/Vocals
Jon Button Bass
Billy Nicholls Vocals
Zak Starkey Drums
Katie Jacoby Violin
Audrey Snyder Cello
Producer - Roger Daltrey, Keith Levenson & Richard Whittaker Mixer - Gareth Johnson & Richard Whittaker
Mastering Engineer - Miles Showell
Mix Consultant - Bob Pridden
THE WHO WITH ORCHESTRA LIVE AT WEMBLEY
2CD/BLU RAY
DISC ONE
Who Are You
Eminence Front
Imagine A Man
Pinball Wizard
Hero Ground Zero
Join Together
Substitute (No Orchestra)
The Seeker (No Orchestra)
Won't Get Fooled Again (Acoustic)
Behind Blue Eyes (Acoustic)
DISC TWO
Ball And Chain
The Real Me
I'm One
The Punk And The Godfather
5:15
Drowned (No Orchestra)
The Rock
Love Reign O'er Me
Baba O'Riley
Tea & Theatre (Acoustic)
THE WHO
ABOUT THE WHO
The Who are one of the top three greatest rock legacies in music history with 9 U.S. & 10 U.K. Top Ten albums and 14 U.K. Top Ten singles.
They have played over well over 2000 gigs in a career spanning over 50 years including venues such as Woodstock, Monterey Pop, Glastonbury (twice), Hyde Park (four times), The Isle Of Wight (three times), the closing ceremony of the 2012 Olympics, Desert Trip, Shea Stadium, The Super Bowl Halftime Show and Live Aid to name but a very few.
Emerging in the mid-1960s as a new and incendiary force in rock n' roll, their brash style and poignant storytelling garnered them one of music's most passionate followings, with the legendary foursome blazing a searing new template for rock, punk, and everything after.
Inducted into the Rock n' Roll Hall Of Fame in 1990, the band has placed 27 top-forty singles in the United States and United Kingdom and earning 17 Top Ten albums, including the 1969 groundbreaking rock opera Tommy, 1971's pummeling Live At Leeds, 1973's Quadrophenia and 1978's Who Are You. The Who debuted in 1964 with a trio of anthems "I Can't Explain," "The Kids Are Alright" and "My Generation." Since then, they have delivered to the world hits such as Baba O'Riley," "Won't Get Fooled Again," "Pinball Wizard," "Who Are You," and "You Better You Bet." 2008, they became the first rock band ever to be awarded the prestigious Kennedy Center Honors. The Who has performed all over the world including global music events for the Super Bowl XLIV Halftime Show in 2010 and closing the Summer Olympics in 2012. The Who continued their charity work by playing a concert in January 2011 to raise money for trials of a new cancer treatment called PDT. In December 2012 they performed at the Hurricane Sandy Benefit in New York.
Alongside his groundbreaking work with the Teenage Cancer Trust in the UK, in November 2012 Daltrey, with Townshend at his side, launched Teen Cancer America, $1 from each ticket sold on the 2019 MOVING ON! Tour, which each night featured a full orchestra, benefited Teen Cancer America (www.teencanceramerica.org)
With both Roger and Pete delivering their own memoirs (Pete's Who I Am was released to much acclaim in 2012, and Roger's autobiography, Thanks A Lot Mr. Kibblewhite; My Story, was embraced by critics in 2018) it's fitting that the two remaining WHO members have shared their incredible legacy in literary fashion, for few bands have had a more lasting impact on the rock era and the reverberating pop culture than The Who.
The band released their first new album in thirteen years, the critically acclaimed WHO in 2019 and are currently about to go back on the road in Europe with their THE WHO HITS BACK tour.
