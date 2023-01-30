Well Appoints Renya Spak Chief Growth Officer To Lead Membership Expansion

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Well, a consumer-focused health improvement platform, today announced that veteran healthcare benefits executive Renya Spak has joined the company as Chief Growth Officer. In this new role, she will be responsible for scaling the growth of membership, which has increased more than 400% in each of the two years since the platform launched. Spak will focus on building awareness and interest among employers and their trusted benefits advisors.

"Engagement remains the critical issue. Using consumer science, Well is transforming personalized health," says Spak

Spak joins Well from Included Health, formerly Grand Rounds and Doctor On Demand, where she became familiar with the necessity of consumer-grade techniques to engage consumers in their health. In addition to serving as a growth leader for a late stage digital health company, Spak brings over a decade of experience in benefits consulting, which has informed her collaborative approach to supporting employers in the design, implementation, and measurement of innovative programs that transform workforce health and well-being.

"I've had the privilege of working with some of America's most progressive and discerning employers on their healthcare and workforce well-being strategies. Great progress has been made in many domains, but health engagement remains the critical hurdle that hasn't been adequately addressed," said Spak. "Healthcare needs to borrow from consumer science and behavioral economic principles, which are successfully deployed in other industries, and apply their learnings to the health engagement challenge. I'm delighted to be at Well, where we're leading the way on this front."

Spak joins Well at a time when the company is delivering on its promise to provide the missing link in today's health experience. While the average American visits with a healthcare provider less than twice a year, Well interacts with each of its members over 300 times per year, on average. These touchpoints include personalized 'next step' suggestions from Well's proprietary advanced analytics health engine, as well as human guides available to answer questions about navigating the health system or starting new habits.

"We are thrilled to welcome Renya into a new, key role, as she is ideally suited to lead the next chapter of our growth," said Gary Loveman, Chairman & CEO of Well. "Over the course of an impressive career, her dedication to the improvement of the American healthcare system is laudable and provides an excellent match of purpose and mission with Well."

Well empowers individuals' best health journey through an unprecedented health insights & engagement engine combined with a world-class consumer experience. Using advanced analytics, test & learn behavior change, digital and on-call experts we support individuals and families with simplified solutions to control their unique health and wellness journey. Our focus on sustained engagement for the full population improves health outcomes while reducing costs. We take direct accountability for the health improvement of our members.

