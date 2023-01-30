S&P Global Market Intelligence Launches Country Risk Scores & Economic Data and Insights on S&P Capital IQ Pro

New economic and sovereign insights complement S&P Capital IQ Pro's deep sector data, offering an enhanced and comprehensive desktop workflow solution

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global Market Intelligence, a provider of information services and solutions to global markets, today announced the launch of Country Risk Scores and Economic data and insights on its S&P Capital IQ Pro platform. This new enhancement will include high level country risk scores, country summaries and macroeconomic indicators on the division's flagship workflow solution and data platform. Originally developed by IHS Markit, the addition of the sovereign and economic insights onto S&P Capital IQ Pro is one of the many product launches resulting from its merger with S&P Global.

S&P Capital IQ Pro users can now access and explore new global risk and economic indicators and insights including:

Forward-looking country risk scoring system that measures the foreign direct investment environment in 200 countries and territories;

An overall country score as well as aggregate scores that measure the geopolitical, economic, operational and security risk;

Enhanced historical and forecast datasets on more than 40 global macroeconomic indicators for more than 200 countries and territories.

"Our customers seek easy access to information and insights to better understand the global economic environment and mitigate risks during volatile market conditions," said Warren Breakstone, Head of Desktop & Channel Solutions, S&P Global Market Intelligence. "The addition of Country Risk Scores and Macroeconomic datasets and analyses, coupled with the broad financials and deep industry data currently on S&P Capital IQ Pro, provide our clients with the context and tools necessary to make informed decisions."

The enhancements include workflow improvements, data visualizations for trend analyses, embedded mapping applications and inclusion in screener/Excel apps. Additional enhancements in the coming year will include the addition of the S&P Global Purchasing Manager Index™ (PMI), as well as other macroeconomic indicators and insights. The Country Risk and Economic data and insights will also be further enhanced with advanced data visualization and charting capabilities from ChartIQ, a premier charting provider for the financial services industry, that was acquired by S&P Global earlier this year.

"Economic uncertainty will continue well into next year, with likely recessions in both Europe and North America and further monetary policy tightening by central banks in their efforts to combat historically high inflation rates, while the continuation of geopolitical uncertainty and instability will continue to impact global financial markets," said Ken Wattret, Head of Europe-Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Insights & Analysis, S&P Global Market Intelligence. "Access to timely, accurate economic, political and operational risk forecasts is essential to navigate through these global markets."

S&P Capital IQ Pro is S&P Global Market Intelligence's flagship data and analytics platform offering access to deep, meaningful data on the global financial markets, companies, and industries that help market participants make informed decisions. It also provides proprietary research and in-depth analysis from thought leaders and industry experts and condenses more than 135 billion raw data points a year into actionable intelligence. The Country Risk Scores and Economic data are also available on the S&P Global Marketplace platform.

About S&P Global Market Intelligence

At S&P Global Market Intelligence, we understand the importance of accurate, deep and insightful information. Our team of experts delivers unrivaled insights and leading data and technology solutions, partnering with customers to expand their perspective, operate with confidence, and make decisions with conviction.

S&P Global Market Intelligence is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI). S&P Global is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets. With every one of our offerings, we help many of the world's leading organizations navigate the economic landscape so they can plan for tomorrow, today. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com/marketintelligence.

