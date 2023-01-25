Prospera Welcomes Wellness Clinic

ROATAN, Honduras, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With the catchy tagline "Bringing Hollywood Secrets to Honduras," the Bay Islands Fitness and Transformation (BIFAT) Clinic has launched a program to help Hondurans with life-changing peptides. Billionaires and celebrities have publicly sung the praises of semaglutide drug injections and their fast-acting results. Now residents of Próspera and citizens of Honduras will have access to the same type of medication that has made headlines in the US with a nationwide shortage.

"We are very excited to help people in their journey to become their best self," said Dr. Nikki Javit, co-founder of the clinic with her husband, Matt. "The clinical trials and personal stories from using semaglutide are tremendous. Peptides can give a significant boost to your overall fitness."

Along with the medication, clients will have personal guidance from Nikki, who holds a Doctorate in Pharmacy from the nationally-recognized Butler University. She is certified and trained to offer a wide array of services in international travel medicine, immunization delivery, and pharmacogenomics. Nikki's passion for wellness can be heard weekly on The Peptide Podcast and within her posts as a contributor for GoodRx .

An additional benefit for their clients will be the reduced costs compared to markets in America. "Being established in Prospera gives BIFAT Clinic the ability to offer our products at highly competitive rates, which we are passing on to our clients. The ZEDE business model was a game-changer and the reason we established in the Bay Islands", said Matt, who manages the operations.

The couple decided on a permanent move to Roatan in 2021. "We have been blessed to travel to over 50 countries around the world and found Paradise in Honduras. We knew as soon as we arrived that we loved it. The people have been amazing. We feel like we are part of the community here."

Their adventurous and fun spirit is part of the clinical experience as well. "We realize that fitness is not always easy. We guide with positive energy and thoughtful advice. Ultimately, it is a personal decision to take life-changing action," Matt said with a smile, referring to the clinic's website bifat.life .

