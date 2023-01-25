First Option Celebrates 19th Anniversary

ATLANTA, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First Option Mortgage, a nationally recognized residential mortgage lender, is celebrating its 19th anniversary of helping people achieve their dreams of homeownership. Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, and licensed in 37 states, First Option serves people in communities throughout the nation with Conventional, FHA, USDA, and VA residential home loan products.

First Option Mortgage Logo (PRNewswire)

The company first opened its doors on January 5th, 2004 with a staff of eight experienced mortgage professionals that had one primary goal – to make a difference in the lives of those they served. Now, nearly 20 years later, First Option Mortgage still keeps that vision front and center of the work they do each day. In 2022, First Option proudly serviced over $900 million of home loans across nearly 3,300 units.

Kurt Nikolai, Managing Partner, was one of the founding executives of First Option. "It's been incredibly rewarding to watch this company and our people grow over the last almost two decades," says Nikolai. "Knowing just how many people we have been able to help into their dream homes is truly an honor and I'm grateful to have had the opportunity to support our customers during one of the biggest financial decisions of their lives."

While a high level of service is First Option's number one focus, they've continued a pattern of strategic growth and development as well. After welcoming 6 new branches in 2022, the company hopes to continue expanding its footprint in the new year. They also plan to strengthen their existing branches to provide even more support to the clients in those areas.

"For this upcoming year, my goal is to continue bettering our processes so we can make obtaining a home loan smoother and more achievable than ever before," says Nikolai.

About First Option Mortgage: First Option Mortgage is dedicated to setting a standard for our consumers and industry, driven by a shared compassion, adaptability, and purpose. The people of First Option are passionate, diverse, inclusive and a people company, first. We are driven by our core values every day: Live to Adapt, Act with purpose, & Care with compassion. Headquartered in Atlanta, GA at 1100 Circle 75 Pkwy, Suite 300, 30339. Company NMLS #123411.

Contact

sayhello@myfirstoption.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE First Option Mortgage