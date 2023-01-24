Who's Hiring?
Truist declares common and preferred stock dividends

Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.52 per common share, payable on Mar. 1, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Feb. 10, 2023.

The Board also declared regular cash dividends on the following series of preferred stock:

Series of Preferred Stock

Dividend per
Share

Dividend per
Depositary
Share

Record

Date

Payment

Date

Series I Non-Cumulative
Perpetual Preferred Stock
(CUSIP 89832Q810)

$1,324.75

$0.3311875

Feb. 10

Mar. 15

Series J Non-Cumulative
Perpetual Preferred Stock
(CUSIP 86800XAA6)

$1,353.50

$13.535

Feb. 10(1)

Mar. 15

Series L Non-Cumulative
Perpetual Preferred Stock
(CUSIP 89832QAB5)

$1,967.75

$19.6775

Feb. 10

Mar. 15

Series N Fixed Rate Reset
Non-Cumulative Perpetual
Preferred Stock

(CUSIP 89832QAD1)

$600.00

$24.00

Feb. 10

Mar. 1(2)

Series O Non-Cumulative
Perpetual Preferred Stock
(CUSIP 89832Q745)

$328.125

$0.328125

Feb. 10

Mar. 1

Series Q Fixed Rate Reset
Non-Cumulative Perpetual
Preferred Stock

(CUSIP 89832QAF6)

$637.50

$25.50

Feb. 10

Mar. 1(2)

Series R Non-Cumulative
Perpetual Preferred Stock
(CUSIP 89832Q695)

$296.875

$0.296875

Feb. 10

Mar. 1

Notes:

(1)

In accordance with the Amended and Restated Declaration of Trust of SunTrust Preferred Capital I, the record date for the Preferred Purchase Securities representing fractional interests in shares of Series J preferred stock will be Feb. 28, 2023.

(2)

Dividends per share and dividends per depositary share for Series N and Series Q are declared and paid semiannually.

About Truist
Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. Truist has leading market share in many high-growth markets in the country, and offers a wide range of products and services through our retail and small business banking, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, insurance, wealth management, and specialized lending businesses. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is a top 10 U.S. commercial bank with total assets of $555 billion as of December 31, 2022. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at Truist.com.

