Simmons First National Corporation Reports Record Quarterly Earnings of $83.3 million for the Fourth Quarter of 2022 and Earnings Per Diluted Share of $0.65

George A. Makris, Jr., Simmons' Executive Chairman, commented on financial results

During 2022, we completed a number of strategic initiatives, including the successful merger and integration of Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc., and delivered solid financial results while also navigating a challenging interest rate environment. First, and foremost, we were able to meet the needs of our customers and the markets we serve as total loans increased $4.1 billion and total deposits increased $3.2 billion during the year. Solid balance sheet growth helped us achieve the highest level of revenue in Simmons' history. That growth did not come at the expense of maintaining our conservative underwriting standards as credit quality metrics remain at historically low levels.

Equally important, Simmons continued to maintain a strong capital position with all of our regulatory capital ratios significantly exceeding "well capitalized" levels. As a result, our Board of Directors approved a 5 percent increase in the cash dividend for the first quarter of 2023. This marks the 114th consecutive year that Simmons has paid cash dividends to its shareholders, a record that less than 25 other U.S. publicly traded companies can match.

We have developed an outstanding management team – one that is deep on talent and experience, but also has a long runway ahead of them. Our foundation is strong and our team is prepared to capitalize on the opportunity to grow organically within our footprint and deliver on our "Better Bank" initiative focused on people, processes and systems.

Financial Highlights 4Q22 3Q22 4Q21

Q4/Full Year 2022 Highlights Financial Results (in millions)







• Q4 22 Diluted EPS of $0.65 and

adjusted diluted EPS (1) of $0.64 • ROA of 1.22%, ROE of 10.27%

& ROTCE(1) of 19.29% in Q4 22 • Record revenue of $887.4 million

in 2022, up 13% versus 2021 • Positive operating leverage driven

by 13% increase in pre-provision

net revenue(1) in FY22 • Solid balance sheet growth in

2022. Total loans up 3% and total

deposits up 2% in Q4 22 vs Q3 22 • Key credit quality metrics remain

at historically low levels while

adding more than $4.1 billion in

loans during 2022, including

loans added in connection with

the acquisition of Spirit of Texas

Bancshares, Inc. • Maintained a strong capital

position as all regulatory capital

ratios are significantly above

"well capitalized" guidelines • Announced 5% increase in the

cash dividend for Q1 23. This

marks the 114th consecutive year

paying cash dividends Revenue $237.7 $236.6 $199.7

Noninterest expense 142.6 138.9 141.6

Pre-provision net revenue (1) 95.2 97.7 58.4

Provision for credit losses — 0.1 (1.3)

Net income 83.3 80.6 48.2

Per Share Data







Diluted earnings $ 0.65 $ 0.63 $ 0.42

Adjusted diluted earnings (1) 0.64 0.64 0.67

Book value 25.73 24.87 28.82

Tangible book value (1) 14.33 13.51 17.71

Balance Sheet (in millions)







Total loans $16,142 $15,607 $12,013

Total deposits 22,548 22,149 19,367

Total shareholders' equity 3,269 3,157 3,249

Asset Quality







Net charge-off ratio 0.13 % — % 0.31 %

Nonperforming loan ratio 0.37 0.37 0.57

Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.23 0.23 0.31

Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.22 1.27 1.71

Nonperforming loan coverage ratio 334 342 300

Select Ratios







Return on average assets 1.22 % 1.19 % 0.77 %

Return on average common equity 10.27 9.71 5.87

Return on avg. tangible common equity (1) 19.29 17.99 9.98

Net interest margin (FTE) (2) 3.31 3.34 2.86

Efficiency ratio 58.33 57.22 68.98

Adjusted efficiency ratio (1) 56.97 54.41 59.48

Common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio 11.90 11.73 13.82

Total risk-based capital ratio 14.22 14.08 16.75



Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) (Simmons or Company) today reported record quarterly net income of $83.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $80.6 million in the third quarter of 2022 and $48.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Diluted earnings per share were $0.65 for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $0.63 per share in the third quarter of 2022 and $0.42 in the fourth quarter of 2021. Return on average assets was 1.22 percent, return on average common equity was 10.27 percent and return on average tangible common equity was 19.29 percent for the fourth quarter of 2022.

For the full year of 2022, earnings were $256.4 million, compared to $271.1 million earned during 2021. Results in 2021 were positively impacted by the recapture of provision for credit losses, gain on sales of securities and lower merger and integration expenses associated with acquisitions. Return on average assets was 0.97 percent, return on average common equity was 7.87 percent and return on average tangible common equity was 14.33 percent for the full year of 2022.

Adjusted earnings for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $81.1 million, compared to $82.3 million for the third quarter of 2022 and $76.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Adjusted earnings for the full year of 2022 were a record $298.6 million, compared to $295.1 million for the full year of 2021. The table below provides a summary of certain items, consisting primarily of merger related costs, branch right-sizing costs, Day 2 accounting provision in connection with acquisitions and other items, and their corresponding impact on quarterly and annual results.

Total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $237.7 million, compared to $236.6 million in the third quarter for 2022 and $199.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Pre-provision net revenue totaled $95.2 million, compared to $97.7 million in the third quarter of 2022 and $58.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Total revenue for 2022 was a record $887.4 million and pre-provision net revenue was $320.9 million, up 13 percent compared to $284.3 million recorded in 2021.

Impact of Certain Items on Earnings and Diluted EPS $ in millions, except per share data Q4 22 Q3 22 Q4 21

FY 22 FY 21 Net income $83.3 $80.6 $48.2

$256.4 $271.2













Merger related costs - 1.4 13.6

22.5 15.9 Day 2 CECL provision - - 22.7

33.8 22.7 Branch right sizing costs, net 1.1 1.3 1.6

3.6 (0.9) Gain on insurance settlement (4.1) - -

(4.1) - Loss from early retirement of TruPS - 0.4 -

0.4 - Gain on sale of intellectual property - (0.8) -

(0.8) - Gain on sale of branches - - -

- (5.3) Donation to Simmons First Foundation - - -

1.7 - Tax effect (3) 0.8 (0.6) (9.9)

(14.9) (8.5) Total impact on earnings (2.2) 1.7 28.0

42.2 23.9 Adjusted earnings (1) $81.1 $82.3 $76.2

$298.6 $295.1













Diluted EPS $ 0.65 $ 0.63 $ 0.42

$2.06 $2.46













Merger related costs - 0.01 0.12

0.18 0.15 Day 2 CECL provision - - 0.20

0.28 0.21 Branch right sizing costs, net 0.01 0.01 0.01

0.03 (0.01) Gain on insurance settlement (0.03) - -

(0.03) - Loss from early retirement of TruPS - - -

- - Gain on sale of intellectual property - (0.1) -

(0.1) - Gain on sale of branches - - -

- (0.5) Donation to Simmons First Foundation - - -

0.01 - Tax effect (3) 0.01 - (0.08)

(0.12) (0.08) Total impact on earnings (0.01) 0.01 0.25

0.34 0.22 Adjusted diluted EPS(1) $0.64 $0.64 $0.67

$2.40 $2.68













Average diluted shares outstanding (in thousands) 127,506 128,336 114,491

124,470 110,198

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2022 totaled $193.0 million, relatively unchanged from third quarter 2022 levels and up 26 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. Included in net interest income is accretion recognized on assets acquired, which totaled $4.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and $5.8 million in both the third quarter of 2022 and fourth quarter of 2021. Also included is net interest income from Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans totaling $0.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, $0.2 million in the third quarter of 2022 and $5.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. On a linked quarter basis, interest income increased $34.0 million, or 15 percent, while interest expense increased $34.5 million. The increase in interest expense reflected the continued impact of higher interest rates, as well as a strategic decision to extend the duration of certain wholesale deposit maturities to reduce funding cost rate sensitivity.

The yield on loans for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 5.40 percent, compared to 4.86 percent in the third quarter of 2022 and 4.58 percent in the fourth quarter of 2021. The yield on investment securities for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 2.68 percent, compared to 2.29 percent in the third quarter of 2022 and 1.74 percent in the fourth quarter of 2021. Cost of deposits for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 102 basis points, reflecting the higher interest rate environment, an increase in higher-rate time deposits and the strategic decision to extend the duration of certain wholesale deposit maturities that required prefunding cost to carry for a portion of the quarter. The net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 3.31 percent, compared to 3.34 percent for the third quarter of 2022 and 2.86 percent for the fourth quarter of 2021.



Q4 22 Q3 22 Q2 22 Q1 22 Q4 21 Loan yield (FTE) (2) 5.40 % 4.86 % 4.54 % 4.34 % 4.58 % Investment securities yield (FTE) (2) 2.68 2.29 2.08 1.86 1.74 Cost of interest bearing deposits 1.41 0.65 0.25 0.19 0.23 Cost of deposits 1.02 0.47 0.18 0.14 0.17 Cost of borrowed funds 3.92 2.66 2.13 1.94 1.95 Net interest spread (FTE) (2) 2.87 3.11 3.11 2.66 2.74 Net interest margin (FTE) (2) 3.31 3.34 3.24 2.76 2.86 Net interest margin (FTE) excluding PPP (1) (2) 3.31 3.34 3.21 2.74 2.79

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $44.6 million, compared to $43.0 million in the third quarter of 2022 and $46.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Included in fourth quarter 2022 results is a $4.1 million gain on an insurance settlement related to a weather event that caused severe damage to one of our branch locations. The fourth quarter of 2021 included a $3.1 million gain in connection with a legal settlement. Adjusted noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $40.6 million, compared to $42.7 million for the third quarter of 2022 and $46.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The decrease in adjusted noninterest income on both a linked quarter basis and a year-over-year basis was primarily attributable to a decline in mortgage lending income, resulting from reduced activity throughout the housing industry given the dramatic increase in interest rates.

Noninterest Income $ in millions Q4 22 Q3 22 Q2 22 Q1 22 Q4 21 Service charges on deposit accounts $ 11.9 $ 12.6 $ 11.4 $ 10.7 $ 11.9 Wealth management fees 8.2 8.6 7.2 8.0 8.0 Debit and credit card fees 7.8 7.7 8.2 7.4 7.5 Mortgage lending income 1.1 2.6 2.2 4.6 5.0 Other service charges and fees 2.0 2.1 1.9 1.6 1.8 Bank owned life insurance 3.0 2.9 2.6 2.7 2.8 Gain (loss) on sale of securities (0.1) - (0.2) (0.1) (0.3) Gain on insurance settlement 4.1 - - - - Other income 6.6 6.7 6.8 7.3 10.0











Adjusted other income (1) 6.6 6.3 6.9 7.3 10.0

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $142.6 million, compared to $138.9 million in the third quarter of 2022 and $141.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Included in noninterest expense are certain items, primarily consisting of merger related and branch right sizing costs, totaling $1.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, $2.6 million in the third quarter of 2022 and $15.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Excluding these items (which are described in the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables below), adjusted noninterest expense was $141.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, $136.4 million in the third quarter of 2022 and $126.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase in adjusted noninterest expense on a linked quarter basis was primarily due to an increase in FDIC deposit assessment, state banking assessment and salaries and employee benefits which reflected certain incentive compensation accrual adjustments recorded in the third quarter of 2022. Expenses in the fourth quarter also included the amortization of certain tax credits, the offset of which is recorded in provision for income taxes. The increase in adjusted noninterest expense compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 primarily reflects the addition of Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (Spirit).

Noninterest Expense $ in millions Q4 22 Q3 22 Q2 22 Q1 22 Q4 21 Salaries and employee benefits $73.0 $71.9 $74.1 $67.9 $63.8 Occupancy expense, net 11.6 11.7 11.0 10.0 11.0 Furniture and equipment 5.4 5.4 5.1 4.8 4.7 Deposit insurance 3.7 3.3 2.8 1.8 2.1 Other real estate and foreclosure expense 0.4 0.2 0.1 0.3 0.6 Merger related costs - 1.4 19.1 1.9 13.6 Other operating expenses 48.5 45.1 44.5 41.6 45.7











Adjusted salaries and employee benefits (1) 73.0 71.9 74.1 67.9 63.8 Adjusted other operating expenses (1) 47.5 44.1 42.7 40.9 45.8 Efficiency ratio 58.33 % 57.22 % 67.77 % 66.39 % 68.98 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (1) 56.97 % 54.41 % 56.74 % 62.95 % 59.48 %

Loans and Unfunded Loan Commitments

Total loans at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022 were $16.1 billion, up $535 million, or 3 percent, compared to $15.6 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2022. On a year-over-year basis, total loans were up $4.1 billion, or 34 percent, reflecting widespread loan growth throughout our geographic markets and in each of our core banking units, coupled with the acquisition of Spirit that was completed early in the second quarter of 2022. The increase in total loans more than offset declines in PPP loans, mortgage warehouse lending and planned declines in our energy portfolio. Loan growth in the fourth quarter of 2022 was weighted toward the latter half of the quarter as period-end loans exceeded average total loans of $15.9 billion for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Unfunded commitments at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022 were $5.0 billion, compared to $5.1 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2022 and $2.9 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021. While unfunded commitments are considered a key indicator of future loan growth, softening prospects of economic growth given current market conditions and increased concerns of a potential recession in the U.S. have resulted in lower activity in our commercial loan pipeline. As such, our emphasis remains on maintaining prudent underwriting standards and disciplined pricing strategies. Commercial loans approved and ready to close at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022 totaled $270 million and the rate on ready to close commercial loans was 6.85 percent, up 101 basis points from the rate on ready to close commercial loans at the end of the third quarter of 2022.

$ in millions Q4 22 Q3 22 Q2 22 Q1 22 Q4 21 Total loans $16,142 $15,607 $15,110 $12,029 $12,013











PPP loans $ 9 $ 12 $ 19 $ 62 $117 Mortgage warehouse loans 95 129 168 166 230 Energy loans 53 55 55 48 105











Unfunded loan commitments $5,000 $5,138 $4,473 $3,428 $2,943

Deposits

Total deposits at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022 were $22.5 billion, compared to $22.1 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2022 and $19.4 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021. Noninterest bearing deposits totaled $6.0 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $6.2 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2022 and $5.3 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021. Noninterest bearing deposits represent 27 percent of total deposits at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 28 percent at the end of the third quarter of 2022 and 27 percent at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021. Interest bearing transaction accounts (checking, savings and money market accounts) totaled $11.8 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $12.1 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2022 and $11.6 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021. Time deposits totaled $4.8 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $3.8 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2022 and $2.5 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021. The change in mix of deposits on a linked quarter basis was primarily attributable to a strategic decision to extend the duration of certain wholesale deposit maturities to reduce funding cost rate sensitivity. The loan to deposit ratio ended the fourth quarter of 2022 at 72 percent, compared to 70 percent at the end of the third quarter of 2022 and 62 percent at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021.

$ in millions Q4 22 Q3 22 Q2 22 Q1 22 Q4 21 Noninterest bearing deposits $ 6,017 $ 6,218 $ 6,057 $ 5,224 $ 5,325 Interest bearing transaction accounts 11,763 12,104 12,816 12,106 11,589 Time deposits 4,768 3,827 3,163 2,062 2,453 Total deposits $22,548 $22,149 $22,036 $19,392 $19,367











Noninterest bearing deposits to total deposits 27 % 28 % 27 % 27 % 27 % Total loans to total deposits 72 70 69 62 62

Asset Quality

During 2022, we experienced continuous improvement in a number of our key credit quality metrics, while also adding more than $4.1 billion in total loans. Total nonperforming loans at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022 were $58.9 million, compared to $57.8 million at the end of the third quarter of 2022 and $68.6 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021. Total nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets were 0.23 percent at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 0.23 percent at the end of the third quarter of 2022 and 0.31 percent at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans for the fourth quarter of 2022 were 13 basis points, compared to 31 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2021. Loans acquired through acquisitions accounted for 6 of the 13 basis points of net charge-offs recorded in the fourth quarter of 2022. For the full year of 2022, net charge-offs were 9 basis points, compared to 13 basis points in 2021.

During 2022, provision for credit losses totaled $14.1 million, compared to provision recapture of $32.7 million in 2021. The allowance for credit losses on loans at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022 was $197.0 million, compared to $197.6 million at the end of the third quarter of 2022 and $205.3 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021. The nonperforming loan coverage ratio ended the quarter at 334 percent, compared to 342 percent at the end of the third quarter of 2022 and 300 percent at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021. The reserve for unfunded commitments totaled $41.9 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022, unchanged from third quarter 2022 levels and up from $22.4 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021.

$ in millions Q4 22 Q3 22 Q2 22 Q1 22 Q4 21 Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 1.22 % 1.27 % 1.41 % 1.49 % 1.71 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans 334 342 334 278 300 Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.37 0.37 0.42 0.53 0.57 Net charge-off ratio (annualized) 0.13 - 0.02 0.22 0.31 Net charge-off ratio YTD (annualized) 0.09 0.07 0.11 0.22 0.13











Total nonperforming loans $58.9 $57.8 $63.6 $64.3 $68.6 Total other nonperforming assets 3.6 4.7 6.4 6.6 7.7 Total nonperforming assets $62.5 $62.5 $70.0 $70.9 $76.3











Reserve for unfunded commitments $41.9 $41.9 $25.9 $22.4 $22.4

Capital

Total common stockholders' equity at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022 was $3.3 billion, compared to $3.2 billion at the end of both the third quarter of 2022 and the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase in common stockholders' equity on a linked quarter basis reflected an increase in retained earnings and a decrease in the unrealized losses associated with investment securities classified as available-for-sale. Book value per share at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022 was $25.73, compared to $24.87 at the end of the third quarter of 2022 and $28.82 at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021. Tangible book value per share was $14.33 at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $13.51 at the end of the third quarter of 2022 and $17.71 at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021. Stockholders' equity to total assets at December 31, 2022, was 11.9 percent, compared to 11.7 percent at September 30, 2022 and 13.1 percent at December 31, 2021. Tangible common equity to tangible assets was 7.0 percent at December 31, 2022, compared to 6.7 percent at September 30, 2022 and 8.5 percent at December 31, 2021. All of Simmons' regulatory capital ratios continue to significantly exceed "well-capitalized" guidelines.



Q4 22 Q3 22 Q2 22 Q1 22 Q4 21 Stockholders' equity to total assets 11.9 % 11.7 % 12.0 % 12.1 % 13.1 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 7.0 6.7 7.0 7.4 8.5 Common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio 11.9 11.7 12.1 13.5 13.8 Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.3 9.2 9.2 9.0 9.1 Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.9 11.7 12.1 13.5 13.8 Total risk-based capital ratio 14.2 14.1 14.8 16.4 16.8

Share Repurchase Program and Cash Dividend

Simmons has a strong track record of returning capital to its shareholders through a strategic combination of cash dividends and share repurchases. During 2022, Simmons returned $205.1 million of capital to shareholders, including $94.1 million through the payment of cash dividends and $111.0 million through share repurchases. As a result of Simmons' solid capital position and its ability to organically generate capital, the board of directors declared a cash dividend on Simmons' Class A common stock for the first quarter of 2023 of $0.20 per share, which represents a 5 percent increase from the cash dividend paid for the same time period last year. The cash dividend is payable on April 3, 2023, to shareholders of record as of March 15, 2023. The indicated annualized cash dividend rate of $0.80 for 2023 represents a ten-year compound annual growth rate of 7 percent and represents the 114th consecutive year that Simmons has paid cash dividends. According to research by Dividend Power, Simmons is one of only 24 U.S. publicly traded companies that have paid dividends for 100+ uninterrupted years. This marks the 12th consecutive year that Simmons has increased its dividend, earning it Dividend Power's designation as a "Dividend Contender," a title exclusively for companies that have increased their dividend for 10 to 24 consecutive years. As of December 16, 2022, Dividend Power research noted that Simmons is one of only 347 companies out of nearly 6,000 companies listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and NASDAQ in 2022 to achieve this distinction.

During the fourth quarter of 2022, Simmons did not repurchase shares under its 2022 stock repurchase program (2022 Program). Remaining authorization under the 2022 Program as of December 31, 2022, was approximately $80 million. Market conditions and our capital needs will drive the decision regarding future stock repurchases; the timing, pricing and amount of any repurchases under the 2022 Program will be determined by Simmons' management at its discretion; and the 2022 Program does not obligate Simmons to repurchase any common stock and may be modified, discontinued or suspended at any time without prior notice.

(1) Non-GAAP measurement. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below (2) FTE – fully taxable equivalent using an effective tax rate of 26.135% (3) Effective tax rate of 26.135%

Simmons First National Corporation

Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) is a Mid-South based financial holding company that has paid cash dividends to its shareholders for 114 consecutive years. Its principal subsidiary, Simmons Bank, operates 230 branches in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. Founded in 1903, Simmons Bank offers comprehensive financial solutions delivered with a client-centric approach. In 2022, Simmons Bank was named to Forbes' list of "America's Best Banks" for the second consecutive year and was named to Forbes' list of "World's Best Banks" for the third consecutive year. Additional information about Simmons Bank can be found on our website at simmonsbank.com, by following @Simmons_Bank on Twitter or by visiting our newsroom.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in their analysis of the Company's performance. These measures adjust GAAP performance measures to, among other things, include the tax benefit associated with revenue items that are tax-exempt, as well as exclude from net income (including on a per share diluted basis), pre-tax, pre-provision earnings, net charge-offs, income available to common shareholders, non-interest income, and non-interest expense certain income and expense items attributable to merger activity (primarily including merger-related expenses and Day 2 CECL provisions), gains and/or losses on sale of branches, net branch right-sizing initiatives, loss on redemption of trust preferred securities and gain on sale of intellectual property. In addition, the Company also presents certain figures based on tangible common stockholders' equity, tangible assets and tangible book value, which exclude goodwill and other intangible assets. The Company further presents certain figures that are exclusive of the impact of PPP loans, deposits and/or loans acquired through acquisitions, mortgage warehouse loans, and/or energy loans, or gains and/or losses on the sale of securities. The Company's management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they, among other things, present the results of the Company's ongoing operations without the effect of mergers or other items not central to the Company's ongoing business, as well as normalize for tax effects, the effects of the PPP, and certain other effects. Management, therefore, believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company's ongoing businesses, and management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to assess the performance of the Company's ongoing businesses as related to prior financial periods. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the tables of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may not be based on historical facts and should be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements made in Mr. Makris's quote, may be identified by reference to future periods or by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "believe," "budget," "expect," "foresee," "anticipate," "intend," "indicate," "target," "estimate," "plan," "project," "continue," "contemplate," "positions," "prospects," "predict," or "potential," by future conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "might" or "may," or by variations of such words or by similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to Simmons' future growth, business strategies, lending capacity and lending activity, loan demand, revenue, assets, asset quality, profitability, dividends, net interest margin, non-interest revenue, share repurchase program, acquisition strategy, digital banking initiatives, the Company's ability to recruit and retain key employees, the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses, and future economic conditions and interest rates. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this news release, and Simmons undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this news release. By nature, forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions and involve inherent risk and uncertainties. Various factors, including, but not limited to, changes in economic conditions, credit quality, interest rates and related governmental policies, loan demand, deposit flows, real estate values, the assumptions used in making the forward-looking statements, the securities markets generally or the price of Simmons' common stock specifically, and information technology affecting the financial industry; the effect of steps the Company takes and has taken in response to the COVID-19 pandemic; the severity and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and the heightened impact it has on many of the risks described herein; the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on, among other things, the Company's operations, liquidity, and credit quality; general economic and market conditions; market disruptions including pandemics or significant health hazards, severe weather conditions, natural disasters, terrorist activities, financial crises, political crises, war and other military conflicts (including the ongoing military conflict between Russia and Ukraine) or other major events, or the prospect of these events; increased inflation; the loss of key employees; increased competition in the markets in which the Company operates; increased unemployment; labor shortages; claims, damages, and fines related to litigation or government actions; changes in accounting principles relating to loan loss recognition (current expected credit losses); the Company's ability to manage and successfully integrate its mergers and acquisitions and to fully realize cost savings and other benefits associated with those transactions; cyber threats, attacks or events; reliance on third parties for key services; government legislation; and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Additional information on factors that might affect the Company's financial results is included in the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and other reports that the Company has filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC), all of which are available from the SEC on its website, www.sec.gov. In addition, there can be no guarantee that the board of directors of Simmons will approve a quarterly dividend in future quarters, and the timing, payment, and amount of future dividends (if any) may differ significantly from past dividends.

Simmons First National Corporation







SFNC Consolidated End of Period Balance Sheets







For the Quarters Ended Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 (Unaudited) 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 ($ in thousands)









ASSETS









Cash and noninterest bearing balances due from banks $ 200,616 $ 175,547 $ 193,473 $ 195,510 $ 209,190 Interest bearing balances due from banks and federal funds sold 481,506 503,863 771,374 1,491,507 1,441,463 Cash and cash equivalents 682,122 679,410 964,847 1,687,017 1,650,653 Interest bearing balances due from banks - time 795 1,290 1,535 1,857 1,882 Investment securities - held-to-maturity 3,759,706 3,787,076 3,819,682 1,556,825 1,529,221 Investment securities - available-for-sale 3,852,854 3,937,543 4,341,647 6,640,069 7,113,545 Mortgage loans held for sale 3,486 12,759 14,437 18,206 36,356 Other loans held for sale - 2,292 16,375 - 100 Loans:









Loans 16,142,124 15,607,135 15,110,344 12,028,593 12,012,503 Allowance for credit losses on loans (196,955) (197,589) (212,611) (178,924) (205,332) Net loans 15,945,169 15,409,546 14,897,733 11,849,669 11,807,171 Premises and equipment 548,741 549,932 553,062 486,531 483,469 Foreclosed assets and other real estate owned 2,887 3,612 4,084 5,118 6,032 Interest receivable 102,892 86,637 82,332 69,357 72,990 Bank owned life insurance 491,340 488,364 486,355 448,011 445,305 Goodwill 1,319,598 1,309,000 1,310,528 1,147,007 1,146,007 Other intangible assets 128,951 133,059 137,285 102,748 106,235 Other assets 622,520 675,554 588,707 469,853 325,793 Total assets $ 27,461,061 $ 27,076,074 $ 27,218,609 $ 24,482,268 $ 24,724,759











LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









Deposits:









Noninterest bearing transaction accounts $ 6,016,651 $ 6,218,283 $ 6,057,186 $ 5,223,862 $ 5,325,318 Interest bearing transaction accounts and savings deposits 11,762,885 12,103,994 12,816,198 12,105,948 11,588,770 Time deposits 4,768,558 3,826,415 3,162,479 2,062,612 2,452,460 Total deposits 22,548,094 22,148,692 22,035,863 19,392,422 19,366,548 Federal funds purchased and securities sold









under agreements to repurchase 160,403 168,513 155,101 196,828 185,403 Other borrowings 859,296 964,772 1,060,244 1,337,243 1,337,973 Subordinated notes and debentures 365,989 365,951 421,693 384,242 384,131 Accrued interest and other liabilities 257,917 270,995 285,813 209,926 201,863 Total liabilities 24,191,699 23,918,923 23,958,714 21,520,661 21,475,918











Stockholders' equity:









Preferred stock - - - - - Common stock 1,270 1,269 1,288 1,125 1,127 Surplus 2,530,066 2,527,153 2,569,060 2,150,453 2,164,989 Undivided profits 1,255,586 1,196,459 1,139,975 1,136,990 1,093,270 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income:









Unrealized (depreciation) appreciation on AFS securities (517,560) (567,730) (450,428) (326,961) (10,545) Total stockholders' equity 3,269,362 3,157,151 3,259,895 2,961,607 3,248,841 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 27,461,061 $ 27,076,074 $ 27,218,609 $ 24,482,268 $ 24,724,759

Simmons First National Corporation







SFNC Consolidated Statements of Income - Quarter-to-Date









For the Quarters Ended Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 (Unaudited) 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 ($ in thousands, except per share data)









INTEREST INCOME









Loans (including fees) $ 216,091 $ 187,347 $ 163,578 $ 127,176 $ 137,564 Interest bearing balances due from banks and federal funds sold 2,593 1,141 1,117 649 583 Investment securities 45,689 40,954 37,848 33,712 32,275 Mortgage loans held for sale 152 178 200 190 310 Other loans held for sale 59 998 2,063 - - TOTAL INTEREST INCOME 264,584 230,618 204,806 161,727 170,732 INTEREST EXPENSE









Time deposits 22,434 8,204 2,875 2,503 3,705 Other deposits 34,615 17,225 6,879 4,314 4,390 Federal funds purchased and securities









sold under agreements to repurchase 449 305 119 68 72 Other borrowings 9,263 6,048 4,844 4,779 4,903 Subordinated notes and debentures 4,797 5,251 4,990 4,457 4,581 TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE 71,558 37,033 19,707 16,121 17,651 NET INTEREST INCOME 193,026 193,585 185,099 145,606 153,081 Provision for credit losses 26 103 33,859 (19,914) (1,308) NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION









FOR CREDIT LOSSES 193,000 193,482 151,240 165,520 154,389 NONINTEREST INCOME









Service charges on deposit accounts 11,892 12,560 11,379 10,696 11,909 Debit and credit card fees 7,845 7,685 8,224 7,449 7,460 Wealth management fees 8,151 8,562 7,214 7,968 8,042 Mortgage lending income 1,139 2,593 2,240 4,550 5,043 Bank owned life insurance income 2,975 2,902 2,563 2,706 2,768 Other service charges and fees (includes insurance income) 2,023 2,085 1,871 1,637 1,762 Gain (loss) on sale of securities (52) (22) (150) (54) (348) Gain on insurance settlement 4,074 - - - - Other income 6,600 6,658 6,837 7,266 9,965 TOTAL NONINTEREST INCOME 44,647 43,023 40,178 42,218 46,601 NONINTEREST EXPENSE









Salaries and employee benefits 73,018 71,923 74,135 67,906 63,832 Occupancy expense, net 11,620 11,674 11,004 10,023 11,033 Furniture and equipment expense 5,392 5,394 5,104 4,775 4,721 Other real estate and foreclosure expense 350 168 142 343 576 Deposit insurance 3,680 3,278 2,812 1,838 2,108 Merger-related costs 35 1,422 19,133 1,886 13,591 Other operating expenses 48,480 45,084 44,483 41,646 45,736 TOTAL NONINTEREST EXPENSE 142,575 138,943 156,813 128,417 141,597 NET INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 95,072 97,562 34,605 79,321 59,393 Provision for income taxes 11,812 16,959 7,151 14,226 11,155 NET INCOME 83,260 80,603 27,454 65,095 48,238 Preferred stock dividends - - - - 8 NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 83,260 $ 80,603 $ 27,454 $ 65,095 $ 48,230 BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.66 $ 0.63 $ 0.21 $ 0.58 $ 0.42 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.65 $ 0.63 $ 0.21 $ 0.58 $ 0.42

Simmons First National Corporation





SFNC Consolidated Risk-Based Capital







For the Quarters Ended Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 (Unaudited) 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 ($ in thousands)









Tier 1 capital









Stockholders' equity $ 3,269,362 $ 3,157,151 $ 3,259,895 $ 2,961,607 $ 3,248,841 CECL transition provision (1) 92,619 92,619 92,619 92,619 114,458 Disallowed intangible assets, net of deferred tax (1,412,667) (1,416,453) (1,423,323) (1,224,691) (1,226,686) Unrealized loss (gain) on AFS securities 517,560 567,730 450,428 326,961 10,545 Total Tier 1 capital 2,466,874 2,401,047 2,379,619 2,156,496 2,147,158











Tier 2 capital









Subordinated notes and debentures 365,989 365,951 421,693 384,242 384,131 Qualifying allowance for loan losses and









reserve for unfunded commitments 115,627 116,257 114,733 78,057 71,853 Total Tier 2 capital 481,616 482,208 536,426 462,299 455,984 Total risk-based capital $ 2,948,490 $ 2,883,255 $ 2,916,045 $ 2,618,795 $ 2,603,142











Risk weighted assets $ 20,738,727 $ 20,470,918 $ 19,669,149 $ 15,953,622 $ 15,538,967











Adjusted average assets for leverage ratio $ 26,407,061 $ 25,986,938 $ 25,807,113 $ 23,966,206 $ 23,647,901











Ratios at end of quarter









Equity to assets 11.91 % 11.66 % 11.98 % 12.10 % 13.14 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (2) 7.00 % 6.69 % 7.03 % 7.37 % 8.51 % Common equity Tier 1 ratio (CET1) 11.90 % 11.73 % 12.10 % 13.52 % 13.82 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.34 % 9.24 % 9.22 % 9.00 % 9.08 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.90 % 11.73 % 12.10 % 13.52 % 13.82 % Total risk-based capital ratio 14.22 % 14.08 % 14.83 % 16.42 % 16.75 %













(1) The Company has elected to use the CECL transition provision allowed for in the year of adopting ASC 326.

(2) Calculations of tangible common equity to tangible assets and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

Simmons First National Corporation





SFNC Consolidated Investment Securities









For the Quarters Ended Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 (Unaudited) 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 ($ in thousands)









Investment Securities - End of Period









Held-to-Maturity









U.S. Government agencies $ 448,012 $ 447,400 $ 446,789 $ 232,670 $ 232,609 Mortgage-backed securities 1,190,781 1,214,882 1,244,713 112,496 70,342 State and political subdivisions 1,860,992 1,865,203 1,868,924 1,194,459 1,209,051 Other securities 259,921 259,591 259,256 17,200 17,219 Total held-to-maturity (net of credit losses) 3,759,706 3,787,076 3,819,682 1,556,825 1,529,221 Available-for-Sale









U.S. Treasury $ 2,197 $ 2,191 $ 1,441 $ - $ 300 U.S. Government agencies 184,279 188,060 198,333 333,231 364,641 Mortgage-backed securities 2,542,902 2,670,348 2,963,934 4,166,108 4,448,616 State and political subdivisions 871,074 822,509 915,255 1,653,694 1,819,658 Other securities 252,402 254,435 262,684 487,036 480,330 Total available-for-sale (net of credit losses) 3,852,854 3,937,543 4,341,647 6,640,069 7,113,545 Total investment securities (net of credit losses) $ 7,612,560 $ 7,724,619 $ 8,161,329 $ 8,196,894 $ 8,642,766 Fair value - HTM investment securities $ 3,063,233 $ 2,984,040 $ 3,278,962 $ 1,307,058 $ 1,517,378

Simmons First National Corporation





SFNC Consolidated Loans









For the Quarters Ended Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 (Unaudited) 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 ($ in thousands)









Loan Portfolio - End of Period









Consumer:









Credit cards $ 196,928 $ 192,559 $ 189,684 $ 184,372 $ 187,052 Other consumer 152,882 180,604 204,692 180,602 168,318 Total consumer 349,810 373,163 394,376 364,974 355,370 Real Estate:









Construction 2,566,649 2,372,294 2,082,688 1,423,445 1,326,371 Single-family residential 2,546,115 2,467,008 2,357,942 2,042,978 2,101,975 Other commercial real estate 7,468,498 7,249,891 7,082,055 5,762,567 5,738,904 Total real estate 12,581,262 12,089,193 11,522,685 9,228,990 9,167,250 Commercial:









Commercial 2,632,290 2,525,218 2,612,256 2,016,405 1,992,043 Agricultural 205,623 263,539 218,743 150,465 168,717 Total commercial 2,837,913 2,788,757 2,830,999 2,166,870 2,160,760 Other 373,139 356,022 362,284 267,759 329,123 Total loans $ 16,142,124 $ 15,607,135 $ 15,110,344 $ 12,028,593 $ 12,012,503

Simmons First National Corporation





SFNC Consolidated Allowance and Asset Quality









For the Quarters Ended Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 (Unaudited) 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 ($ in thousands)









Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans









Beginning balance $ 197,589 $ 212,611 $ 178,924 $ 205,332 $ 202,508











Day 1 PCD allowance from acquisitions:









Landmark (10/08/2021) - - - - 2,359 Triumph (10/08/2021) - - - - 11,092 Spirit of Texas (04/08/2022) 4,523 1,057 4,043 - - Total Day 1 PCD allowance 4,523 1,057 4,043 - 13,451











Loans charged off:









Credit cards 1,035 903 1,004 920 865 Other consumer 439 505 518 414 477 Real estate 3,392 130 115 485 2,624 Commercial 5,389 1,874 688 6,319 8,513 Total loans charged off 10,255 3,412 2,325 8,138 12,479











Recoveries of loans previously charged off:









Credit cards 251 250 249 274 247 Other consumer 230 278 302 387 267 Real estate 4,117 1,982 391 426 916 Commercial 475 720 621 557 1,730 Total recoveries 5,073 3,230 1,563 1,644 3,160 Net loans charged off 5,182 182 762 6,494 9,319 Provision for credit losses on loans 25 (15,897) 30,406 (19,914) (1,308) Balance, end of quarter $ 196,955 $ 197,589 $ 212,611 $ 178,924 $ 205,332











Nonperforming assets









Nonperforming loans:









Nonaccrual loans $ 58,434 $ 57,534 $ 62,670 $ 64,096 $ 68,204 Loans past due 90 days or more 507 242 904 240 349 Total nonperforming loans 58,941 57,776 63,574 64,336 68,553 Other nonperforming assets:









Foreclosed assets and other real estate owned 2,887 3,612 4,084 5,118 6,032 Other nonperforming assets 644 1,146 2,314 1,479 1,667 Total other nonperforming assets 3,531 4,758 6,398 6,597 7,699 Total nonperforming assets $ 62,472 $ 62,534 $ 69,972 $ 70,933 $ 76,252 Performing TDRs (troubled debt restructurings) $ 1,849 $ 1,869 $ 2,655 $ 3,424 $ 4,289











Ratios









Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 1.22 % 1.27 % 1.41 % 1.49 % 1.71 % Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 334 % 342 % 334 % 278 % 300 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.37 % 0.37 % 0.42 % 0.53 % 0.57 % Nonperforming assets (including performing TDRs)









to total assets 0.23 % 0.24 % 0.27 % 0.30 % 0.33 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.23 % 0.23 % 0.26 % 0.29 % 0.31 % Annualized net charge offs to average loans (QTD) 0.13 % 0.00 % 0.02 % 0.22 % 0.31 % Annualized net charge offs to average loans (YTD) 0.09 % 0.07 % 0.11 % 0.22 % 0.13 % Annualized net credit card charge offs to









average credit card loans 1.52 % 1.30 % 1.55 % 1.39 % 1.29 %

Simmons First National Corporation









SFNC Consolidated - Average Balance Sheet and Net Interest Income Analysis









For the Quarters Ended

















(Unaudited)























Three Months Ended

Dec 2022

Three Months Ended

Sep 2022

Three Months Ended

Dec 2021 ($ in thousands) Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate ASSETS





















Earning assets:





















Interest bearing balances due from banks





















and federal funds sold $ 361,856 $ 2,593 2.84 %

$ 327,841 $ 1,141 1.38 %

$ 1,484,752 $ 583 0.16 % Investment securities - taxable 5,085,960 29,645 2.31 %

5,408,189 24,848 1.82 %

5,790,429 17,186 1.18 % Investment securities - non-taxable (FTE) 2,582,050 22,123 3.40 %

2,665,515 21,805 3.25 %

2,787,301 20,470 2.91 % Mortgage loans held for sale 8,601 152 7.01 %

13,280 178 5.32 %

42,866 310 2.87 % Other loans held for sale 1,704 59 13.74 %

9,439 998 41.95 %

- - 0.00 % Loans - including fees (FTE) 15,929,957 216,782 5.40 %

15,320,833 187,851 4.86 %

11,924,444 137,762 4.58 % Total interest earning assets (FTE) 23,970,128 271,354 4.49 %

23,745,097 236,821 3.96 %

22,029,792 176,311 3.18 % Non-earning assets 3,210,447





3,123,634





2,668,230



Total assets $ 27,180,575





$ 26,868,731





$ 24,698,022



























LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



















Interest bearing liabilities:





















Interest bearing transaction and





















savings accounts $ 11,859,322 $ 34,615 1.16 %

$ 12,264,655 $ 17,225 0.56 %

$ 11,413,325 $ 4,390 0.15 % Time deposits 4,212,271 22,434 2.11 %

3,314,948 8,204 0.98 %

2,607,011 3,705 0.56 % Total interest bearing deposits 16,071,593 57,049 1.41 %

15,579,603 25,429 0.65 %

14,020,336 8,095 0.23 % Federal funds purchased and securities





















sold under agreement to repurchase 178,948 449 1.00 %

196,047 305 0.62 %

223,008 72 0.13 % Other borrowings 923,189 9,263 3.98 %

1,123,797 6,048 2.14 %

1,340,825 4,903 1.45 % Subordinated notes and debentures 365,971 4,797 5.20 %

411,018 5,251 5.07 %

383,489 4,581 4.74 % Total interest bearing liabilities 17,539,701 71,558 1.62 %

17,310,465 37,033 0.85 %

15,967,658 17,651 0.44 % Noninterest bearing liabilities:





















Noninterest bearing deposits 6,161,732





6,022,899





5,288,933



Other liabilities 264,230





243,296





179,362



Total liabilities 23,965,663





23,576,660





21,435,953



Stockholders' equity 3,214,912





3,292,071





3,262,069



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 27,180,575





$ 26,868,731





$ 24,698,022



Net interest income (FTE)

$ 199,796





$ 199,788





$ 158,660

Net interest spread (FTE)



2.87 %





3.11 %





2.74 % Net interest margin (FTE)



3.31 %





3.34 %





2.86 %

Simmons First National Corporation





SFNC Consolidated - Selected Financial Data







For the Quarters Ended Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 (Unaudited) 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 ($ in thousands, except share data)









QUARTER-TO-DATE









Financial Highlights - As Reported









Net Income $ 83,260 $ 80,603 $ 27,454 $ 65,095 $ 48,230 Diluted earnings per share 0.65 0.63 0.21 0.58 0.42 Return on average assets 1.22 % 1.19 % 0.41 % 1.06 % 0.77 % Return on average common equity 10.27 % 9.71 % 3.28 % 8.33 % 5.87 % Return on tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (1) 19.29 % 17.99 % 6.28 % 14.31 % 9.98 % Net interest margin (FTE) 3.31 % 3.34 % 3.24 % 2.76 % 2.86 % Efficiency ratio (2) 58.33 % 57.22 % 67.77 % 66.39 % 68.98 % FTE adjustment 6,770 6,203 6,096 5,602 5,579 Average diluted shares outstanding 127,505,996 128,336,422 128,720,078 113,026,911 114,491,119 Shares repurchased under plan - 1,883,713 2,035,324 513,725 2,625,348 Average price of shares repurchased - 23.91 24.59 31.25 29.69 Cash dividends declared per common share 0.190 0.190 0.190 0.190 0.180 Accretable yield on acquired loans 4,473 5,834 9,898 3,703 5,758 Financial Highlights - Adjusted (non-GAAP) (1)









Adjusted earnings $ 81,093 $ 82,281 $ 68,102 $ 67,159 $ 76,244 Adjusted diluted earnings per share 0.64 0.64 0.53 0.59 0.67 Adjusted return on average assets 1.18 % 1.21 % 1.02 % 1.10 % 1.22 % Adjusted return on average common equity 10.01 % 9.92 % 8.13 % 8.59 % 9.27 % Adjusted return on tangible common equity 18.81 % 18.35 % 14.65 % 14.74 % 15.49 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (2) 56.97 % 54.41 % 56.74 % 62.95 % 59.48 % YEAR-TO-DATE









Financial Highlights - GAAP









Net Income $ 256,412 $ 173,152 $ 92,549 $ 65,095 $ 271,109 Diluted earnings per share 2.06 1.40 0.77 0.58 2.46 Return on average assets 0.97 % 0.88 % 0.72 % 1.06 % 1.15 % Return on average common equity 7.87 % 7.07 % 5.71 % 8.33 % 8.83 % Return on tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (1) 14.33 % 12.77 % 10.24 % 14.31 % 14.99 % Net interest margin (FTE) 3.17 % 3.12 % 3.01 % 2.76 % 2.89 % Efficiency ratio (2) 62.14 % 63.54 % 67.14 % 66.39 % 60.25 % FTE adjustment 24,671 17,901 11,698 5,602 19,231 Average diluted shares outstanding 124,470,184 123,387,503 120,826,798 113,026,911 110,198,094 Cash dividends declared per common share 0.760 0.570 0.380 0.190 0.720 Financial Highlights - Adjusted (non-GAAP) (1)









Adjusted earnings $ 298,635 $ 217,542 $ 135,261 $ 67,159 $ 295,024 Adjusted diluted earnings per share 2.40 1.76 1.12 0.59 2.68 Adjusted return on average assets 1.13 % 1.11 % 1.06 % 1.10 % 1.26 % Adjusted return on average common equity 9.16 % 8.88 % 8.35 % 8.59 % 9.61 % Adjusted return on tangible common equity 16.59 % 15.89 % 14.70 % 14.74 % 16.27 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (2) 57.50 % 57.69 % 59.56 % 62.95 % 57.92 % END OF PERIOD









Book value per share $ 25.73 $ 24.87 $ 25.31 $ 26.32 $ 28.82 Tangible book value per share 14.33 13.51 14.07 15.22 17.71 Shares outstanding 127,046,654 126,943,467 128,787,764 112,505,555 112,715,444 Full-time equivalent employees 3,236 3,206 3,233 2,893 2,877 Total number of financial centers 230 230 233 197 199













(1) Non-GAAP measurement that management believes aids in the understanding and discussion of results. Reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.









(2) Efficiency ratio is noninterest expense as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues. Adjusted efficiency ratio is noninterest expense before foreclosed property expense, amortization of intangibles and certain adjusting items as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues, excluding gains and losses from securities transactions and certain adjusting items, and is a non-GAAP measurement.







Simmons First National Corporation

SFNC Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Adjusted Earnings - Quarter-to-Date

For the Quarters Ended Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 (Unaudited) 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 (in thousands, except per share data)









QUARTER-TO-DATE









Net income available to common stockholders $ 83,260 $ 80,603 $ 27,454 $ 65,095 $ 48,230 Certain items:









(Gain) loss from early retirement of TruPS - 365 - - - Gain on sale of intellectual property - (750) - - - Gain on insurance settlement (4,074) - - - - Donation to Simmons First Foundation - - 1,738 - - Merger related costs 35 1,422 19,133 1,886 13,591 Branch right sizing (net) 1,104 1,235 380 909 1,648 Day 2 CECL provision - - 33,779 - 22,688 Tax effect (1) 768 (594) (14,382) (731) (9,913) Certain items, net of tax (2,167) 1,678 40,648 2,064 28,014 Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) $ 81,093 $ 82,281 $ 68,102 $ 67,159 $ 76,244











Diluted earnings per share $ 0.65 $ 0.63 $ 0.21 $ 0.58 $ 0.42 Certain items:









(Gain) loss from early retirement of TruPS - - - - - Gain on sale of intellectual property - (0.01) - - - Gain on insurance settlement (0.03)







Donation to Simmons First Foundation - - 0.01 - - Merger related costs - 0.01 0.15 0.01 0.12 Branch right sizing (net) 0.01 0.01 - 0.01 0.01 Day 2 CECL provision - - 0.27

0.20 Tax effect (1) 0.01 - (0.11) (0.01) (0.08) Certain items, net of tax (0.01) 0.01 0.32 0.01 0.25 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 0.64 $ 0.64 $ 0.53 $ 0.59 $ 0.67











(1) Effective tax rate of 26.135%.

















Reconciliation of Certain Noninterest Income and Expense Items (non-GAAP)















QUARTER-TO-DATE









Noninterest income $ 44,647 $ 43,023 $ 40,178 $ 42,218 $ 46,601 Certain noninterest income items (1)









Gain on insurance settlement (4,074) - - - - (Gain) loss from early retirement of TruPS - 365 - - - Gain on sale of intellectual property - (750) - - - Gain on sale of branches - - - - - Branch right sizing income - 65 88 - (2) Adjusted noninterest income (non-GAAP) $ 40,573 $ 42,703 $ 40,266 $ 42,218 $ 46,599











Other income $ 6,600 $ 6,658 $ 6,837 $ 7,266 $ 9,965 Certain other income items (1)









(Gain) loss from early retirement of TruPS - 365 - - - Gain on sale of intellectual property - (750) - - - Gain on sale of branches - - - - - Branch right sizing income - 65 88 - (2) Adjusted other income (non-GAAP) $ 6,600 $ 6,338 $ 6,925 $ 7,266 $ 9,963











Noninterest expense $ 142,575 $ 138,943 $ 156,813 $ 128,417 $ 141,597 Certain noninterest expense items (1)









Merger related costs (35) (1,422) (19,133) (1,886) (13,591) Donation to Simmons First Foundation - - (1,738) - - Branch right sizing expense (1,104) (1,170) (292) (909) (1,650) Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP) $ 141,436 $ 136,351 $ 135,650 $ 125,622 $ 126,356











Salaries and employee benefits $ 73,018 $ 71,923 $ 74,135 $ 67,906 $ 63,832 Certain salaries and employee benefits items (1)









Early retirement program - - - - - Change-in-control payments - - - - - Adjusted salaries and employee benefits (non-GAAP) $ 73,018 $ 71,923 $ 74,135 $ 67,906 $ 63,832











Other operating expenses $ 48,480 $ 45,084 $ 44,483 $ 41,646 $ 45,736 Certain other operating expenses items (1)









Donation to Simmons First Foundation - - (1,738) - - Branch right sizing expense (953) (973) (7) (717) 96 Adjusted other operating expenses (non-GAAP) $ 47,527 $ 44,111 $ 42,738 $ 40,929 $ 45,832













(1) Certain items include gain from early retirement of trust preferred securities, gain on sale of intellectual property, gain on sale of branches, gain on insurance settlement, merger related costs, branch right sizing costs and Day 2 CECL provision.

Simmons First National Corporation





SFNC Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Adjusted Earnings - Year-to-Date

For the Quarters Ended Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 (Unaudited) 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 (in thousands, except per share data)









YEAR-TO-DATE









Net income available to common stockholders $ 256,412 $ 173,152 $ 92,549 $ 65,095 $ 271,109 Certain items:









Gain on sale of branches - - - - (5,316) (Gain) loss from early retirement of TruPS 365 365 - - - Gain on sale of intellectual property (750) (750) - - - Gain on insurance settlement (4,074) - - - - Donation to Simmons First Foundation 1,738 1,738 1,738 - - Merger related costs 22,476 22,441 21,019 1,886 15,911 Branch right sizing (net) 3,628 2,524 1,289 909 (906) Day 2 CECL provision 33,779 33,779 33,779 - 22,688 Tax effect (1) (14,939) (15,707) (15,113) (731) (8,462) Certain items, net of tax 42,223 44,390 42,712 2,064 23,915 Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) $ 298,635 $ 217,542 $ 135,261 $ 67,159 $ 295,024











Diluted earnings per share $ 2.06 $ 1.40 $ 0.77 $ 0.58 $ 2.46 Certain items:









Gain on sale of branches - - - - (0.05) (Gain) loss from early retirement of TruPS - - - - - Gain on sale of intellectual property (0.01) (0.01) - - - Gain on insurance settlement (0.03) - - - - Donation to Simmons First Foundation 0.01 0.01 0.01 - - Merger related costs 0.18 0.18 0.17 0.01 0.15 Branch right sizing (net) 0.03 0.02 0.01 0.01 (0.01) Day 2 CECL provision 0.28 0.28 0.28

0.21 Tax effect (1) (0.12) (0.12) (0.12) (0.01) (0.08) Certain items, net of tax 0.34 0.36 0.35 0.01 0.22 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 2.40 $ 1.76 $ 1.12 $ 0.59 $ 2.68











(1) Effective tax rate of 26.135%.



















Reconciliation of Certain Noninterest Income and Expense Items (non-GAAP)













YEAR-TO-DATE









Noninterest income $ 170,066 $ 125,419 $ 82,396 $ 42,218 $ 191,815 Certain noninterest income items (1)









Gain on insurance settlement (4,074) - - - - (Gain) loss from early retirement of TruPS 365 365 - - - Gain on sale of intellectual property (750) (750) - - - Gain on sale of branches - - - - (5,316) Branch right sizing income 153 153 88 - (369) Adjusted noninterest income (non-GAAP) $ 165,760 $ 125,187 $ 82,484 $ 42,218 $ 186,130











Other income $ 27,361 $ 20,761 $ 14,103 $ 7,266 $ 35,273 Certain other income items (1)









(Gain) loss from early retirement of TruPS 365 365 - - - Gain on sale of intellectual property (750) (750) - - - Gain on sale of branches - - - - (5,316) Branch right sizing income 153 153 88 - (369) Adjusted other income (non-GAAP) $ 27,129 $ 20,529 $ 14,191 $ 7,266 $ 29,588











Noninterest expense $ 566,748 $ 424,173 $ 285,230 $ 128,417 $ 483,589 Certain noninterest expense items (1)









Merger related costs (22,476) (22,441) (21,019) (1,886) (15,911) Donation to Simmons First Foundation (1,738) (1,738) (1,738) - - Branch right sizing expense (3,475) (2,371) (1,201) (909) 537 Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP) $ 539,059 $ 397,623 $ 261,272 $ 125,622 $ 468,215











Salaries and employee benefits $ 286,982 $ 213,964 $ 142,041 $ 67,906 $ 246,335 Certain salaries and employee benefits items (1)









Early retirement program - - - - - Change-in-control payments - - - - - Adjusted salaries and employee benefits (non-GAAP) $ 286,982 $ 213,964 $ 142,041 $ 67,906 $ 246,269











Other operating expenses $ 179,693 $ 131,213 $ 86,129 $ 41,646 $ 153,562 Certain other operating expenses items (1)









Donation to Simmons First Foundation (1,738) (1,738) (1,738) - - Branch right sizing expense (2,650) (1,697) (724) (717) 3,558 Adjusted other operating expenses (non-GAAP) $ 175,305 $ 127,778 $ 83,667 $ 40,929 $ 157,120











(1) Certain items include gain from early retirement of trust preferred securities, gain on sale of intellectual property, gain on sale of branches, gain on insurance settlement, merger related costs, branch right sizing costs and Day 2 CECL provision.

Simmons First National Corporation







SFNC Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - End of Period



For the Quarters Ended Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 (Unaudited) 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 ($ in thousands, except per share data)





















Calculation of Tangible Common Equity and the Ratio of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets













Total common stockholders' equity $ 3,269,362 $ 3,157,151 $ 3,259,895 $ 2,961,607 $ 3,248,841 Intangible assets:









Goodwill (1,319,598) (1,309,000) (1,310,528) (1,147,007) (1,146,007) Other intangible assets (128,951) (133,059) (137,285) (102,748) (106,235) Total intangibles (1,448,549) (1,442,059) (1,447,813) (1,249,755) (1,252,242) Tangible common stockholders' equity $ 1,820,813 $ 1,715,092 $ 1,812,082 $ 1,711,852 $ 1,996,599











Total assets $ 27,461,061 $ 27,076,074 $ 27,218,609 $ 24,482,268 $ 24,724,759 Intangible assets:









Goodwill (1,319,598) (1,309,000) (1,310,528) (1,147,007) (1,146,007) Other intangible assets (128,951) (133,059) (137,285) (102,748) (106,235) Total intangibles (1,448,549) (1,442,059) (1,447,813) (1,249,755) (1,252,242) Tangible assets $ 26,012,512 $ 25,634,015 $ 25,770,796 $ 23,232,513 $ 23,472,517











Ratio of common equity to assets 11.91 % 11.66 % 11.98 % 12.10 % 13.14 % Ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets 7.00 % 6.69 % 7.03 % 7.37 % 8.51 %











Calculation of Tangible Book Value per Share





















Total common stockholders' equity $ 3,269,362 $ 3,157,151 $ 3,259,895 $ 2,961,607 $ 3,248,841 Intangible assets:









Goodwill (1,319,598) (1,309,000) (1,310,528) (1,147,007) (1,146,007) Other intangible assets (128,951) (133,059) (137,285) (102,748) (106,235) Total intangibles (1,448,549) (1,442,059) (1,447,813) (1,249,755) (1,252,242) Tangible common stockholders' equity $ 1,820,813 $ 1,715,092 $ 1,812,082 $ 1,711,852 $ 1,996,599 Shares of common stock outstanding 127,046,654 126,943,467 128,787,764 112,505,555 112,715,444 Book value per common share $ 25.73 $ 24.87 $ 25.31 $ 26.32 $ 28.82 Tangible book value per common share $ 14.33 $ 13.51 $ 14.07 $ 15.22 $ 17.71

Simmons First National Corporation







SFNC Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Quarter-to-Date







For the Quarters Ended Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 (Unaudited) 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 ($ in thousands)









Calculation of Adjusted Return on Average Assets





















Net income available to common stockholders $ 83,260 $ 80,603 $ 27,454 $ 65,095 $ 48,230 Certain items (non-GAAP)









(Gain) loss from early retirement of TruPS - 365 - - - Gain on sale of intellectual property - (750) - - - Gain on insurance settlement (4,074) - - - - Donation to Simmons First Foundation - - 1,738 - - Merger related costs 35 1,422 19,133 1,886 13,591 Branch right sizing (net) 1,104 1,235 380 909 1,648 Day 2 CECL provision - - 33,779 - 22,688 Tax effect of certain items (2) 768 (594) (14,382) (731) (9,913) Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) $ 81,093 $ 82,281 $ 68,102 $ 67,159 $ 76,244











Average total assets $ 27,180,575 $ 26,868,731 $ 26,769,032 $ 24,826,199 $ 24,698,022











Return on average assets 1.22 % 1.19 % 0.41 % 1.06 % 0.77 % Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) 1.18 % 1.21 % 1.02 % 1.10 % 1.22 %











Calculation of Return on Tangible Common Equity





















Net income available to common stockholders $ 83,260 $ 80,603 $ 27,454 $ 65,095 $ 48,230 Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes 3,035 3,121 3,025 2,575 2,575 Total income available to common stockholders $ 86,295 $ 83,724 $ 30,479 $ 67,670 $ 50,805 Certain items (non-GAAP)









(Gain) loss from early retirement of TruPS - 365 - - - Gain on sale of intellectual property - (750) - - - Gain on insurance settlement (4,074) - - - - Donation to Simmons First Foundation - - 1,738 - - Merger related costs 35 1,422 19,133 1,886 13,591 Branch right sizing (net) 1,104 1,235 380 909 1,648 Day 2 CECL provision - - 33,779 - 22,688 Tax effect of certain items (2) 768 (594) (14,382) (731) (9,913) Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) 81,093 82,281 68,102 67,159 76,244 Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes 3,035 3,121 3,025 2,575 2,575 Total adjusted earnings available to common stockholders (non-GAAP) $ 84,128 $ 85,402 $ 71,127 $ 69,734 $ 78,819











Average common stockholders' equity $ 3,214,912 $ 3,292,071 $ 3,361,703 $ 3,169,108 $ 3,261,627 Average intangible assets:









Goodwill (1,309,124) (1,309,804) (1,299,821) (1,146,034) (1,137,441) Other intangibles (131,229) (135,718) (114,195) (104,905) (105,155) Total average intangibles (1,440,353) (1,445,522) (1,414,016) (1,250,939) (1,242,596) Average tangible common stockholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,774,559 $ 1,846,549 $ 1,947,687 $ 1,918,169 $ 2,019,031











Return on average common equity 10.27 % 9.71 % 3.28 % 8.33 % 5.87 % Return on tangible common equity 19.29 % 17.99 % 6.28 % 14.31 % 9.98 % Adjusted return on average common equity (non-GAAP) 10.01 % 9.92 % 8.13 % 8.59 % 9.27 % Adjusted return on tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 18.81 % 18.35 % 14.65 % 14.74 % 15.49 %











Calculation of Efficiency Ratio and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (1)





















Noninterest expense (efficiency ratio numerator) $ 142,575 $ 138,943 $ 156,813 $ 128,417 $ 141,597 Certain noninterest expense items (non-GAAP)









Merger related costs (35) (1,422) (19,133) (1,886) (13,591) Donation to Simmons First Foundation - - (1,738) - - Branch right sizing expense (1,104) (1,170) (292) (909) (1,650) Other real estate and foreclosure expense adjustment (350) (168) (142) (343) (576) Amortization of intangibles adjustment (4,108) (4,225) (4,096) (3,486) (3,486) Adjusted efficiency ratio numerator $ 136,978 $ 131,958 $ 131,412 $ 121,793 $ 122,294











Net interest income $ 193,026 $ 193,585 $ 185,099 $ 145,606 $ 153,081 Noninterest income 44,647 43,023 40,178 42,218 46,601 Fully tax-equivalent adjustment (effective tax rate of 26.135%) 6,770 6,203 6,096 5,602 5,579 Efficiency ratio denominator 244,443 242,811 231,373 193,426 205,261











Certain noninterest income items (non-GAAP)









Gain on insurance settlement (4,074) - - - - (Gain) loss from early retirement of TruPS - 365 - - - Gain on sale of intellectual property - (750) - - - Branch right sizing income - 65 88 - (2) (Gain) loss on sale of securities 52 22 150 54 348 Adjusted efficiency ratio denominator $ 240,421 $ 242,513 $ 231,611 $ 193,480 $ 205,607











Efficiency ratio (1) 58.33 % 57.22 % 67.77 % 66.39 % 68.98 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (1) 56.97 % 54.41 % 56.74 % 62.95 % 59.48 %













(1) Efficiency ratio is noninterest expense as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues. Adjusted efficiency ratio is noninterest expense before foreclosed property expense, amortization of intangibles and certain adjusting items as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues, excluding gains and losses from securities transactions and certain adjusting items, and is a non-GAAP measurement.









(2) Effective tax rate of 26.135%.











Simmons First National Corporation

SFNC Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Quarter-to-Date (continued)



For the Quarters Ended Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 (Unaudited) 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 ($ in thousands)









Calculation of Adjusted Net Interest Margin





















Net interest income $ 193,026 $ 193,585 $ 185,099 $ 145,606 $ 153,081 Fully tax-equivalent adjustment (effective tax rate of 26.135%) 6,770 6,203 6,096 5,602 5,579 Fully tax-equivalent net interest income 199,796 199,788 191,195 151,208 158,660











Total accretable yield (4,473) (5,834) (9,898) (3,703) (5,758) Adjusted net interest income $ 195,323 $ 193,954 $ 181,297 $ 147,505 $ 152,902











PPP loan interest income (103) (191) (1,648) (2,113) (5,107) Net interest income adjusted for PPP loans $ 199,693 $ 199,597 $ 189,547 $ 149,095 $ 153,553











Average earning assets $ 23,970,128 $ 23,745,097 $ 23,694,648 $ 22,185,215 $ 22,029,792 Average PPP loan balance (11,325) (18,179) (43,329) (89,757) (172,130) Average earning assets adjusted for PPP loans $ 23,958,803 $ 23,726,918 $ 23,651,319 $ 22,095,458 $ 21,857,662











Net interest margin 3.31 % 3.34 % 3.24 % 2.76 % 2.86 % Net interest margin adjusted for PPP loans 3.31 % 3.34 % 3.21 % 2.74 % 2.79 %











Calculation of Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR)





















Net interest income $ 193,026 $ 193,585 $ 185,099 $ 145,606 $ 153,081 Noninterest income 44,647 43,023 40,178 42,218 46,601 Revenue 237,673 236,608 225,277 187,824 199,682 Less: Gain (loss) on sale of securities (52) (22) (150) (54) (348) Less: Noninterest expense 142,575 138,943 156,813 128,417 141,597 Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR) $ 95,150 $ 97,687 $ 68,614 $ 59,461 $ 58,433











Calculation of Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue





















Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR) $ 95,150 $ 97,687 $ 68,614 $ 59,461 $ 58,433 Plus: Loss from early retirement of TruPS - 365 - - - Less: Gain on sale of intellectual property - (750) - - - Less: Gain on insurance settlement (4,074) - - - - Plus: Donation to Simmons First Foundation - - 1,738 - - Plus: Merger related costs 35 1,422 19,133 1,886 13,591 Plus: Branch right sizing costs 1,104 1,235 380 909 1,648 Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue $ 92,215 $ 99,959 $ 89,865 $ 62,256 $ 73,672

Simmons First National Corporation

SFNC Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Year-to-Date



For the Quarters Ended Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 (Unaudited) 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 ($ in thousands)









Calculation of Adjusted Return on Average Assets





















Net income available to common stockholders $ 256,412 $ 173,152 $ 92,549 $ 65,095 $ 271,109 Certain items (non-GAAP)









Gain on sale of branches - - - - (5,316) (Gain) loss from early retirement of TruPS 365 365 - - - Gain on sale of intellectual property (750) (750) - - - Gain on insurance settlement (4,074) - - - - Donation to Simmons First Foundation 1,738 1,738 1,738 - - Merger related costs 22,476 22,441 21,019 1,886 15,911 Branch right sizing (net) 3,628 2,524 1,289 909 (906) Day 2 CECL provision 33,779 33,779 33,779 - 22,688 Tax effect of certain items (2) (14,939) (15,707) (15,113) (731) (8,462) Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) $ 298,635 $ 217,542 $ 135,261 $ 67,159 $ 295,024











Average total assets $ 26,418,838 $ 26,162,136 $ 25,802,982 $ 24,826,199 $ 23,492,308











Return on average assets 0.97 % 0.88 % 0.72 % 1.06 % 1.15 % Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) 1.13 % 1.11 % 1.06 % 1.10 % 1.26 %











Calculation of Return on Tangible Common Equity





















Net income available to common stockholders $ 256,412 $ 173,152 $ 92,549 $ 65,095 $ 271,109 Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes 11,756 8,721 5,600 2,575 9,967 Total income available to common stockholders $ 268,168 $ 181,873 $ 98,149 $ 67,670 $ 281,076 Certain items (non-GAAP)









Gain on sale of branches - - - - (5,316) (Gain) loss from early retirement of TruPS 365 365 - - - Gain on sale of intellectual property (750) (750) - - - Gain on insurance settlement (4,074) - - - - Donation to Simmons First Foundation 1,738 1,738 1,738 - - Merger related costs 22,476 22,441 21,019 1,886 15,911 Branch right sizing (net) 3,628 2,524 1,289 909 (906) Day 2 CECL provision 33,779 33,779 33,779 - 22,688 Tax effect of certain items (2) (14,939) (15,707) (15,113) (731) (8,462) Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) 298,635 217,542 135,261 67,159 295,024 Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes 11,756 8,721 5,600 2,575 9,967 Total adjusted earnings available to common stockholders (non-GAAP) $ 310,391 $ 226,263 $ 140,861 $ 69,734 $ 288,233











Average common stockholders' equity $ 3,259,664 $ 3,274,743 $ 3,265,935 $ 3,169,108 $ 3,071,313 Average intangible assets:









Goodwill (1,266,762) (1,252,486) (1,223,352) (1,146,034) (1,090,967) Other intangibles (121,622) (118,385) (109,575) (104,905) (105,820) Total average intangibles (1,388,384) (1,370,871) (1,332,927) (1,250,939) (1,196,787) Average tangible common stockholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,871,280 $ 1,903,872 $ 1,933,008 $ 1,918,169 $ 1,874,526











Return on average common equity 7.87 % 7.07 % 5.71 % 8.33 % 8.83 % Return on tangible common equity 14.33 % 12.77 % 10.24 % 14.31 % 14.99 % Adjusted return on average common equity (non-GAAP) 9.16 % 8.88 % 8.35 % 8.59 % 9.61 % Adjusted return on tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 16.59 % 15.89 % 14.70 % 14.74 % 16.27 %











Calculation of Efficiency Ratio and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (1)





















Noninterest expense (efficiency ratio numerator) $ 566,748 $ 424,173 $ 285,230 $ 128,417 $ 483,589 Certain noninterest expense items (non-GAAP)









Merger related costs (22,476) (22,441) (21,019) (1,886) (15,911) Donation to Simmons First Foundation (1,738) (1,738) (1,738) - - Branch right sizing expense (3,475) (2,371) (1,201) (909) 537 Other real estate and foreclosure expense adjustment (1,003) (653) (485) (343) (2,121) Amortization of intangibles adjustment (15,915) (11,807) (7,582) (3,486) (13,494) Adjusted efficiency ratio numerator $ 522,141 $ 385,163 $ 253,205 $ 121,793 $ 452,600











Net interest income $ 717,316 $ 524,290 $ 330,705 $ 145,606 $ 591,532 Noninterest income 170,066 125,419 82,396 42,218 191,815 Fully tax-equivalent adjustment (effective tax rate of 26.135%) 24,671 17,901 11,698 5,602 19,231 Efficiency ratio denominator 912,053 667,610 424,799 193,426 802,578











Certain noninterest income items (non-GAAP)









Gain on insurance settlement (4,074) - - - - (Gain) loss from early retirement of TruPS 365 365 - - - Gain on sale of intellectual property (750) (750) - - - Gain on sale of branches - - - - (5,316) Branch right sizing income 153 153 88 - (369) (Gain) loss on sale of securities 278 226 204 54 (15,498) Adjusted efficiency ratio denominator $ 908,025 $ 667,604 $ 425,091 $ 193,480 $ 781,395











Efficiency ratio (1) 62.14 % 63.54 % 67.14 % 66.39 % 60.25 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (1) 57.50 % 57.69 % 59.56 % 62.95 % 57.92 %











Calculation of Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR)





















Net interest income $ 717,316 $ 524,290 $ 330,705 $ 145,606 $ 591,532 Noninterest income 170,066 125,419 82,396 42,218 191,815 Revenue 887,382 649,709 413,101 187,824 783,347 Less: Gain (loss) on sale of securities (278) (226) (204) (54) 15,498 Less: Noninterest expense 566,748 424,173 285,230 128,417 483,589 Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR) $ 320,912 $ 225,762 $ 128,075 $ 59,461 $ 284,260













(1) Efficiency ratio is noninterest expense as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues. Adjusted efficiency ratio is noninterest expense before foreclosed property expense, amortization of intangibles and certain adjusting items as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues, excluding gains and losses from securities transactions and certain adjusting items, and is a non-GAAP measurement.









(2) Effective tax rate of 26.135%.











