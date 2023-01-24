Luxury Agent Morgan Trent leaves Compass for AKG | Christie's International Real Estate

Trent, one of Aaron Kirman's Top Performers for Past Four Years, Makes the Switch to the New Luxury Brokerage

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Morgan Trent, former NFL cornerback turned luxury residential real estate agent, announced that he is making the switch to AKG | Christie's International Real Estate, continuing his role with one of the nation's top-producing residential sales teams. This move follows last year's news that real estate powerhouse, Aaron Kirman left his top position at Compass and started his own luxury brokerage in a new partnership with Christie's International Real Estate. As President of Trent Luxury, Trent plans to continue fostering a team-oriented approach and maintaining a dominant position in the market, as he has done for years alongside Kirman.

"Morgan is one of the real estate agents in the country who has a database of the who's who. Representing athletes, celebrities, and CEOs alike, his database is second to none and we are thrilled to have him as one of our partners here at AKG," said Aaron Kirman, CEO of AKG | Christie's International Real Estate.

Trent joins Christie's International following his departure from COMPASS, where he was responsible for the sale of noteworthy properties such as 5 Avalon Vista, which sold for $21 million, 627 Moreno, which sold for $19.5 million and the highly impressive sale of a $36.5 million property in Brentwood - the most expensive home transaction of the year in the prestigious Westside neighborhood.

"AKG|Christie's International Real Estate is the perfect partner for Trent Luxury with such a proven track record and presence in the luxury space," said Trent Morgan, President of Trent Luxury. "The Christie's International Real Estate brand alone gives us the look and feel that we weren't able to attain at other brokerages and is much more aligned with where we see Trent Luxury going over the next several years."

Born and raised in sunny Southern California, Trent's journey has been anything but ordinary. After graduating from the University of Michigan on a football scholarship, he was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2009 and spent several seasons living out his dream in the NFL. In his off-seasons, Trent pursued his passion for real estate, obtaining his license and now serves a diverse range of clients including executives, professional athletes, and entertainers. Trent's diligent work ethic and dedication to his clients are reminiscent of the same qualities that have allowed him to achieve success in the past.

Founded by Aaron Kirman and headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA, AKG | Christie's International Real Estate is one of the nation's top-producing residential sales teams with a total of over $14 billion in luxury real estate sales and over $1.6 billion sold in 2022. Dedicated to infusing innovation and disrupting the traditional real estate sector, AKG | Christie's International Real Estate is consistently ranked among the top 10 producing teams by Wall Street Journal and Real Trends, setting price-per-square-foot records throughout Southern California. To learn more about Aaron Kirman and AKG | Christie's International Real Estate, please visit www.akgre.com . To learn more about Morgan, please www.trentluxury.com and follow him on Instagram at @TrentLuxury .

