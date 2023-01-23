Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings and Quarterly Dividend

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Bancshares, Inc., (the "Company"), (NasdaqGS: NWBI) announced net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 of $34.6 million, or $0.27 per diluted share. This represents an increase of $4.6 million, or 15.3%, compared to the same quarter last year, when net income was $30.1 million, or $0.24 per diluted share. The annualized returns on average shareholders' equity and average assets for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 were 9.38% and 0.98% compared to 7.65% and 0.82% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share payable on February 14, 2023 to shareholders of record as of February 2, 2023. This is the 113th consecutive quarter in which the Company has paid a cash dividend. Based on the market value of the Company's common stock as of December 31, 2022, this represents an annualized dividend yield of approximately 5.7%.

Louis J. Torchio , President and CEO, added, "We were very pleased with our organic loan growth this quarter of $178.9 million , or 1.7%, spread across all loan categories. In addition, our net interest margin expanded by 15 basis points to 3.57%, and asset quality metrics remain solid. We have also taken additional measures to reduce expenses and improve our efficiency. We recently announced the further optimization of eight offices within our branch network to be completed in April 2023. In-branch activity continues to slow as customers prefer to transact through online and mobile channels. In addition, we have re-aligned our workforce to correspond with our strategic direction as a commercial bank, further streamlining our operations. These efforts generated $4.2 million of severance and restructuring costs in the fourth quarter with an additional $3.2 million expected to be recognized in the first quarter of 2023."

Mr. Torchio continued, "These necessary measures will reduce our overall workforce by approximately 12% and generate approximately $16.0 million in annual operating expense savings beginning in the second quarter of 2023. These operating expense savings are expected to be reinvested in the Company's strategic initiatives during 2023, focused on shifting our balance sheet mix and continuing our journey as a full-service commercial bank. This shift includes further buildout of our core middle market C&I strategy throughout our footprint with full relationship banking, including enhanced treasury management services. In addition, we will further scale small business lending with particular focus on Small Business Administration (SBA) financing and secondary market sales, as well as the recent addition of our new equipment finance team with specialty finance expertise throughout the east coast"

Net interest income increased by $20.4 million , or 21.1%, to $117.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, from $96.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. This increase in net interest income is due to both the increase in market interest rates and the change in our interest-earning asset mix. Cash in interest-earning deposits was redeployed into higher yielding loans and investments, which, along with higher market interest rates, caused the yield on interest-earning assets to increase to 3.89% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 from 3.05% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. This increase in yield was partially offset by an increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities, which increased to 0.46% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 from 0.26% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The net effect of the changes in interest rates and average balances was an increase in the Company's net interest margin to 3.57% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, from 2.89% for the same quarter last year.

The provision for credit losses increased by $10.9 million , reflecting an expense of $9.0 million for the current quarter ended December 31, 2022 compared to a provision credit of $1.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. This increase was primarily due to growth within our loan portfolio during the current year in conjunction with forecasted economic deterioration reflected in our allowance for credit loss models, including a reduction in home and used vehicle values. The Company continued to experience improvement in asset quality as classified loans decreased by $126.9 million , or 34.9%, to $236.2 million , or 2.2% of total loans, at December 31, 2022, from $363.2 million , or 3.6% of total loans, at December 31, 2021. Total delinquent loans also decreased to $85.9 million , or 0.8% of loans receivable, at December 31, 2022 from $96.9 million , or 1.0% of loans receivable, at December 31, 2021. In addition, the Company experienced net charge-offs during the current quarter of $806,000 , or 0.03% on an annualized basis, compared to net charge-offs of $5.6 million , or 0.22% on an annualized basis, during the same quarter last year, for an overall net improvement of $4 .8 million.

Noninterest income increased by $816,000 , or 3.0%, to $27.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, from $27.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. This increase was primarily due to an increase in our other operating income of $1 .7 million, or 53.5%, to $4.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 from $3 .2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. This increase was primarily the result of gains from the sale of branch buildings associated with the previously announced branch consolidations and improvements in other fee income. Partially offsetting this increase was a decline in mortgage banking income of $1.6 million , or 77.5%, to $477,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 from $2.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. This decrease reflects the impact of less favorable pricing in the secondary market, due primarily to the volatile interest rate environment, as well as a decrease in mortgage volumes primarily due to higher market interest rates.

Noninterest expense increased by $4.4 million, or 5.1%, to $90.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 from $86.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. This increase was primarily due to an increase in other expenses of $2.8 million, or 210.5%, and an increase in merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses of $1.4 million, or 50.9%. The increase in other expense was primarily due to an increase in our unfunded loan loss reserve associated with the origination of loans with current off-balance sheet exposure. The increase in merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense was a result of severance and fixed asset charges related to the branch optimization and personnel reduction, as previously noted.

The provision for income taxes increased by $1.3 million , or 14.1%, to $10.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 from $9.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 due primarily to an increase in income before taxes in the current quarter.

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2022 was $133 .7 million, or $1.05 per diluted share. This represents a decrease of $20 .7 million, or 13.4%, compared to the year ended December 31, 2021 , when net income was $154 .3 million, or $1.21 per diluted share. The annualized returns on average shareholders' equity and average assets for the year ended December 31, 2022 were 8.80% and 0.94% compared to 9.91% and 1.08% for the prior year. This decrease in net income was the result of an increase in provision for credit losses of $29 .7 million, primarily as a result of the provision credit in 2021 related to the release of reserves built-up during COVID-19. In addition, noninterest income decreased by $32 .0 million, or 22.4%, largely due to the $25.3 million gain recognized on the sale of the insurance business in the second quarter of 2021. Also contributing to the decline in noninterest income was an $11 .0 million reduction in mortgage banking income due to the volatile interest rate environment causing unfavorable pricing in the secondary market and a slowdown in mortgage loan activity in general. Partially offsetting these unfavorable variances was an increase in net interest income by $29 .4 million, or 7.5%, to $420 .7 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 from $391 .3 million for the year ended December 31 , 2021. This increase in net interest income was due primarily to an increase in the yield on interest-earning assets to 3.41% for the year ended December 31, 2022 from 3.18% for the year ended December 31, 2021 , as well as an increase in the average balance of interest earning assets by $17 .6 million. Lastly, noninterest expense decreased by $4 .9 million, or 1.4%, to $340 .0 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 from $344 .9 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 despite an increase in merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense of $2 .2 million, or 62.7%, related to the branch and personnel optimization expense and an increase in other expenses of $7 .3 million related primarily to the buildup of credit loss reserves for unfunded loans with off balance sheet exposure.

Columbus, Ohio, Northwest Bancshares, Inc. is the bank holding company of Northwest Bank. Founded in 1896 and headquartered in Warren, Pennsylvania, Northwest Bank is a full-service financial institution offering a complete line of business and personal banking products, as well as treasury management solutions and wealth management services. As of December 31, 2022, Northwest operated 142 full-service community banking offices and eight free standing drive-through facilities in Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio and Indiana. The common stock of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market ("NWBI"). Additional information regarding Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Northwest Bank can be accessed on-line at www.northwest.com

Forward-Looking Statements - This release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition and results of operations of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. including, without limitations, statements relating to the earnings outlook of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements, include among others, the following possibilities: (1) changes in the interest rate environment; (2) competitive pressure among financial services companies; (3) general economic conditions including inflation and an increase in non-performing loans; (4) changes in legislation or regulatory requirements; (5) difficulties in continuing to improve operating efficiencies; (6) difficulties in the integration of acquired businesses or the ability to complete sales transactions; (7) increased risk associated with commercial real-estate and business loans; and (8) the effect of any pandemic, including COVID-19, war or act of terrorism. Management has no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date of this release.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



December 31,

2022

September 30,

2022

December 31,

2021 Assets









Cash and cash equivalents $ 139,365

118,549

1,279,259 Marketable securities available-for-sale (amortized cost of $1,431,728, $1,466,883 and $1,565,002, respectively) 1,218,108

1,251,791

1,548,592 Marketable securities held-to-maturity (fair value of $751,384, $771,238 and $751,513, respectively) 881,249

899,411

768,154 Total cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities 2,238,722

2,269,751

3,596,005 Residential mortgage loans held-for-sale 9,913

15,834

25,056 Residential mortgage loans 3,488,686

3,386,064

2,969,564 Home equity loans 1,297,674

1,284,989

1,319,931 Consumer loans 2,168,655

2,116,238

1,838,748 Commercial real estate loans 2,823,555

2,812,830

3,015,484 Commercial loans 1,131,969

1,125,570

847,609 Total loans receivable 10,920,452

10,741,525

10,016,392 Allowance for credit losses (118,036)

(109,819)

(102,241) Loans receivable, net 10,802,416

10,631,706

9,914,151 FHLB stock, at cost 40,143

19,281

14,184 Accrued interest receivable 35,528

29,536

25,599 Real estate owned, net 413

450

873 Premises and equipment, net 145,909

146,173

156,524 Bank-owned life insurance 255,062

255,015

256,213 Goodwill 380,997

380,997

380,997 Other intangible assets, net 8,560

9,491

12,836 Other assets 205,574

210,744

144,126 Total assets $ 14,113,324

13,953,144

14,501,508 Liabilities and shareholders' equity









Liabilities









Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 2,993,243

3,094,120

3,099,526 Interest-bearing demand deposits 2,686,431

2,812,730

2,940,442 Money market deposit accounts 2,457,569

2,577,013

2,629,882 Savings deposits 2,275,020

2,327,419

2,303,760 Time deposits 1,052,285

1,067,110

1,327,555 Total deposits 11,464,548

11,878,392

12,301,165











Borrowed funds 681,166

150,036

139,093 Subordinated debt 113,840

113,753

123,575 Junior subordinated debentures 129,314

129,249

129,054 Advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance 47,613

29,647

44,582 Accrued interest payable 3,231

831

1,804 Other liabilities 182,126

191,450

178,664 Total liabilities 12,621,838

12,493,358

12,917,937 Shareholders' equity









Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: 50,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued —

—

— Common stock, $0.01 par value: 500,000,000 shares authorized, 127,028,848, 126,921,989 and

126,612,183 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 1,270

1,269

1,266 Additional paid-in capital 1,019,647

1,017,189

1,010,405 Retained earnings 641,727

632,476

609,529 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (171,158)

(191,148)

(37,629) Total shareholders' equity 1,491,486

1,459,786

1,583,571 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 14,113,324

13,953,144

14,501,508 Equity to assets 10.57 %

10.46 %

10.92 % Tangible common equity to assets* 8.03 %

7.88 %

8.43 % Book value per share $ 11.74

11.50

12.51 Tangible book value per share* $ 8.67

8.42

9.40 Closing market price per share $ 13.98

13.51

14.16 Full time equivalent employees 2,160

2,191

2,332 Number of banking offices 150

150

170

* Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP).

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



Quarter ended

December 31,

2022

September 30,

2022

June 30,

2022

March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021









Interest income:

















Loans receivable $ 117,137

106,943

95,574

88,174

95,295 Mortgage-backed securities 8,603

8,683

7,158

6,360

5,743 Taxable investment securities 840

838

715

677

640 Tax-free investment securities 701

709

683

674

688 FHLB stock dividends 419

148

82

81

82 Interest-earning deposits 153

1,295

1,684

467

467 Total interest income 127,853

118,616

105,896

96,433

102,915 Interest expense:

















Deposits 3,871

3,157

3,341

3,751

4,295 Borrowed funds 6,938

2,710

2,290

2,059

1,964 Total interest expense 10,809

5,867

5,631

5,810

6,259 Net interest income 117,044

112,749

100,265

90,623

96,656 Provision for credit losses 9,023

7,689

2,629

(1,481)

(1,909) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 108,021

105,060

97,636

92,104

98,565 Noninterest income:

















Loss on sale of investments (1)

(2)

(3)

(2)

(4) Service charges and fees 14,125

14,323

13,673

13,067

13,500 Trust and other financial services income 6,642

6,650

7,461

7,012

6,820 Gain/(loss) on real estate owned, net 51

290

291

(29)

71 Income from bank-owned life insurance 1,663

1,475

2,008

1,983

1,343 Mortgage banking income 477

766

2,157

1,465

2,120 Other operating income 4,901

3,301

4,861

2,244

3,192 Total noninterest income 27,858

26,803

30,448

25,740

27,042 Noninterest expense:

















Compensation and employee benefits 46,658

46,711

48,073

46,917

48,691 Premises and occupancy costs 7,370

7,171

7,280

7,797

7,104 Office operations 3,544

3,229

3,162

3,383

3,144 Collections expense 563

322

403

520

602 Processing expenses 13,585

13,416

12,947

12,548

13,639 Marketing expenses 2,773

2,147

2,047

2,128

2,054 Federal deposit insurance premiums 1,319

1,200

1,130

1,129

1,131 Professional services 5,434

3,363

3,333

2,573

4,513 Amortization of intangible assets 932

1,047

1,115

1,183

1,205 Real estate owned expense 53

61

72

37

44 Merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense 4,243

—

—

1,374

2,812 Other expenses 4,180

3,906

5,245

2,355

1,346 Total noninterest expense 90,654

82,573

84,807

81,944

86,285 Income before income taxes 45,225

49,290

43,277

35,900

39,322 Income tax expense 10,576

11,986

9,851

7,613

9,266 Net income $ 34,649

37,304

33,426

28,287

30,056



















Basic earnings per share $ 0.27

0.29

0.26

0.22

0.24 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.27

0.29

0.26

0.22

0.24



















Annualized return on average equity 9.38 %

9.84 %

8.90 %

7.17 %

7.65 % Annualized return on average assets 0.98 %

1.05 %

0.94 %

0.80 %

0.82 % Annualized return on tangible common equity * 12.48 %

13.84 %

12.16 %

10.14 %

10.02 %



















Efficiency ratio ** 58.99 %

58.42 %

64.03 %

68.22 %

66.51 % Annualized noninterest expense to average assets *** 2.43 %

2.30 %

2.35 %

2.23 %

2.25 %

* Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP). ** Excludes gain on sale of insurance business, amortization of intangible assets and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (non-GAAP). *** Excludes amortization of intangible assets and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (non-GAAP).

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



Year ended December 31,

2022

2021 Interest income:





Loans receivable $ 407,828

390,343 Mortgage-backed securities 30,804

21,463 Taxable investment securities 3,070

2,616 Tax-free investment securities 2,767

2,485 FHLB stock dividends 730

407 Interest-earning deposits 3,599

1,194 Total interest income 448,798

418,508 Interest expense:





Deposits 14,120

19,122 Borrowed funds 13,997

8,124 Total interest expense 28,117

27,246 Net interest income 420,681

391,262 Provision for credit losses 17,860

(11,883) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 402,821

403,145 Noninterest income:





Loss on sale of investments (8)

(176) Service charges and fees 55,188

51,837 Trust and other financial services income 27,765

27,921 Insurance commission income —

3,633 Gain on real estate owned, net 603

442 Income from bank-owned life insurance 7,129

6,050 Mortgage banking income 4,865

15,892 Gain on sale of insurance business —

25,327 Other operating income 15,307

11,963 Total noninterest income 110,849

142,889 Noninterest expense:





Compensation and employee benefits 188,359

193,887 Premises and occupancy costs 29,618

31,073 Office operations 13,318

13,769 Collections expense 1,808

1,932 Processing expenses 52,496

55,763 Marketing expenses 9,095

8,237 Federal deposit insurance premiums 4,778

4,975 Professional services 14,703

17,621 Amortization of intangible assets 4,277

5,553 Real estate owned expense 223

298 Merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense 5,617

3,453 Other expenses 15,686

8,349 Total noninterest expense 339,978

344,910 Income before income taxes 173,692

201,124 Income tax expense 40,026

46,801 Net income $ 133,666

154,323







Basic earnings per share $ 1.05

1.22 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.05

1.21







Return on average equity 8.80 %

9.91 % Return on average assets 0.94 %

1.08 % Return on tangible common equity * 12.13 %

12.97 %







Efficiency ratio ** 62.10 %

66.02 % Noninterest expense to average assets *** 2.33 %

2.35 %

* Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP). ** Excludes gain on sale of insurance business, amortization of intangible assets and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (non-GAAP). *** Excludes amortization of intangible assets and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (non-GAAP).

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to GAAP Net Income (Unaudited) * (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



Quarter ended December 31,

Year ended December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Operating results (non-GAAP):













Net interest income $ 117,044

96,656

420,681

391,262 Provision for credit losses 9,023

(1,909)

17,860

(11,883) Noninterest income 27,858

27,042

110,849

117,562 Noninterest expense 86,411

83,473

334,361

341,457 Income taxes 11,764

10,053

41,599

40,676 Net operating income (non-GAAP) $ 37,704

32,081

137,710

138,574 Diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 0.30

0.25

1.08

1.08















Average equity $ 1,465,285

1,559,627

1,518,704

1,557,582 Average assets 13,983,100

14,474,091

14,177,698

14,308,334 Annualized return on average equity (non-GAAP) 10.21 %

8.16 %

9.07 %

8.90 % Annualized return on average assets (non-GAAP) 1.07 %

0.88 %

0.97 %

0.97 %















Reconciliation of net operating income to net income:













Net operating income (non-GAAP) $ 37,704

32,081

137,710

138,574 Non-GAAP adjustments, net of tax:













Gain on sale of insurance business —

—

—

18,235 Merger/asset disposition expense (3,055)

(2,025)

(4,044)

(2,486) Net income (GAAP) $ 34,649

30,056

133,666

154,323 Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 0.27

0.24

1.05

1.21















Annualized return on average equity (GAAP) 9.38 %

7.65 %

8.80 %

9.91 % Annualized return on average assets (GAAP) 0.98 %

0.82 %

0.94 %

1.08 %

* The table summarizes the Company's results from operations on a GAAP basis and on an operating (non-GAAP) basis for the periods indicated. Operating results exclude the gain on the sale of our insurance business and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense. The net tax effect was calculated using statutory tax rates of approximately 28.0%. The Company believes this non-GAAP presentation provides a meaningful comparison of operational performance and facilitates a more effective evaluation and comparison of results to assess performance in relation to ongoing operations.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Asset Quality (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands)



December 31,

2022

September 30,

2022

June 30,

2022

March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021 Nonaccrual loans current:

















Residential mortgage loans $ 1,496

2,186

1,970

1,884

1,354 Home equity loans 1,418

1,158

1,337

1,376

1,212 Consumer loans 836

833

976

1,148

1,336 Commercial real estate loans 53,303

56,193

60,537

79,810

106,233 Commercial loans 895

1,801

5,270

6,060

6,098 Total nonaccrual loans current $ 57,948

62,171

70,090

90,278

116,233 Nonaccrual loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days:

















Residential mortgage loans $ 473

54

2

760

244 Home equity loans 180

316

172

195

223 Consumer loans 178

155

158

190

241 Commercial real estate loans 1,220

55

911

333

239 Commercial loans 145

237

358

4

53 Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days $ 2,196

817

1,601

1,482

1,000 Nonaccrual loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days:

















Residential mortgage loans $ 31

32

199

830

1,163 Home equity loans 290

432

566

371

61 Consumer loans 341

382

226

280

292 Commercial real estate loans 473

848

630

—

364 Commercial loans 96

132

73

—

218 Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days $ 1,231

1,826

1,694

1,481

2,098 Nonaccrual loans delinquent 90 days or more:

















Residential mortgage loans $ 5,574

5,544

5,445

3,976

7,641 Home equity loans 2,257

1,779

2,081

2,968

4,262 Consumer loans 2,672

2,031

1,942

1,782

2,069 Commercial real estate loans 7,867

8,821

14,949

21,399

24,063 Commercial loans 1,491

638

583

795

1,105 Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 90 days or more $ 19,861

18,813

25,000

30,920

39,140 Total nonaccrual loans $ 81,236

83,627

98,385

124,161

158,471 Total nonaccrual loans $ 81,236

83,627

98,385

124,161

158,471 Loans 90 days past due and still accruing 744

357

379

420

331 Nonperforming loans 81,980

83,984

98,764

124,581

158,802 Real estate owned, net 413

450

1,205

929

873 Nonperforming assets $ 82,393

84,434

99,969

125,510

159,675 Nonaccrual troubled debt restructuring * $ 29,239

30,406

37,647

16,015

17,216 Accruing troubled debt restructuring 11,442

16,344

16,590

12,686

13,072 Total troubled debt restructuring $ 40,681

46,750

54,237

28,701

30,288



















Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.75 %

0.78 %

0.95 %

1.23 %

1.59 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.58 %

0.61 %

0.71 %

0.87 %

1.10 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.08 %

1.02 %

0.94 %

0.98 %

1.02 % Allowance for total loans excluding PPP loan balances 1.08 %

1.02 %

0.95 %

0.98 %

1.03 % Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 143.98 %

130.76 %

99.59 %

79.70 %

64.38 %

* Amounts included in nonperforming loans above.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Loans by Credit Quality Indicators (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands)



At December 31, 2022

Pass

Special mention *

Substandard **

Doubtful

Loss

Loans receivable Personal Banking:























Residential mortgage loans

$ 3,484,870

—

13,729

—

—

3,498,599 Home equity loans

1,292,146

—

5,528

—

—

1,297,674 Consumer loans

2,164,220

—

4,435

—

—

2,168,655 Total Personal Banking

6,941,236

—

23,692

—

—

6,964,928 Commercial Banking:























Commercial real estate loans

2,579,809

55,076

188,670

—

—

2,823,555 Commercial loans

1,100,707

7,384

23,878

—

—

1,131,969 Total Commercial Banking

3,680,516

62,460

212,548

—

—

3,955,524 Total loans

$ 10,621,752

62,460

236,240

—

—

10,920,452 At September 30, 2022























Personal Banking:























Residential mortgage loans

$ 3,388,168

—

13,730

—

—

3,401,898 Home equity loans

1,279,968

—

5,021

—

—

1,284,989 Consumer loans

2,112,478

—

3,760

—

—

2,116,238 Total Personal Banking

6,780,614

—

22,511

—

—

6,803,125 Commercial Banking:























Commercial real estate loans

2,589,648

34,684

188,498

—

—

2,812,830 Commercial loans

1,094,830

4,004

26,736

—

—

1,125,570 Total Commercial Banking

3,684,478

38,688

215,234

—

—

3,938,400 Total loans

$ 10,465,092

38,688

237,745

—

—

10,741,525 At June 30, 2022























Personal Banking:























Residential mortgage loans

$ 3,273,117

—

13,658

—

—

3,286,775 Home equity loans

1,275,124

—

5,368

—

—

1,280,492 Consumer loans

1,998,863

—

3,682

—

—

2,002,545 Total Personal Banking

6,547,104

—

22,708

—

—

6,569,812 Commercial Banking:























Commercial real estate loans

2,600,207

51,540

224,429

—

—

2,876,176 Commercial loans

954,129

2,468

30,239

—

—

986,836 Total Commercial Banking

3,554,336

54,008

254,668

—

—

3,863,012 Total loans

$ 10,101,440

54,008

277,376

—

—

10,432,824 At March 31, 2022























Personal Banking:























Residential mortgage loans

$ 3,108,366

—

13,523

—

—

3,121,889 Home equity loans

1,280,342

—

6,178

—

—

1,286,520 Consumer loans

1,892,162

—

3,819

—

—

1,895,981 Total Personal Banking

6,280,870

—

23,520

—

—

6,304,390 Commercial Banking:























Commercial real estate loans

2,633,808

62,091

263,994

—

—

2,959,893 Commercial loans

839,125

3,277

32,349

—

—

874,751 Total Commercial Banking

3,472,933

65,368

296,343

—

—

3,834,644 Total loans

$ 9,753,803

65,368

319,863

—

—

10,139,034 At December 31, 2021























Personal Banking:























Residential mortgage loans

$ 2,978,080

—

16,540

—

—

2,994,620 Home equity loans

1,312,820

—

7,111

—

—

1,319,931 Consumer loans

1,834,478

—

4,270

—

—

1,838,748 Total Personal Banking

6,125,378

—

27,921

—

—

6,153,299 Commercial Banking:























Commercial real estate loans

2,639,676

74,123

301,685

—

—

3,015,484 Commercial loans

808,323

5,730

33,556

—

—

847,609 Total Commercial Banking

3,447,999

79,853

335,241

—

—

3,863,093 Total loans

$ 9,573,377

79,853

363,162

—

—

10,016,392

* Includes $7.4 million, $4.5 million, $7.4 million, $4.4 million, and $14.9 million of acquired loans at December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively. ** Includes $39.1 million, $51.4 million, $59.3 million, $71.9 million, and $81.5 million of acquired loans at December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Loan Delinquency (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands)



December 31,

2022

*

September 30,

2022

*

June 30,

2022

*

March 31,

2022

*

December 31,

2021

* (Number of loans and dollar amount of loans)

























































Loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days:

























































Residential mortgage loans 304

$ 29,487

0.8 %

26

$ 1,052

— %

20

$ 785

— %

281

$ 24,057

0.8 %

277

$ 20,567

0.7 % Home equity loans 145

6,657

0.5 %

88

3,278

0.3 %

107

3,664

0.3 %

105

3,867

0.3 %

112

3,153

0.2 % Consumer loans 737

9,435

0.4 %

549

6,546

0.3 %

563

6,898

0.3 %

523

6,043

0.3 %

589

6,536

0.4 % Commercial real estate loans 29

4,008

0.1 %

13

1,332

— %

26

2,701

0.1 %

25

3,643

0.1 %

17

17,065

0.6 % Commercial loans 51

2,648

0.2 %

48

2,582

0.2 %

24

1,486

0.2 %

16

1,268

0.1 %

12

193

— % Total loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days 1,266

$ 52,235

0.5 %

724

$ 14,790

0.1 %

740

$ 15,534

0.1 %

950

$ 38,878

0.4 %

1,007

$ 47,514

0.5 %



























































Loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days:

























































Residential mortgage loans 65

$ 5,563

0.2 %

51

$ 4,320

0.1 %

61

$ 5,941

0.2 %

24

$ 1,950

0.1 %

59

$ 5,433

0.2 % Home equity loans 29

975

0.1 %

36

1,227

0.1 %

28

952

0.1 %

28

1,138

0.1 %

30

949

0.1 % Consumer loans 255

3,070

0.1 %

223

2,663

0.1 %

178

1,460

0.1 %

159

1,839

0.1 %

195

2,006

0.1 % Commercial real estate loans 16

2,377

0.1 %

13

1,741

0.1 %

9

1,472

0.1 %

1

112

— %

5

769

— % Commercial loans 24

1,115

0.1 %

14

808

0.1 %

6

341

— %

3

103

— %

10

727

0.1 % Total loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days 389

$ 13,100

0.1 %

337

$ 10,759

0.1 %

282

$ 10,166

0.1 %

215

$ 5,142

0.1 %

299

$ 9,884

0.1 %



























































Loans delinquent 90 days or more: **

























































Residential mortgage loans 65

$ 5,574

0.2 %

64

$ 5,544

0.2 %

63

$ 5,445

0.2 %

47

$ 3,976

0.1 %

87

$ 7,641

0.3 % Home equity loans 68

2,257

0.2 %

65

1,779

0.1 %

69

2,081

0.2 %

91

2,968

0.2 %

105

4,262

0.3 % Consumer loans 334

3,079

0.1 %

289

2,388

0.1 %

286

2,321

0.1 %

287

2,202

0.1 %

296

2,400

0.1 % Commercial real estate loans 19

7,867

0.3 %

22

8,821

0.3 %

31

14,949

0.5 %

41

21,399

0.7 %

52

24,063

0.8 % Commercial loans 15

1,829

0.2 %

11

638

0.1 %

10

583

0.1 %

10

795

0.1 %

8

1,105

0.1 % Total loans delinquent 90 days or more 501

$ 20,606

0.2 %

451

$ 19,170

0.2 %

459

$ 25,379

0.2 %

476

$ 31,340

0.3 %

548

$ 39,471

0.4 %



























































Total loans delinquent 2,156

$ 85,941

0.8 %

1,512

$ 44,719

0.4 %

1,481

$ 51,079

0.5 %

1,641

$ 75,360

0.7 %

1,854

$ 96,869

1.0 %

* Represents delinquency, in dollars, divided by the respective total amount of that type of loan outstanding. ** Includes purchased credit deteriorated loans of $1.7 million, $783,000, $6.3 million, $7.1 million, and $7.3 million at December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Allowance for Credit Losses (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands)



Quarter ended

December 31,

2022

September 30,

2022

June 30,

2022

March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021 Beginning balance $ 109,819

98,355

99,295

102,241

109,767 Provision 9,023

7,689

2,629

(1,481)

(1,909) Charge-offs residential mortgage (546)

(166)

(138)

(1,183)

(784) Charge-offs home equity (232)

(535)

(255)

(447)

(1,299) Charge-offs consumer (2,430)

(2,341)

(1,912)

(1,723)

(2,897) Charge-offs commercial real estate (621)

(1,329)

(4,392)

(1,024)

(2,652) Charge-offs commercial (404)

(243)

(329)

(681)

(2,586) Recoveries 3,427

8,389

3,457

3,593

4,601 Ending balance $ 118,036

109,819

98,355

99,295

102,241 Net (recoveries)/charge-offs to average loans, annualized 0.03 %

(0.14) %

0.14 %

0.06 %

0.22 %



Year ended December 31,

2022

2021 Beginning balance $ 102,241

134,427 Provision 17,860

(11,883) Charge-offs residential mortgage (2,033)

(3,672) Charge-offs home equity (1,469)

(3,380) Charge-offs consumer (8,406)

(10,049) Charge-offs commercial real estate (7,366)

(12,823) Charge-offs commercial (1,657)

(4,213) Recoveries 18,866

13,834 Ending balance $ 118,036

102,241 Net charge-offs to average loans 0.02 %

0.20 %

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Average Balance Sheet (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands)

The following table sets forth certain information relating to the Company's average balance sheet and reflects the average yield on assets and average cost of liabilities for the periods indicated. Such yields and costs are derived by dividing income or expense by the

average balance of assets or liabilities, respectively, for the periods presented. Average balances are calculated using daily averages.



Quarter ended

December 31, 2022

September 30, 2022

June 30, 2022

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

Average balance

Interest

Avg. yield/ cost (h)

Average balance

Interest

Avg. yield/ cost (h)

Average balance

Interest

Avg. yield/ cost (h)

Average balance

Interest

Avg. yield/ cost (h)

Average balance

Interest

Avg. yield/ cost (h) Assets:

























































Interest-earning assets:

























































Residential mortgage loans $ 3,439,401

30,974

3.60 %

$ 3,331,173

29,414

3.53 %

$ 3,171,469

27,327

3.45 %

$ 2,980,788

25,542

3.43 %

$ 2,977,942

25,269

3.39 % Home equity loans 1,282,733

15,264

4.72 %

1,274,918

13,658

4.25 %

1,277,440

11,961

3.76 %

1,293,986

11,472

3.60 %

1,328,553

11,750

3.51 % Consumer loans 2,069,207

19,709

3.78 %

1,981,754

17,256

3.45 %

1,880,769

15,777

3.36 %

1,799,037

14,907

3.36 %

1,756,620

15,514

3.50 % Commercial real estate loans 2,822,008

35,428

4.91 %

2,842,597

34,158

4.70 %

2,915,750

31,844

4.32 %

3,000,204

29,757

3.97 %

3,113,924

34,062

4.28 % Commercial loans 1,113,178

16,315

5.74 %

1,050,124

12,978

4.84 %

912,454

9,090

3.94 %

824,770

6,897

3.34 %

855,998

9,154

4.18 % Total loans receivable (a) (b) (d) 10,726,527

117,690

4.35 %

10,480,566

107,464

4.07 %

10,157,882

95,999

3.79 %

9,898,785

88,575

3.63 %

10,033,037

95,749

3.79 % Mortgage-backed securities (c) 1,956,167

8,603

1.76 %

2,019,715

8,683

1.72 %

1,952,375

7,158

1.47 %

1,945,173

6,360

1.31 %

1,894,683

5,743

1.21 % Investment securities (c) (d) 386,468

1,753

1.81 %

388,755

1,762

1.81 %

376,935

1,590

1.69 %

373,694

1,540

1.65 %

358,558

1,535

1.71 % FHLB stock, at cost 26,827

419

6.19 %

14,028

148

4.19 %

13,428

82

2.44 %

13,870

81

2.38 %

14,459

82

2.25 % Other interest-earning deposits 9,990

153

5.99 %

253,192

1,295

2.00 %

846,142

1,684

0.79 %

1,218,960

467

0.15 %

1,168,449

467

0.16 % Total interest-earning assets 13,105,979

128,618

3.89 %

13,156,256

119,352

3.60 %

13,346,762

106,513

3.20 %

13,450,482

97,023

2.93 %

13,469,186

103,576

3.05 % Noninterest-earning assets (e) 877,121









896,663









909,943









973,092









1,004,905







Total assets $ 13,983,100









$ 14,052,919









$ 14,256,705









$ 14,423,574









$ 14,474,091







Liabilities and shareholders' equity:

























































Interest-bearing liabilities:

























































Savings deposits $ 2,298,451

585

0.10 %

$ 2,350,248

594

0.10 %

$ 2,361,919

589

0.10 %

$ 2,334,494

592

0.10 %

$ 2,282,606

622

0.11 % Interest-bearing demand deposits 2,718,360

509

0.07 %

2,794,338

360

0.05 %

2,857,336

310

0.04 %

2,875,430

321

0.05 %

2,933,466

411

0.06 % Money market deposit accounts 2,512,892

1,310

0.21 %

2,620,850

692

0.10 %

2,653,467

668

0.10 %

2,668,105

653

0.10 %

2,618,177

656

0.10 % Time deposits 1,024,895

1,467

0.57 %

1,110,906

1,511

0.54 %

1,220,815

1,774

0.58 %

1,292,608

2,185

0.69 %

1,356,513

2,606

0.76 % Borrowed funds (f) 451,369

3,967

3.49 %

127,073

239

0.75 %

123,749

167

0.54 %

135,289

158

0.47 %

135,038

159

0.47 % Subordinated debt 113,783

1,148

4.04 %

113,695

1,149

4.04 %

119,563

1,203

4.03 %

123,608

1,250

4.05 %

123,514

1,180

3.82 % Junior subordinated debentures 129,271

1,823

5.52 %

129,207

1,322

4.00 %

129,142

920

2.82 %

129,077

651

2.02 %

129,012

625

1.89 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 9,249,021

10,809

0.46 %

9,246,317

5,867

0.25 %

9,465,991

5,631

0.24 %

9,558,611

5,810

0.25 %

9,578,326

6,259

0.26 % Noninterest-bearing demand deposits (g) 3,039,000









3,093,490









3,090,372









3,060,698









3,093,518







Noninterest-bearing liabilities 229,794









209,486









193,510









203,537









242,620







Total liabilities 12,517,815









12,549,293









12,749,873









12,822,846









12,914,464







Shareholders' equity 1,465,285









1,503,626









1,506,832









1,600,728









1,559,627







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 13,983,100









$ 14,052,919









$ 14,256,705









$ 14,423,574









$ 14,474,091







Net interest income/Interest rate spread



117,809

3.43 %





113,485

3.35 %





100,882

2.96 %





91,213

2.68 %





97,317

2.79 % Net interest-earning assets/Net interest margin $ 3,856,958





3.57 %

$ 3,909,939





3.42 %

$ 3,880,771





3.07 %

$ 3,891,871





2.75 %

$ 3,890,860





2.89 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 1.42X









1.42X









1.41X









1.41X









1.41X













(a) Average gross loans receivable includes loans held as available-for-sale and loans placed on nonaccrual status. (b) Interest income includes accretion/amortization of deferred loan fees/expenses, which was not material. (c) Average balances do not include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale. (d) Interest income on tax-free investment securities and tax-free loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis. (e) Average balances include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale. (f) Average balances include FHLB borrowings and collateralized borrowings. (g) Average cost of deposits were 0.13%, 0.11%, 0.11%, 0.12%, and 0.14%, respectively. (h) Shown on a FTE basis. GAAP basis yields for the periods indicated were: Loans — 4.33%, 4.05%, 3.77%, 3.61%, and 3.77%, respectively, Investment securities — 1.59%, 1.59%, 1.48%, 1.45%, and 1.48%, respectively, Interest-earning assets — 3.87%, 3.58%, 3.18%, 2.91%, and 3.03%, respectively. GAAP basis net interest rate spreads were 3.41%, 3.33%, 2.94%, 2.66%, and 2.77%, respectively, and GAAP basis net interest margins were 3.54%, 3.40%, 3.05%, 2.73%, and 2.87%, respectively.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Average Balance Sheet (Unaudited) (in thousands)

The following table sets forth certain information relating to the Company's average balance sheet and reflects the average yield on interest-earning assets and average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the periods indicated.

Such yields and costs are derived by dividing income or expense by the average balance of assets or liabilities, respectively, for the periods presented. Average balances are calculated using daily averages.



Year ended December 31,

2022

2021

Average balance

Interest

Avg. yield/ cost (h)

Average balance

Interest

Avg. yield/ cost (h) Assets





















Interest-earning assets:





















Residential mortgage loans $ 3,232,487

113,256

3.50 %

$ 2,969,939

102,642

3.46 % Home equity loans 1,282,218

52,707

4.11 %

1,374,038

48,789

3.55 % Consumer loans 1,933,557

67,296

3.48 %

1,635,613

60,854

3.72 % Commercial real estate loans 2,894,508

131,230

4.47 %

3,222,272

141,186

4.32 % Commercial loans 976,128

45,293

4.58 %

1,037,758

38,794

3.69 % Loans receivable (a) (b) (d) 10,318,898

409,782

3.97 %

10,239,620

392,265

3.83 % Mortgage-backed securities (c) 1,968,528

30,804

1.56 %

1,704,006

21,463

1.26 % Investment securities (c) (d) 381,518

6,671

1.75 %

350,806

5,848

1.67 % FHLB stock, at cost 17,065

730

4.27 %

20,229

407

2.01 % Other interest-earning deposits 567,609

3,599

0.63 %

921,360

1,194

0.13 % Total interest-earning assets 13,253,618

451,586

3.41 %

13,236,021

421,177

3.18 % Noninterest-earning assets (e) 924,080









1,072,313































Total assets $ 14,177,698









$ 14,308,334































Liabilities and shareholders' equity





















Interest-bearing liabilities:





















Savings deposits $ 2,336,217

2,343

0.10 %

$ 2,232,454

2,440

0.11 % Interest-bearing demand deposits 2,810,889

1,517

0.05 %

2,862,677

1,660

0.06 % Money market deposit accounts 2,613,422

3,377

0.13 %

2,554,975

2,570

0.10 % Time deposits 1,161,432

6,883

0.59 %

1,463,522

12,452

0.85 % Borrowed funds (f) 212,026

4,531

2.14 %

135,285

616

0.46 % Subordinated debt 117,625

4,750

4.04 %

123,457

4,980

4.03 % Junior subordinated debentures 129,175

4,716

3.60 %

128,915

2,528

1.93 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 9,380,786

28,117

0.30 %

9,501,285

27,246

0.29 % Noninterest-bearing demand deposits (g) 3,070,892









2,999,392







Noninterest-bearing liabilities 207,316









250,075































Total liabilities 12,658,994









12,750,752































Shareholders' equity 1,518,704









1,557,582































Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 14,177,698









$ 14,308,334































Net interest income/Interest rate spread



423,469

3.11 %





393,931

2.89 %























Net interest-earning assets/Net interest margin $ 3,872,832





3.20 %

$ 3,734,736





2.98 %























Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 1.41X









1.39X













(a) Average gross loans receivable includes loans held as available-for-sale and loans placed on nonaccrual status. (b) Interest income includes accretion/amortization of deferred loan fees/expenses, which were not material. (c) Average balances do not include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale. (d) Interest income on tax-free investment securities and tax-free loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis. (e) Average balances include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale. (f) Average balances include FHLB borrowings and collateralized borrowings. (g) Average cost of deposits were 0.12% and 0.16%, respectively. (h) Shown on a FTE basis. GAAP basis yields were: Loans — 3.95% and 3.81%, respectively; Investment securities — 1.53% and 1.45%, respectively; Interest-earning assets — 3.39% and 3.16%, respectively.

GAAP basis net interest rate spreads were 3.09% and 2.88%, respectively; and GAAP basis net interest margins were 3.17% and 2.96%, respectively.

View original content to download multimedia:

