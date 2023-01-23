Integral Ad Science Names Kevin Alvero as Head of Global Compliance

Industry expert reinforces IAS's commitment to global accreditation

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Ad Science (Nasdaq: IAS), a global leader in digital media quality, today announced the appointment of Kevin Alvero as Head of Global Compliance, effective immediately. Alvero, a widely renowned industry authority who was at Nielsen for 20 years, will lead the global accreditation process and manage compliance worldwide for IAS.

(PRNewsfoto/Integral Ad Science, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"Accreditation from respected organizations has always been a major focus for IAS, and having Kevin join the company demonstrates that validating our trusted media quality products remains one of our highest priorities," said Lisa Utzschneider, CEO of Integral Ad Science. "Kevin is one of the most distinguished compliance leaders in the industry and shows how IAS has built a senior leadership team with the highest caliber of talent."

Prior to joining IAS, Alvero was Senior Vice President, Internal Audit, Compliance, and Governance at Nielsen Holdings Inc., the information, data, and market measurement firm. At Nielsen, Alvero led the internal audit program around the company's products and services while also maintaining responsibility for the external audit process performed by industry bodies such as the Media Rating Council (MRC). Under Alvero's leadership, Nielsen led the industry by submitting more products and services to the MRC for accreditation than any other company.

"Kevin Alvero has incredible experience working with the MRC in understanding compliance requirements and bringing forward products with innovative compliance solutions," said George Ivie, CEO and Executive Director of the Media Rating Council. "I have worked with Kevin for 20+ years and he brings an exceptional level of collaboration and discipline into operations as well as the support of MRC's processes. I congratulate Integral Ad Science for further deepening its already strong commitment to campaign validation excellence as well as MRC accreditation."

"I was drawn to IAS because the company has the most effective and innovative products that set the gold standard for trust and transparency in digital media quality," said Alvero. "Being able to work with a brilliant team and further advance the accreditation of IAS's powerful products sealed the deal."

Alvero holds a Bachelor of Arts from the University of South Florida, a Master of Science from Purdue University, and a Master of Business Administration from Rochester Institute of Technology.

Contact: press@integralads.com

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science (IAS) is a global leader in digital media quality. IAS makes every impression count, ensuring that ads are viewable by real people, in safe and suitable environments, activating contextual targeting, and driving supply path optimization. Our mission is to be the global benchmark for trust and transparency in digital media quality for the world's leading brands, publishers, and platforms. We do this through data-driven technologies with actionable real-time signals and insight. Founded in 2009, IAS works with thousands of top advertisers and premium publishers worldwide. For more information, visit integralads.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Integral Ad Science, Inc.